Love Island 2023: Where to follow the 10 islanders on Instagram?

Love Island season 9 is set to premiere on ITV for the first time since 2020. The upcoming season will feature 10 contestants who have packed their bags and made their way to South Africa, where the temperature will make the winter season feel like summer.

ITV’s press release reads:

"Returning to South Africa, lovestruck singletons will be guided through the twists and turns of coupling up in a jaw-dropping Villa, by brand new host Maya Jama."

Love Island season 9 is set to air on the network on Monday, January 16, at 9 pm ET.

Keep up with the cast of Love Island season 9 on Instagram

Set to appear on the show are 10 singles who have left their lives behind to fall in love. As per the new rules of Love Island, the contestants have left their Instagram and other social media accounts dormant while on the show.

Tanya Mahenga (@talkswithtt_)

The biomedical student and influencer has an audience of 22.8K on Instagram. While her account doesn’t have a lot of posts, from what’s available, it is clear that she likes to use the social media platform to show off her fashion sense and versatile outfits. The 22-year-old contestant has worked with Simmi, Boohoo, and Ego, pictures of which are available on her account as highlights.

Kai Fagan (@kaifagan_)

The Love Island season 9 contestant plays semi-pro rugby for Burnage RFC and often takes to the social media platform to post pictures of the sport. Kai’s love of food is evident, as he has a story highlight dedicated to documenting places he likes to eat at and what he likes to eat.

Lana Jenkins (@lanajenkinss)

The social media influencer has over 14.4K followers on her account, and the number is likely to grow once the ITV show airs. Through her social media, it seems like Lana enjoys her friends' company. The makeup artist has traveled to Ibiza and has a highlight dedicated to her travel plans. Her bio, much like the rest of the cast, states that she’s off to find love in the Love Island villa.

Ron Hall (@ronhall__)

The show’s first partially visually impaired contestant isn’t very active on Instagram. He has 9,778 followers on the platform and only seven posts. While not much can be said about Ron Hall based on his feed, it seems as if he likes to keep to himself as only a handful of people appear on the social media account apart from himself.

Anna-May Robey (@annamayrobey)

Anna-May has 21.2K followers on her social media account and likes to post pictures of herself. The contestant doesn’t have a lot of posts on the account, and those that are there feature a handful of her friends.

Will Young (@farmer_will_)

The popular TikTok icon, who has 134K followers on Instagram, often takes to the social media platform to post about rural life. Will's image is built around his time on his farm and the animals he spends time with. The animals often make an appearance on his Instagram feed as well.

Tanyel Revan (@tanyelrevan)

The hairdresser has 19.9K followers on her social media account. She takes to the platform to feature her work, clients, and outfits. She also has an Instagram account for her business, Revan Salon, which is currently helping raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Shaq Muhammad (@shaq24s_)

One of the contestants set to appear on the ITV2 show is airport security officer Shaq Muhammad, whose favorite movie is Dear John. His Instagram account stands at 4,782 followers and is likely to increase once the show airs.

His bio states:

"I’m off to find love in the Love Island villa. See you soon!"

Olivia Hawkins (@livhawkinss)

The Love Island contestant has over 20k followers on the social media platform. Her feed consists of shots showcasing her fashion sense. The former No Time to Die cast member and ring girl often posts shots of boxing matches and social events.

Haris Namani (@haris_namanii)

The TV salesman, who looks like Cristiano Ronaldo, has an audience of 7,851 on Instagram. The Love Island season 9 contestant’s feed suggests that he is a boxer and often posts pictures of the same.

Tune in on January 16, at 9 pm ET to see what happens next on the ITV show.

Poll : 0 votes