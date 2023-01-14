What is Will Young’s job? Meet the Love Island UK 2023 contestant

Will Young, a 23-year-old farmer from Buckinghamshire, is set to feature in Love Island UK's 2023 edition, which is set to premiere on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Young, who chooses to remain close to the earth, has come to the dating reality show to find his true love and is a popular icon on TikTok where he posts videos about rural life and his life as a farmer.

Will Young is set to appear with nine more islanders who will couple up to compete with fellow contestants to build relationships and find love. The show will also debut a brand new host as well. TV and radio presenter Maya Jama will be replacing previous Love Island anchor Laura Whitmore.

Take a look at the islanders below:

Meet islander Will Young, a farmer from Buckinghamshire

Love Island @LoveIsland ‍ #LoveIsland Farmer Will is trading in his sheep to find the cream of his crop Farmer Will is trading in his sheep to find the cream of his crop 👨‍🌾 #LoveIsland https://t.co/HzYeG8k2ou

As mentioned earlier, Will Young is a farmer from Buckinghamshire, who goes by Farmer Will on social media. He has a massive following on social media by showing them his farming life on his £1 million estate. From feeding pigs to shearing sheep, he has been publishing videos since 2019.

Young has also teamed up with TV personality Claudia Winkleman for a Head and Shoulders commercial.

Young stated that he is attracted to a person's energy and that if the energy he seeks is there, his potential partner can do whatever she wants. He added that as long as she respects what he does and his "busy times of the year,"

“then that’s all I need. If she loves it, bonus! But it’s not a big issue for me.”

He also noted that while growing up on a farm, it was difficult for him to juggle relationships and work. Young said that Love Island would give him the time to go out on his own, away from the farm and find love. Stating that he is at the time in his life where he is mature enough, he said that he thinks he is ready to find a wife.

Will Young admires Sir David Attenborough and has said that he would want to see the latter play him in a movie. Explaining the same, he said:

“Imagine hearing his calming voice talking while he’s feeding the animals, his top off, some short shorts… he would rock it.”

Fans needn't worry about lacking farming expertise while dating him, as per Will Young. He said that his mother spent the first 20 years of her marriage not setting foot on a farm.

Future love interests would want to take note, as Will is a fan of meditation after learning about it from a previous date. Speaking about the same, Will said that he meditates every night for 20-25 minutes after trying it when a girl told him to meditate. He said that although he stopped seeing the girl, he loved how meditation made him feel and continued doing it.

Will said that he believes meditation is a great way to self-reflect and take some time for himself. Since he meditates at night, the Love Island contestant added that it helps him sleep better.

Will currently has 133,000 followers on Instagram at the time of writing.

Will Young join nine other islanders in a villa in South Africa on Love Island

Will Young will feature alongside 9 more 'islanders' in Love Island UK.

Apart from Will Young, the contestants include Haris Namani, Olivia Hawkins, Shaq Muhammad, Tanyel Revan, Kai Fagan, Anna-May Robey, Ron Hall, Lana Jenkins, and Tanya Mantegna.

Love Island will feature the singletons moving into a new villa in Franschhoek Winelands, close to Cape Town, South Africa. As mentioned earlier, they will also have a new host, Maya Jama, this season.

Contestants on Love Island are in for a rollercoaster ride, especially with the new rules prohibiting them from use their social media accounts while they are on the show.

However, Love Island creators have added a new twist before the show is set to premiere. For the first time in the show's history, viewers will vote for the first bombshell to enter the villa. The two new bombshells set to enter are business executive Ellie and Tom, a footballer from Barnsley.

Voting will be available via the Love Island app, and will end on Friday, January 13 at 9 pm, and the bombshell with the most votes will be allowed to enter the villa.

Love Island season 9 will air on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

