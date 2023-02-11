Why did Love Island fans prefer to see Olivia and Kai leave the villa over Ellie and Jordan?

Love Island season 9 aired episode 26 on Friday on ITV2, featuring the elimination of a couple.

In the latest episode, a sudden dumping round was held, leaving the islanders shocked and heartbroken. A text notified the cast members to gather around the fire pit as the two islanders were about to leave the show.

The elimination was decided through a public vote. Ellie and Jordan received the least number of votes and thus were dumped from the villa. Fans were happy with the result but would have preferred to see Olivia and Kai leave the show instead.

Mela @zumaaibeh Not surprised Ellie and Jordan were voted out but ugh I wish it was Olivia and Kai. Hate seeing her smug face #loveisland Not surprised Ellie and Jordan were voted out but ugh I wish it was Olivia and Kai. Hate seeing her smug face #loveisland

Olivia and Kai were in the bottom three. The couple has received a lot of flak from viewers since they became partners.

“Am I watching the same show?”: Fans surprised with episode 26 eliminations

Love Island 2023 viewers have been slamming Olivia from the start for her snarky and mean behavior. After she recoupled with Kai, fans wanted the two to get dumped from the villa.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

IamSteph👻 @IamStep34346690 Ellie and Jordan over Olivia and Kai....am i watching the same show as everyone else?! #loveisland Ellie and Jordan over Olivia and Kai....am i watching the same show as everyone else?! #loveisland

sophie// @Sophiegracei #LoveIsland Nooooo I actually wanted Olivia and Kai to go- they have both tried different connections whereas Ellie and Jordan have casa next week and could’ve found someone Nooooo I actually wanted Olivia and Kai to go- they have both tried different connections whereas Ellie and Jordan have casa next week and could’ve found someone😭😭 #LoveIsland

Rezy @1999Rezy Jordan you played yourself because when you picked Ellie over Tanyel, that was the death sentence. We were so close towards getting rid of Kai and Liv #LoveIsland Jordan you played yourself because when you picked Ellie over Tanyel, that was the death sentence. We were so close towards getting rid of Kai and Liv #LoveIsland

S🧘🏾‍♀️ @sbxoxo__ There was a chance to vote out Kai and Olivia and you guys chose Ellie and Jordan???? #loveisland There was a chance to vote out Kai and Olivia and you guys chose Ellie and Jordan???? #loveisland

. @muniiii_x If Shaq kept his mouth shut, if jordan chose tanyel, if ellie was gone, then olivia & kai would’ve gone ! #loveisland If Shaq kept his mouth shut, if jordan chose tanyel, if ellie was gone, then olivia & kai would’ve gone ! #loveisland

Ash @theashrb Tbf Ellie and Jordan needed to go tbh looool but would have preferred for Olivia and Kai to go #LoveIsland Tbf Ellie and Jordan needed to go tbh looool but would have preferred for Olivia and Kai to go #LoveIsland

🌸 @CHXN3L I really wanted Olivia and Kai to leave but it’s so obvious they weren’t going anywhere because Olivia is clearly the producers favourite 🙄 but I’m glad Ellie and Jordan are going. Both boring. Adios! #LoveIsland I really wanted Olivia and Kai to leave but it’s so obvious they weren’t going anywhere because Olivia is clearly the producers favourite 🙄 but I’m glad Ellie and Jordan are going. Both boring. Adios! #LoveIsland

tateyy 🇱🇨🇯🇲 @_tateyy It was obvious that Ellie and Jordan were gonna leave, though I did want it to be Kai and Olivia #LoveIsland It was obvious that Ellie and Jordan were gonna leave, though I did want it to be Kai and Olivia #LoveIsland

~ @b_lewinsky I’d actually be okay with Ellie & Jordan staying over Kai & Olivia #loveisland I’d actually be okay with Ellie & Jordan staying over Kai & Olivia #loveisland

Christina✨ @yvngniaz i knew ellie and jordan were gonna go home but apart of me was hopeful it would be olivia and kai #loveisland i knew ellie and jordan were gonna go home but apart of me was hopeful it would be olivia and kai #loveisland

josepha @josephaatumba i wanted it to be kai and olivia but realistically it was going to be jordan and ellie #loveisland i wanted it to be kai and olivia but realistically it was going to be jordan and ellie #loveisland

Hannah Charlton @HannahCharlton1 #loveisland Ellie & Jordan we’re the easy targets, fuming it wasn’t Olivia and Kai 🥴 Ellie & Jordan we’re the easy targets, fuming it wasn’t Olivia and Kai 🥴😫#loveisland

However, fans were not unhappy with Ellie and Jordan’s exit as the couple is said to be "boring."

Interestingly, all four of these islanders were the reason behind Tanyel’s elimination. Since Kai dumped Tanyel, she couldn’t find a stable partner on the show. In episode 24, Olivia was seen badmouthing Tanyel with Shaq.

The latter then went to Jordan, who seemed likely to pick Tanyel over Ellie in the recoupling round. But after listening to Shaq’s concerns, Jordan picked Ellie and sent Tanyel home.

What were Ellie and Jordan’s goodbye speeches in Love Island season 9 episode 26?

Ellie was shocked that she and Jordan were dumped from the villa in Love Island season 9 episode 26. Both islanders entered the show as bombshells and had hardly connected with each other.

Sharing her experience during her goodbye speech, Ellie said:

“It’s bittersweet, I was just about to get going again in there, I feel like I had so much more to give and was ready to find my man. I had the most amazing experience, but I wasn’t ready to leave!”

Agreeing with Ellie, Jordan added:

“It feels bittersweet. But everything happens for a reason. It was my time to go, so I’m actually happy with how long I stayed in the Villa, the people I met, the friendships I made, and the fun I had.”

The Love Island couples remaining in the villa after Jordan and Ellie’s exit include:

Samie and Tom

Tanya and Shaq

Lana and Ron

Claudia and Casey

Olivia and Kai

Jessie and Will

Olivia and Kai received the second least votes and thus were saved from elimination. In the upcoming episodes, a new lineup of islanders will join the OG cast members as the Casa Amor segment is set to begin.

In Casa Amor, the OG islanders are divided, where either the guys or the ladies are sent to the Casa Amor villa, which looks similar to the Love Island villa. Both parties will be introduced to the new singles.

By the end of the segment, which will take a few days, the OG islanders will have to decide whether they want to couple up with a new partner or want to return to the OG partner. The decision comes with a lot of drama in the villa.

Love Island 2023 will now return with a new episode on Sunday, February 12, 2023. The show will air behind-the-scenes clips on ITV2 on Saturday at 9.00 pm GMT (4.00 pm ET).

