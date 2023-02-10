Why do Love Island fans think Shaq and Olivia plotted Tanyel’s elimination in season 9 episode 25?

Love Island 2023 returned with a brand new episode on Thursday on ITV2, featuring recoupling and an elimination.
This week, Tanyel Revan was dumped from the villa after Jordon Odofin picked Ellie Spence over her. Fans believed that the OG islander’s exit was plotted by Shaq and Olivia.
Prior to the elimination, Shaq spoke to Jordon and mentioned that Tanyel didn’t feel a spark with him. Earlier, Shaq was seen asking Olivia’s opinion on Tanyel and she had a lot to say.
Hence, viewers felt that Shaq and Olivia conspired to send Tanyel home.
Fans also blamed Tanya for Tanyel’s exit
In Love Island season 9 episode 25, Jordan was the last islander who had to pick between Ellie and Tanyel in the recoupling round. Despite sharing most of his time with Tanyel, he chose Ellie even after calling them a “platonic friendship couple.”
Fans felt that Jordan’s mind was changed after Shaq and Olivia’s conversation about their opinion on Tanyel. Some viewers also blamed Tanya as she supported Shaq while he was expressing his concerns about Tanyel to Jordan.
Take a look at Love Island fans’ reactions:
In the previous episode, Shaq raised concerns about Jordan and Tanyel’s connection to Olivia by asking her opinion on it. The latter responded by saying that Tanyel was not attracted to Jordan.
Shaq then stated:
“I don’t know. The last couple of days he’s put more effort into her. I kind of feel bad if he’s putting bare effort into her and she’s not even feeling it.”
Olivia quipped:
“Did she not do that to Spencer too.”
The two then laughed about it and criticized Tanyel’s choices and behavior. Shaq then went to speak with Jordan about the same and took his partner Tanya with him.
Supporting Shaq’s claims, Tanya told Jordan:
“Tanyel is my friend. She’s lovely but a slow burner. However, when she came back from your first date, she was like ‘he’s nice and easy to talk to, straight forward, I like how confident he is.’ All this nice stuff but it was very generic and she said ‘you know me, I’m slow.’”
She added:
“So at the moment, no, not interested and left it there. As the days have gone by it’s still the same when we ask her. There’s no one in here that she likes and she’s waiting for her type.”
Seeing Shaq, Tanya, and Olivia interfering in Jordan’s decision-making before the recouping round, fans speculated that Tanyel’s exit was a conspiracy.
Love Island season 9 new couples
In addition to Tanyel’s elimination, Love Island season 9 episode 25 gave viewers a new list of pairs after the recent recoupling round.
- Samie and Tom
- Tanya and Shaq
- Lana and Ron
- Claudia and Casey
- Olivia and Kai
- Jessie and Will
- Ellie and Jordan
Tanya-Shaq and Jessie-Will have been the constant couples this season on Love Island, while others have found new connections. Lana, who earlier declared that she didn’t want to connect with Ron due to his untrustworthy behavior, returned to Ron in the recent recoupling.
Only time will tell whether the couples will remain together until next week or if the new bombshells' arrival will shake the bonding.
Love Island 2023 airs new episodes every day at 9.00 pm GMT (4.00 pm ET) on ITV2.