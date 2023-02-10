Why do Love Island fans think Shaq and Olivia plotted Tanyel’s elimination in season 9 episode 25?

Love Island 2023 returned with a brand new episode on Thursday on ITV2, featuring recoupling and an elimination.

This week, Tanyel Revan was dumped from the villa after Jordon Odofin picked Ellie Spence over her. Fans believed that the OG islander’s exit was plotted by Shaq and Olivia.

Ivana Escalera @IvanaE shaq and olivia deffo knew tanyel would be likeable and plotted that exit #loveisland shaq and olivia deffo knew tanyel would be likeable and plotted that exit #loveisland

Prior to the elimination, Shaq spoke to Jordon and mentioned that Tanyel didn’t feel a spark with him. Earlier, Shaq was seen asking Olivia’s opinion on Tanyel and she had a lot to say.

Hence, viewers felt that Shaq and Olivia conspired to send Tanyel home.

Fans also blamed Tanya for Tanyel’s exit

In Love Island season 9 episode 25, Jordan was the last islander who had to pick between Ellie and Tanyel in the recoupling round. Despite sharing most of his time with Tanyel, he chose Ellie even after calling them a “platonic friendship couple.”

Fans felt that Jordan’s mind was changed after Shaq and Olivia’s conversation about their opinion on Tanyel. Some viewers also blamed Tanya as she supported Shaq while he was expressing his concerns about Tanyel to Jordan.

Take a look at Love Island fans’ reactions:

YT: KMulla🎥 @Osoforeign NUHHHH TANYEL????? MY FAVV. I PROMISE YOU SHAQ, TANYA & OLIVIA SET IT UP!!!! Olivia is so jealous and WEIRD #loveisland NUHHHH TANYEL????? MY FAVV. I PROMISE YOU SHAQ, TANYA & OLIVIA SET IT UP!!!! Olivia is so jealous and WEIRD #loveisland

tati🫶🏾 | Johnny Day! @yutastrophywife COULDNT KEEPT THEIR BIG MOUTHS SHUT AND MIND THEIR BUSINESS the only reason tanyel is leaving is bc olivia and shaq (and tanya)COULDNT KEEPT THEIR BIG MOUTHS SHUT AND MIND THEIR BUSINESS #loveisland the only reason tanyel is leaving is bc olivia and shaq (and tanya) 👀 COULDNT KEEPT THEIR BIG MOUTHS SHUT AND MIND THEIR BUSINESS #loveisland https://t.co/D46zZthWAe

… @cripsynotcrispy Tanya and shaq sabotaged Tanyel with that conversation they had with Jordan #loveisland Tanya and shaq sabotaged Tanyel with that conversation they had with Jordan #loveisland

Tasha @Tashasm90772047 I'm actually so annoyed with Shaq and Tanya. They didn't have to open their big mouths to Jordan. Tanyel is much more entertaining than that Ellie girl. #loveisland I'm actually so annoyed with Shaq and Tanya. They didn't have to open their big mouths to Jordan. Tanyel is much more entertaining than that Ellie girl. #loveisland

abi @abiixo__ #loveisland And Shaq & Tanya are all to blame idc bc they don’t know how to mind their own smh. Telling Jordan that Tanyel wasn’t feeling him was so unnecessary like say Ellie was feeling him either. Idk why this is infuriating me so much And Shaq & Tanya are all to blame idc bc they don’t know how to mind their own smh. Telling Jordan that Tanyel wasn’t feeling him was so unnecessary like say Ellie was feeling him either. Idk why this is infuriating me so much 😭 #loveisland

haydensworld. @OfficialHayds Olivia is fake man. You was talking about Tanyel and then wanna fake tears when she gets sent home like you & Shaq aren’t the reason why she went home #loveisland Olivia is fake man. You was talking about Tanyel and then wanna fake tears when she gets sent home like you & Shaq aren’t the reason why she went home #loveisland

Nikki @fuzzzymushroom guys i can’t do it, i can’t finish this episode knowing how dirty olivia and shaq did tanyel #loveisland guys i can’t do it, i can’t finish this episode knowing how dirty olivia and shaq did tanyel #loveisland https://t.co/hhIoMgzzre

Tanyax @GxTanKx I feel like Shaq and Tanya are the reason Tanyel got sent home. If they hadn’t had that conversation with Jordan then he probably would have picked her instead of Ellie but they made him change his mind about her #LoveIsland I feel like Shaq and Tanya are the reason Tanyel got sent home. If they hadn’t had that conversation with Jordan then he probably would have picked her instead of Ellie but they made him change his mind about her #LoveIsland

Eileen M Cumiskey @cumiskey55 who think they’ve got the win all wrapped up. Two faced Tanya telling Tanyel “ you’ve been so amazing in here. I’m going to miss you “. When she helped Shaq convince Jordan not to pick her. Watch your backs people, these two are snakeswho think they’ve got the win all wrapped up. #loveisland Two faced Tanya telling Tanyel “ you’ve been so amazing in here. I’m going to miss you “. When she helped Shaq convince Jordan not to pick her. Watch your backs people, these two are snakes 🐍 who think they’ve got the win all wrapped up. #loveisland

jay ❥ @lifeasjayevans I was rooting for shaq and tanya until they chatted too much and got tanyel kicked out of the villa … #loveisland I was rooting for shaq and tanya until they chatted too much and got tanyel kicked out of the villa … #loveisland

In the previous episode, Shaq raised concerns about Jordan and Tanyel’s connection to Olivia by asking her opinion on it. The latter responded by saying that Tanyel was not attracted to Jordan.

Shaq then stated:

“I don’t know. The last couple of days he’s put more effort into her. I kind of feel bad if he’s putting bare effort into her and she’s not even feeling it.”

Olivia quipped:

“Did she not do that to Spencer too.”

The two then laughed about it and criticized Tanyel’s choices and behavior. Shaq then went to speak with Jordan about the same and took his partner Tanya with him.

ℝ𝕖𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕪 𝕋𝕍 CLiͥP MaͣcͨHiͥNeͤ @RealityMemeMach Is Jordan coupling with Ellie or Tanyel. I don't recall seeing Ellie much this past episode. Ron is selecting Lana over his "bestie" Tanyel lol. Casey selects Claudia. Tom selects Samie. #loveisland Is Jordan coupling with Ellie or Tanyel. I don't recall seeing Ellie much this past episode. Ron is selecting Lana over his "bestie" Tanyel lol. Casey selects Claudia. Tom selects Samie. #loveisland https://t.co/68kU9SkfRx

Supporting Shaq’s claims, Tanya told Jordan:

“Tanyel is my friend. She’s lovely but a slow burner. However, when she came back from your first date, she was like ‘he’s nice and easy to talk to, straight forward, I like how confident he is.’ All this nice stuff but it was very generic and she said ‘you know me, I’m slow.’”

She added:

“So at the moment, no, not interested and left it there. As the days have gone by it’s still the same when we ask her. There’s no one in here that she likes and she’s waiting for her type.”

Seeing Shaq, Tanya, and Olivia interfering in Jordan’s decision-making before the recouping round, fans speculated that Tanyel’s exit was a conspiracy.

Love Island season 9 new couples

In addition to Tanyel’s elimination, Love Island season 9 episode 25 gave viewers a new list of pairs after the recent recoupling round.

Samie and Tom

Tanya and Shaq

Lana and Ron

Claudia and Casey

Olivia and Kai

Jessie and Will

Ellie and Jordan

Tanya-Shaq and Jessie-Will have been the constant couples this season on Love Island, while others have found new connections. Lana, who earlier declared that she didn’t want to connect with Ron due to his untrustworthy behavior, returned to Ron in the recent recoupling.

Only time will tell whether the couples will remain together until next week or if the new bombshells' arrival will shake the bonding.

Love Island 2023 airs new episodes every day at 9.00 pm GMT (4.00 pm ET) on ITV2.

