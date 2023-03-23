Are Tom and Samie still together? Love Island 2023 second runner-up couple’s relationship timeline explored

Love Island wrapped up season 9 not too long ago and saw multiple couples come out of the show. Recently, Tom and Samie, the runner-up couple, opened up about their relationship status and stated that they’re still together.

After returning from the villa, on March 18, Tom took to social media to respond to fan questions and stated that he and Samie are both private people and while they’re not dating yet, she will be his girlfriend. He wrote:

"Samie will be my girlfriend very soon. We are [a] very private people and it’s something that we would make just us two but yeah, she’ll be my girlfriend 100%."

Tom and Samie's journey on Love Island season 9

ITV’s Love Island season 9 recently wrapped up season 9 and saw multiple cast members getting into relationships and form bonds while on the show. Samie and Tom did not start out strong as they both entered the villa at different points in time.

Samie entered the show as a late arrival, after bombshell athlete, Tom Clare.

Tom described himself on Love Island season 9 as “not snakey” and someone who likes to solve problems by having conversations with people. He further added that he was loyal, trustworthy, family-oriented, and protective.

His ITV bio stated:

"My family know how loyal and genuine I am. I’d just do anything for anyone an d I always treat someone how they treat me."

He also said that since his last breakup, he was yet to meet someone that would make him go “wow.” However, he was going to settle for nothing less.

He also said:

"The next person I get with, I want to marry."

When he entered the villa, he coupled up with Zara while also still flirting with Olivia, but when things didn’t work out, he tried his luck with Ellie, who entered the Love Island season 9 villa with him. This continued until he caught Samie’s eye.

During her time on the show, Samie was paired up with Kai before taking things forward with Tom. Everything was great until Casa Amor, which did exactly what it was supposed to, adding temptation in the lives of the couples. While in the secondary villa, Tom decided to get intimate with Lydia and admitted to being torn about recoupling with Samie.

However, Tom decided to stay with Samie Elishi, and while the two came close to ending things, the latter decided to forgive the bombshell and take things forward.

The couple finished third in Love Island season 3 and made their way back to UK. When they returned on March 17, the couple were thrown a welcome home party by their loved ones.

Tom posted about Samie becoming his girlfriend the very next day.

Episodes of Love Island season 9 can be streamed on ITVX and ITV2.

