"Crazy": 7 Little Johnstons fans wonder why Liz and Brice broke up 

7 Little Johnstons season 13 premiered on TLC this Tuesday, April 18, at 9 pm ET. The episode featured Liz and Brice trying to find a house together. They have been dating for the past 4 years, since Spring 2019, and were seen ready to take the next step.

Liz had a night out with her sisters Anna and Emma before moving out. She told them that Bryce was also excited to move in with her and that they wanted a home suitable for their new dog, Miller. However, the house that they liked was way beyond their budget, which is $275,000.

The two thus decided to keep on looking for houses, saying that this was just a trial-run.

7 Little Johnstons fans became emotional after seeing the couple in the latest episode as they knew that the two would break up in the upcoming episodes.

In light of their split, fans wondered what went wrong between the couple. One netizen also pointed out how it was "crazy" that viewers know they aren't together anymore, despite it not being shown on TV yet.

💞 @briasimone__ #7littlejohnstons us being in the future knowing her & Bryce aren’t even together anymore is crazy us being in the future knowing her & Bryce aren’t even together anymore is crazy 😭 #7littlejohnstons

7 Little Johnstons fans want to know what caused Liz and Brice to break-up

Liz dated James Burdette before going out with Brice in 2019. While she and Brice seemed to be going strong and Liz's sisters were expecting a wedding proposal soon, it looks like the couple decided to break-up.

Brice has not posted any photos of him and Liz together since December 2022, whereas Liz has deleted all photos of her partner on social media.

7 Little Johnstons fans felt bad after seeing the couple trying to buy a house together and said that they wanted to know the reason for their break-up.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket The house Liz and Brice are checking out looks nice, but now may not be the best time to buy it! #7LittleJohnstons The house Liz and Brice are checking out looks nice, but now may not be the best time to buy it! #7LittleJohnstons

evee_loso ♒✨💖 @ymegifted How old are Liz and Brice because 🥴🥴🥴 I'm starting to see why they broke up #7littlejohnstons How old are Liz and Brice because 🥴🥴🥴 I'm starting to see why they broke up #7littlejohnstons

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket It's a shame Liz and Brice still haven't figured out their living arrangements yet! Their dog looks really cute, though!! #7LittleJohnstons It's a shame Liz and Brice still haven't figured out their living arrangements yet! Their dog looks really cute, though!! #7LittleJohnstons

King Eniola🇯🇲 @BaddieEniola Yall ain't clicking but you were about to buy a house together? I coulda told you that girl!! #7littlejohnstons Yall ain't clicking but you were about to buy a house together? I coulda told you that girl!! #7littlejohnstons

amber. ✨ @ambieluvsdenny guess we’ll find out eventually.. I’m dying to know what caused L & B to break up..guess we’ll find out eventually.. #7littlejohnstons I’m dying to know what caused L & B to break up.. 😩 guess we’ll find out eventually.. #7littlejohnstons

What happened on 7 Little Johnstons season 13 episode 1?

TLC's description of the episode read:

"The Johnston family takes a line dancing class to prepare for Liz's upcoming 21st birthday; Liz makes plans to move in with Brice; the sisters have a sleepover; Trent and Amber debut their new bathroom."

The family was seen learning the dance steps for Liz’s birthday party. Alex videocalled his new partner Allie, and the pair were excited to see each other again in Ohio for Aliie’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Emma revealed she had a crush on a boy named Luca. Anna was interested in dating Topher, but felt that something was off. Trent also felt that Topher was intimidated by Anna’s success. Amber advised Anna to meet him one more time, saying that if she still did not like him, she could let him go.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 7 Little Johnstons every Tuesday at 9 pm ET. Fans will also be able to stream the show on Discovery+ and the network's website one day after the television premiere.

