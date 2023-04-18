7 Little Johnstons season 13 cast list: Meet Amber and Trent's family

7 Little Johnstons is set to return to TLC for another season this week. The upcoming season will feature the little big family taking on new adventures and reaching new milestones as they navigate their lives living with Achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism that causes limbs to grow shorter than average.

The show has been on air for 12 years and has covered the family’s ups and downs as they embark on new adventures each season. In the upcoming season, the cast will make their way to Finland to meet an exchange student who previously stayed with them.

7 Little Johnstons season 13 will premiere on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET on TLC.

Who is set to appear in the upcoming season of 7 Little Johnstons

Set to appear in the upcoming season of 7 Little Johnstons is the Johnston family led by Trent and Amber.

Trent Johnston

In the trailer for season 13, the patriarch seemed to be getting some concerning medical news. While in conversation with his wife, he went to check his weight, which came up to 150 lbs. He then goes to see a doctor, who tells him that he’s pre-diabetic.

The 7 Little Johnstons cast member decided to make a positive change in his life and was seen hitting the gym along with Amber.

Amber Johnston

The mother, who is known for meddling in her children’s personal lives a little too much, is still not completely on board with Jonah’s relationship with Ashley. Amber likes to pride herself on instilling in her children a positive attitude that can help them overcome any challenge.

Jonah Johnston

The previous season of 7 Little Johnstons saw Jonah struggle with his personal issues, which then started affecting his relationship with Ashley. However, that was not the biggest thorn in their relationship, as his parents, who are known for going a little overboard, read Jonah and Ashley’s text messages and decided to sit the two down and have a conversation with them.

Elizabeth Johnston

Elizabeth is set to move out of her house in 7 Little Johnstons season 13 and opens up about it in a promo clip. She and her sisters are seen having a sleepover ahead of the big move. She informs the cameras that she is still in nursing school and that she and Brice are still together. She hopes they can buy a house together soon for the two of them and their dog.

Anna Johnston

The season 13 cast member recently became a homeowner at the age of 22. She took to social media in February 2023 to announce the big change and added that she was thankful to everyone who had been a part of her journey, especially her parents.

Emma Johnston

Emma Johnston has her own Etsy shop. Her shop is called Rings n Things, where she sells handmade jewelry; it also has its own Instagram account. The young reality star charges around $40 per piece, according to Reality Titbit.

Alex Johnston

In November 2022, Emma took to TikTok to reveal that her sibling has a girlfriend, who will appear in the upcoming season of the TLC show. In a promo uploaded to social media, Alex opens up about going to Homecoming with Allie, who lives in Ohio.

