7 Little Johnstons season 13 release date, air time, and plot explored

TLC is all set to bring back a brand new season of 7 Little Johnstons this week. The reality TV show revolves around Trent and Amber’s family of seven. The upcoming season 13 will feature the clan visiting Finland to meet Joose, a foreign exchange student who stayed with the Johnstons during season 12.

7 Little Johnstons season 13 will premiere on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET on TLC. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for various live streaming services, such as Fubo TV, Sling, Xfinity, Philo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and dish.

Amber and Trent are the leading cast members who made their debut on television with the TLC show in March 2015. Since then, their kids have grown up. Jonah and Elizabeth are the couple’s biological children, while Anna, Alex, and Emma are adopted.

7 Little Johnstons season 13 will explore relationships and major life events

Viewers can expect a lot of drama in 7 Little Johnstons season 13. Amber and Trent will be seen meddling in their kids’ love lives in this installment as well.

Jonah moved back in with his parents the previous season after experiencing a near-death situation. As he is now under supervision, he is getting back on track with his life and work.

While he will be seen pursuing business school, he will also begin giving more attention to his relationship with his girlfriend Ashley. However, Jonah will be concerned about his love life as his mother Amber is not quite happy with his girl.

Alex, on the other hand, has also found a girlfriend and will be seen making sweet gestures for her. While Anna will try to find a man for her, Emma will be focused on her career. Elizabeth (Liz) is getting ready to move in with her boyfriend Brice.

In the previous season, the young couple had to ask Liz’s parents (Amber and Trent) permission to live together. In the upcoming installment, Brice and Liz will soon start sharing a home, but the trailer shows that trouble in paradise is awaited.

7 Little Johnstons season 13 preview also showed Trent trying to be healthy after finding out he’s pre-diabetic. In addition to dealing with health and parenting, Trent and Amber will visit their former exchange student Joose in Finland, along with their kids.

The official description of 7 Little Johnstons season 13 reads:

“Relationships and major life events take center stage this season. Determined to make sense of her last failed relationship, Anna undergoes therapy to gain a better understanding of herself and to overcome some of the difficulties she’s been encountering in both love and life. After moving back home, Jonah gets back on track with big plans for his future, committed to finance school and his girlfriend despite Amber’s concerns about their relationship.”

It continued:

“Meanwhile, Alex is head over heels in love with his new girlfriend and plans a special birthday trip to Ohio to visit her. Emma shifts focus towards her career and growing her own business with a little help from the family. Liz and Brice can't wait to finally move in together, but Trent and Amber put the brakes on their dream home. Finally, Amber, Trent, Alex and Emma head to Finland for an epic family vacation to visit their former exchange student, Joose.”

The first episode of the TLC show will air on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. It will feature the family taking a line dancing lesson ahead of Liz’s 21st birthday. She will be seen prepping for her move-in with Brice, but before that, she and her sisters will have a sleepover.

The premiere episode will also show Amber and Trent showing off their new bathroom.

7 Little Johnstons season 13 will air new episodes every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on TLC.

Poll : 0 votes