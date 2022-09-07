"Extremely controlling": 7 Little Johnstons fans slam Amber and Trent for not approving of Jonah's girlfriend

TLC's 7 Little Johnstons returned for an all-new intense episode on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. This week, Amber and Trent found themselves on the returning end of hate from fans because of their reaction to the news of Jonah's girlfriend.

Episode 4 of 7 Little Johnstons, titled Adventures in PR, featured Jonah telling his parents about his girlfriend Ashley wanting to visit their home for a weekend. While Amber and Trent skeptically agreed for Ashley to come over, they laid down rules of their own for Jonah.

Viewers who watched the episode were taken aback by these rules and regulations being implemented despite Jonah being 22 years old.

BlackEmprezz Tash @ChozenProd Ok I’ve tried to give these parents a chance but something is clearly wrong with them. Bruh, Jonah is 22 and he can’t sleep in the same room with his GF? And u wonder y he struggles with anxiety? The mom is extremely controlling and annoying. Cancel #7LittleJohnstons Ok I’ve tried to give these parents a chance but something is clearly wrong with them. Bruh, Jonah is 22 and he can’t sleep in the same room with his GF? And u wonder y he struggles with anxiety? The mom is extremely controlling and annoying. Cancel #7LittleJohnstons

Fans took to social media to share their opinions on Amber and Trent's reaction and questioned their attitude towards Jonah and his girlfriend in 7 Little Johnstons.

7 Little Johnstons: What rules did Amber and Trent establish for Ashley's visit?

During the series premiere, the family had opened up about Jonah's anxiety issues, for which they decided to bring him back to their house to look after him.

Towards the end of this week's episode, Jonah decided to talk to his parents about his girlfriend wanting to visit their house for a weekend. While Amber and Trent reluctantly agreed, they established a few rules and regulations for the visit.

In the episode, Trent stated that although Jonah and Ashley might've slept together when the former had a place of his own, things wouldn't work that way in his parents' home. Trent told Jonah that he and Ashley wouldn't be able to sleep in the same room.

During her confessional, Amber told the camera that since it's their house, Jonah would have to abide by their rules. She went on to add that if Ashley was to visit, she would have to sleep in the guest bedroom upstairs, while Jonah slept downstairs in his own room.

The parents on 7 Little Johnstons didn't stop there. Amber and Trent went on to question Jonah and Ashley's relationship. They wanted to know if she was aware of his condition. At the same time, they also shared that if Ashley did end up coming, she and Jonah wouldn't get to go anywhere alone.

Amber told her son that if Ashley was to come, they'd do things as a family and that he would never get alone-time with her.

Fans who witnessed Amber and Trent make such rules, were left outraged. They took to social media and criticized the 22-year-old's parents, claiming that they were being controlling.

Jonah's parents come under fire from fans for their reaction to Ashley's visit

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Amber and Trent were trying to sabotage Jonah's relationship with Ashley. Some fans also added that Jonah was 22-years-old and could have a girlfriend if he wanted to. A few also wondered why Jonah's parents did not approve of his girlfriend.

Brittany @Brittany1985 The Parents are definitely going to sabotage the relationship, telling him he shouldn't have a relationship because he's going through things? What business is that of theirs, my god! #7LittleJohnstons The Parents are definitely going to sabotage the relationship, telling him he shouldn't have a relationship because he's going through things? What business is that of theirs, my god! #7LittleJohnstons

bravoloverr @bravoloverr Did something happen with Ashley? It seems like mom and dad don’t really like her now. #7LittleJohnstons Did something happen with Ashley? It seems like mom and dad don’t really like her now. #7LittleJohnstons

Mandy 🇺🇸🐶 @mrhyne68 Trent and Amber are all about their adult kids being adult. They then tell Jonah he’s too immature for a girlfriend. Shouldn’t that have been the concern years ago when he first started dating Ashley? #7LittleJohnstons Trent and Amber are all about their adult kids being adult. They then tell Jonah he’s too immature for a girlfriend. Shouldn’t that have been the concern years ago when he first started dating Ashley? #7LittleJohnstons

bravoloverr @bravoloverr @mrhyne68 I get the vibe they don’t like Ashley. I wonder what happened because I remember them visiting her and it seemed like they liked her. @mrhyne68 I get the vibe they don’t like Ashley. I wonder what happened because I remember them visiting her and it seemed like they liked her.

scott donnell @scottyd7601 #7littleJohnstons Jesus they want to turn Jonah back into a new born. This is going to make him worse . We all have anxiety but we don't run home to mommy and daddy to revert back to childhood. It's pathetic and really is a problem. Now it's Ashley next it will something else #7littleJohnstons Jesus they want to turn Jonah back into a new born. This is going to make him worse . We all have anxiety but we don't run home to mommy and daddy to revert back to childhood. It's pathetic and really is a problem. Now it's Ashley next it will something else

o @S25688753S Kids can't sleep in the same bed/room as their SO, but Trent and Amber can talk about having sex on tv? bit weird #7LittleJohnstons Kids can't sleep in the same bed/room as their SO, but Trent and Amber can talk about having sex on tv? bit weird #7LittleJohnstons

#7LittleJohnstons Are they trying to tell this 22 year old man that he can't or shouldn't have a girlfriend?!!! Are they trying to tell this 22 year old man that he can't or shouldn't have a girlfriend?!!! #7LittleJohnstons

Jackie Lindsay @Jackee5155 @NealesMom1 I’m on the verge of ditching this show. Trent & Amber are assholes. One minute they’re forcing the kids out the door & the next they’re ordering them around, esp the girls who don’t even live at home! If they’re not paying their kids’ rent why do they get to run their lives??🙄🤬 @NealesMom1 I’m on the verge of ditching this show. Trent & Amber are assholes. One minute they’re forcing the kids out the door & the next they’re ordering them around, esp the girls who don’t even live at home! If they’re not paying their kids’ rent why do they get to run their lives??🙄🤬

Brittany @Brittany1985 "we'll do family things" WTF, they aren't going let them be alone on this visit? what am I watching! #7LittleJohnstons "we'll do family things" WTF, they aren't going let them be alone on this visit? what am I watching! #7LittleJohnstons

That’s My Opinion @OllieTwist17 Can Trent and Amber at least pretend to like Ashley? They seem to have an unhealthy dislike of her seemly unfounded. They’ve been together for awhile now so they need to get over whatever issue they have against her. She seems like a lovely girl #7littlejohnstons Can Trent and Amber at least pretend to like Ashley? They seem to have an unhealthy dislike of her seemly unfounded. They’ve been together for awhile now so they need to get over whatever issue they have against her. She seems like a lovely girl #7littlejohnstons

Genn @gennpooh @OllieTwist17 They pressured Jonah to move out or they would kick him out! Now the results are… he is immature and not ready to adult #7littleJohnstons @OllieTwist17 They pressured Jonah to move out or they would kick him out! Now the results are… he is immature and not ready to adult #7littleJohnstons.

7 Little Johnstons airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

