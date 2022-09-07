"Extremely controlling": 7 Little Johnstons fans slam Amber and Trent for not approving of Jonah's girlfriend

TLC's 7 Little Johnstons returned for an all-new intense episode on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. This week, Amber and Trent found themselves on the returning end of hate from fans because of their reaction to the news of Jonah's girlfriend.
Episode 4 of 7 Little Johnstons, titled Adventures in PR, featured Jonah telling his parents about his girlfriend Ashley wanting to visit their home for a weekend. While Amber and Trent skeptically agreed for Ashley to come over, they laid down rules of their own for Jonah.
Viewers who watched the episode were taken aback by these rules and regulations being implemented despite Jonah being 22 years old.
Fans took to social media to share their opinions on Amber and Trent's reaction and questioned their attitude towards Jonah and his girlfriend in 7 Little Johnstons.
7 Little Johnstons: What rules did Amber and Trent establish for Ashley's visit?
During the series premiere, the family had opened up about Jonah's anxiety issues, for which they decided to bring him back to their house to look after him.
Towards the end of this week's episode, Jonah decided to talk to his parents about his girlfriend wanting to visit their house for a weekend. While Amber and Trent reluctantly agreed, they established a few rules and regulations for the visit.
In the episode, Trent stated that although Jonah and Ashley might've slept together when the former had a place of his own, things wouldn't work that way in his parents' home. Trent told Jonah that he and Ashley wouldn't be able to sleep in the same room.
During her confessional, Amber told the camera that since it's their house, Jonah would have to abide by their rules. She went on to add that if Ashley was to visit, she would have to sleep in the guest bedroom upstairs, while Jonah slept downstairs in his own room.
The parents on 7 Little Johnstons didn't stop there. Amber and Trent went on to question Jonah and Ashley's relationship. They wanted to know if she was aware of his condition. At the same time, they also shared that if Ashley did end up coming, she and Jonah wouldn't get to go anywhere alone.
Amber told her son that if Ashley was to come, they'd do things as a family and that he would never get alone-time with her.
Fans who witnessed Amber and Trent make such rules, were left outraged. They took to social media and criticized the 22-year-old's parents, claiming that they were being controlling.
Jonah's parents come under fire from fans for their reaction to Ashley's visit
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Amber and Trent were trying to sabotage Jonah's relationship with Ashley. Some fans also added that Jonah was 22-years-old and could have a girlfriend if he wanted to. A few also wondered why Jonah's parents did not approve of his girlfriend.
