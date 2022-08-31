7 Little Johnstons: How did Liz & her friends deal with the attention they received in Nashville?

7 Little Johnstons returned for an all-new intense episode on Tuesday night. This week, Elizabeth and her friends headed to Nashville for a girls' trip. While on the trip, the three of them received a lot of attention from the public as they explored the city. They were frequently stopped and asked for photos.

The trip was crucial to Liz as she might move in with her boyfriend Bryce once she returned. Hence, she wanted to go out with her girlfriends before she took the next big step in her life.

Read on to know more about how the ladies handled the unwanted attention while out in Nashville.

Liz and her friends spent the night out in Nashville in 7 Little Johnstons

Episode 3 of 7 Little Johnstons, titled Sleepless in Forsyth, showcased Liz and her friends heading out for the night in Tennessee. Just like Elizabeth, her friends also had dwarfism. This made them receive a lot of attention from passers-by. While they were out taking pictures of themselves and having fun together, they piqued the attention of many passers-by.

As they kept walking, many people approached the trio and asked them if they could have their picture taken with them. The girls outrightly said no. But one after the other, people constantly asked them for pictures. The girls continued to deny it and focused on having fun.

Later, during her confessional, Liz shared that this happened quite often when people with dwarfism go out in public. She shared that they become "eye-catching" for the people around them. However, those encounters didn't stop the girls from having fun that night.

Not letting the unwanted attention ruin their night, Liz and her friends continued to enjoy their trip to the fullest. They went on to go boot shopping and ignored the people coming at them requesting photos. They ignored them by saying,

"Let people look; we're hot!"

Here's more information on the 7 Little Johnstons

The famed reality TV series 7 Little Johnstons first premiered years ago on TLC. The show followed the lives of the Johnston family and their five kids. Over the years, viewers have gotten intrigued and are now watching the show religiously.

In the recently premiered season of 7 Little Johnstons, the series follows Anna, Jonah, and Liz as they shift and adjust to adulthood. After moving out and quitting school, Jonah recently moved back into his parent's house after suffering from mental health issues. Amber and Trent decided it would be best if he stayed home while he got back on his feet.

As for Liz, she planned on moving out with her long-time boyfriend, Bryce. However, Amber and Trent were a little skeptical about it. Meanwhile, she was ready to take this next step in her life. Now that her parents were aware of her decision, Liz had to talk to Bryce's parents as well to ensure they approved of their decision to live together.

With so much happening in the family, more drama is bound to arise as the episodes arrive.

7 Little Johnstons airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

