What time will 7 Little Johnstons season 12 episode 3 air on TLC? Plot, release date and more

TLC’s 7 Little Johnstons is all set to air a brand new episode on Tuesday, August 30, at 9 PM ET this week. The upcoming episode will shift the focus to the Johnston daughters. Titled Sleepless in Forsyth, the official synopsis of 7 Little Johnstons season 12 episode 3 reads:

“Trent’s snoring keeps Amber up at night and puts his health in danger; Liz heads to Nashville for a girls’ weekend, but three little women out on the town draws unwanted attention; Alex gets an exciting opportunity.”

Previously, viewers saw Amber and Trent’s eldest son Jonah move back home. He admitted on the show that he was going through a difficult time due to his anxiety and depression, which was affecting his work and personal life. Therefore, his parents asked him to return home.

Episode 3 of 7 Little Johnstons season 12 release date

The upcoming episode of 7 Little Johnstons season 12 will air on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 9 PM Eastern Time (ET) on TLC. Viewers can also subscribe to YouTube TV or opt for TV service providers such as dish, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Philo, Xfinity, and Fubo TV to watch the show.

To re-watch the episode, check for local listings or go to TLC’s site. The network’s website has previous episodes and seasons as well.

For those unaware, 7 Little Johnstons is a TLC show that revolves around Trent and Amber’s life including their kids. The couple have five children, and while Jonah and Liz are their biological kids, Anna, Alex, and Emma are adopted.

The description of the show reads:

“The Johnstons are an average American family of seven pursuing the American dream. However, this is no ordinary family: All seven Johnstons are little people. Dad Trent and mom Amber have five kids, all with Achondroplasia Dwarfism. Jonah and Elizabeth are their biological kids, and they have adopted Anna, Alex, and Emma.”

What to expect from the new episode?

7 Little Johnstons season 12 episode 3 will revolve around Amber trying to fix Trent’s snoring problem. A preview showed Amber buying a cylindrical hollow stick, which she explained helps in freeing up the airways. She was seen telling Trent that he had to make a buzzing motor boating sound while blowing through the stick. Trent was visibly uncomfortable with the idea, but was enjoying watching Amber enact the process.

Trent later told Amber that motorboating has “multiple definitions.” The preview further showed the kids feeling awkward when producers asked them what the term meant.

Apart from Trent’s snoring problem, the upcoming episode will also showcase the girls taking a trip to Nashville. Trent and Amber’s daughters, Liz, Anna and Emma, will be seen having a fun time in Nashville, until some strangers approach them and ask for pictures.

This season, Amber was seen bonding with her daughters. Earlier, Anna and Amber had their differences, but this time, they were seen spending time together and going all out for eyebrow tattoos.

Season 12 also showed Elizabeth, aka Liz, telling her parents that she would be moving in with his boyfriend Brice. Initially, Trent didn’t encourage the idea as he and Amber were concerned about early pregnancy. Amber and Trent met Liz and Brice for dinner in episode 1, where they openly discussed the live-in situation. The parents eventually gave in, but warned them to be careful.

Viewers can watch a new episode of 7 Little Johnstons every Tuesday on TLC at 9 PM ET.

Edited by Susrita Das