7 Little Johnstons: Jonah moves back home due to mental health issues and fans have mixed reactions 

Season 12 of TLC's 7 Little Johnstons recently premiered, and this week, the series returned for episode 2. After moving out and living alone for a short period, Jonah moved back home due to anxiety issues. Fans who watched Jonah return home were left with mixed reactions.
Episode 2 of 7 Little Johnstons, titled When Death Does Us Apart, kicked off with Jonah's parents, Amber and Trent, helping him move back into their house. They wanted to help Jonah start a new routine. Amber shared that his demeanor was very different.
Jonah revealed that he experienced clinical anxiety and "some form of depression." Amber told the 7 Little Johnstons star that they needed to get down to the root of the problem. Although Amber and Trent's reason for having Jonah move back home was out of love for their son, fans were left with different opinions.
"He was not being productive": Jonah's parents make him move back home in 7 Little Johnstons, Episode 2
Trent shared that he asked his 22-year-old son to move back home after things weren't going well for him. Trent added that Jonah wasn't living a responsible life and that he wasn't being productive. Amber also remarked that they needed to fix Jonah's situation because he has immense potential.
The 7 Little Johnstons star shared that her goal was to get Jonah back on his feet. During his confessional, Jonah shared,
"It's time for me to find my bearings again, straighten my lifestyle out a little bit and seek help."
Amber revealed that Jonah had trouble with his education after graduating high school. She added that her son went to college for almost two years, where he did well in some of his classes. Amber shared that Jonah did struggle in a few of his classes. Trent said,
"Automatically at the end of the day, he wasn't getting it, and he was no longer interested. And we informed Jonah that, 'If you're going to go to work, you're going to have to move out'."
During his confessional, Jonah shared,
"Moving back home at 22 is definitely going to hurt my pride and it's something that I ultimately never wanted to do. I don't want to make moving like this a habit. Moving in and out, in and out, falling back, using your parents as a crutch, It's not my way of life."
Continuing, Jonah shared that he spoke for all five kids, claiming they were taught tough love from a very young age. The 7 Little Johnstons star shared that he had to keep that in mind as he absorbed all the lessons his parents taught him.
Fans who witnessed both sides of the story took to social media to share their opinions.
Fans have mixed reactions to Jonah moving home in Episode 2 of 7 Little Johnstons
Taking to Twitter, some fans shared that Jonah's parents were right to bring him back because that would improve their son's situation. However, some fans shared that Jonah's parents should've given him some time to fix his issues himself.
