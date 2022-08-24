7 Little Johnstons: Jonah moves back home due to mental health issues and fans have mixed reactions 

Season 12 of TLC's 7 Little Johnstons recently premiered, and this week, the series returned for episode 2. After moving out and living alone for a short period, Jonah moved back home due to anxiety issues. Fans who watched Jonah return home were left with mixed reactions.

Episode 2 of 7 Little Johnstons, titled When Death Does Us Apart, kicked off with Jonah's parents, Amber and Trent, helping him move back into their house. They wanted to help Jonah start a new routine. Amber shared that his demeanor was very different.

Jonah revealed that he experienced clinical anxiety and "some form of depression." Amber told the 7 Little Johnstons star that they needed to get down to the root of the problem. Although Amber and Trent's reason for having Jonah move back home was out of love for their son, fans were left with different opinions.

"He was not being productive": Jonah's parents make him move back home in 7 Little Johnstons, Episode 2

Trent shared that he asked his 22-year-old son to move back home after things weren't going well for him. Trent added that Jonah wasn't living a responsible life and that he wasn't being productive. Amber also remarked that they needed to fix Jonah's situation because he has immense potential.

The 7 Little Johnstons star shared that her goal was to get Jonah back on his feet. During his confessional, Jonah shared,

"It's time for me to find my bearings again, straighten my lifestyle out a little bit and seek help."

Amber revealed that Jonah had trouble with his education after graduating high school. She added that her son went to college for almost two years, where he did well in some of his classes. Amber shared that Jonah did struggle in a few of his classes. Trent said,

"Automatically at the end of the day, he wasn't getting it, and he was no longer interested. And we informed Jonah that, 'If you're going to go to work, you're going to have to move out'."

During his confessional, Jonah shared,

"Moving back home at 22 is definitely going to hurt my pride and it's something that I ultimately never wanted to do. I don't want to make moving like this a habit. Moving in and out, in and out, falling back, using your parents as a crutch, It's not my way of life."

Continuing, Jonah shared that he spoke for all five kids, claiming they were taught tough love from a very young age. The 7 Little Johnstons star shared that he had to keep that in mind as he absorbed all the lessons his parents taught him.

Fans who witnessed both sides of the story took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans have mixed reactions to Jonah moving home in Episode 2 of 7 Little Johnstons

Taking to Twitter, some fans shared that Jonah's parents were right to bring him back because that would improve their son's situation. However, some fans shared that Jonah's parents should've given him some time to fix his issues himself.

𝙰𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚊 𝙲𝚕𝚊𝚛𝚔🧀💙🌻 @aclarkcountry Why couldn't Trent and Amber give Jonah time to fix things on his own? He lived on his own for less than a year and is already moving back home. They are definitely helicopter parents. #7LittleJohnstons Why couldn't Trent and Amber give Jonah time to fix things on his own? He lived on his own for less than a year and is already moving back home. They are definitely helicopter parents. #7LittleJohnstons

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Jonah moving back in with Trent and Amber shows he wasn't that successful living on his own! #7LittleJohnstons Jonah moving back in with Trent and Amber shows he wasn't that successful living on his own! #7LittleJohnstons

Case @ca21410 I don't blame Amber & Trent for making Jonah moving back home & happy to see Jonah agreeing he needs to #7LittleJohnstons I don't blame Amber & Trent for making Jonah moving back home & happy to see Jonah agreeing he needs to #7LittleJohnstons

SeeYa @Leney_3 Amber and Trent didn’t need to push Jonah out because he didn’t finish college. College isn’t for everyone. How was he financially ready to move out? Parents caused his stress. #7LittleJohnstons Amber and Trent didn’t need to push Jonah out because he didn’t finish college. College isn’t for everyone. How was he financially ready to move out? Parents caused his stress. #7LittleJohnstons

Ms. Shell @sloyd66 I really don't think Jonah wanted to even move out his parents house. He's comfortable there. #7LittleJohnstons I really don't think Jonah wanted to even move out his parents house. He's comfortable there. #7LittleJohnstons

Aubrey Chorpenning @aechorpenning I feel like Jonah should have had a chance to figure things out on his own before Trent and Amber moved him back in with them. He does seem on board with the idea of living with his parents though so maybe it will work out 🤷‍♀️ #7LittleJohnstons I feel like Jonah should have had a chance to figure things out on his own before Trent and Amber moved him back in with them. He does seem on board with the idea of living with his parents though so maybe it will work out 🤷‍♀️ #7LittleJohnstons

𝙰𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚊 𝙲𝚕𝚊𝚛𝚔🧀💙🌻 @aclarkcountry Jonah was being rushed to move out in the first place. Who in the hell gives their child a timeline or limit to move out? It's ridiculous and insane! #7LittleJohnstons Jonah was being rushed to move out in the first place. Who in the hell gives their child a timeline or limit to move out? It's ridiculous and insane! #7LittleJohnstons

scott donnell @scottyd7601 #7LittleJohnstons I really like Jonah but I'm hearing a lot of excuses and if Trent and Amber really practiced tough love he wouldn't be at home right now #7LittleJohnstons I really like Jonah but I'm hearing a lot of excuses and if Trent and Amber really practiced tough love he wouldn't be at home right now

Amy @AmyOnRocket I could tell a long time ago that Jonah needed help. I'm glad Amber & Trent realize it now. And it's good they brought him home, but why would they put him in the guestroom? I understand he's home temporarily, but he is not a guest, he's their child! #7LittleJohnstons I could tell a long time ago that Jonah needed help. I'm glad Amber & Trent realize it now. And it's good they brought him home, but why would they put him in the guestroom? I understand he's home temporarily, but he is not a guest, he's their child! #7LittleJohnstons

Nan @GrannysTweetToo @TLC Enjoy the show. Moving Jonah back into their home is a way for to get control again Mom said. This is not a way of life. We are not a crutch for you Dad said. Mom wants to control his life still @ 22 and Dad does too but with conflicting messages to Jonah. How does this help? @TLC Enjoy the show. Moving Jonah back into their home is a way for to get control again Mom said. This is not a way of life. We are not a crutch for you Dad said. Mom wants to control his life still @ 22 and Dad does too but with conflicting messages to Jonah. How does this help?

lisa marie @LisaMT68

Lot.his parents lectures wont help him at all @TLC I've struggled with depression since I was 9 ish.major trauma etc.i think jonah moving home might not be so good.but a good therapist will help him aLot.his parents lectures wont help him at all @TLC I've struggled with depression since I was 9 ish.major trauma etc.i think jonah moving home might not be so good.but a good therapist will help him a Lot.his parents lectures wont help him at all

7 Little Johnstons airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das