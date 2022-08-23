What time will 7 Little Johnstons season 12 episode 2 air on TLC? Jonah to move back home and more

A new season of 7 Little Johnstons premiered on TLC last week. The reality TV show is now set to air Episode 2 on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In the previous episode, the Johnston family celebrated Amber’s 43rd birthday, where all her kids were in attendance. However, she and her husband, Trent, were not happy with their son, Jonah, who arrived late to the family dinner.

The parents admitted in a confessional that they were worried about Jonah after his Delta-8 scare in the previous season. Towards the end of last week’s episode, Jonah confessed that he was struggling with anxiety and depression. Amber and Trent advised him to move back home.

Episode 2 of 7 Little Johnstons Season 12 release date

The upcoming episode of 7 Little Johnstons Season 12 will air on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET on TLC. Viewers can also watch the episode on the network’s website, along with old episodes and seasons. However, it will be available on the site only after the episode premieres on the channel. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for various streaming services, such as Sling, Fubo TV, Philo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Optimum, Xfinity, and dish.

What to expect from the new episode?

7 Little Johnstons Season 12 Episode 2 will revolve around Amber and Trent trying to help their son Jonah deal with his anxiety. As he moves back home, he will be under the supervision of his parents, who had earlier put a GPS tracker on his phone.

In the new episode, the parents will cross the limit by going through Jonah’s private messages addressed to his girlfriend Ashley. They would even tell her that they had read the messages.

The official synopsis of 7 Little Johnstons Season 12 Episode 2 reads:

“Jonah moves back home and starts a new routine; Alex and Emma join forces to help Amber at home; Anna, Liz and Emma make vision boards and discuss their goals in love and life; the family video chats with a familiar face.”

Apart from Jonah’s issue, Amber will also try to solve Trent’s snoring problem. She will come across a technique that she finds on the internet, but may not understand the exact meaning of it. In a preview, the kids will be seen laughing and awkwardly answering the exact definition of the term in a confessional.

In the previous episode, Amber and Trent were also seen worried about their daughter Elizabeth, aka Liz. She told her parents that she would be moving in with her boyfriend, Brice. While Amber was fine with the decision, Trent was initially reluctant. The parents received a major backlash from fans during the premiere episode because of their controlling behavior. Viewers didn’t like the fact that they were interfering in their adult kids’ lives.

The reality TV show has been running since 2013 when the children were too young. Trent and Amber have five kids — Jonah, Elizabeth, Alex, Anna, and Emma — and everyone in the family has Achondroplasia dwarfism. While Jonah and Liz are the Johnston couple’s biological children, the other three are adopted.

Viewers can watch 7 Little Johnstons from the first season on TLC’s website. The unscripted series airs a new episode every Tuesday at 9.00 PM ET on TLC.

