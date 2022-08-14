What time will 7 Little Johnstons Season 12 air on TLC? Release date and more explored

The new season of 7 Little Johnstons is set to release on Tuesday, August 16 at 9 p.m. EST with a total of ten episodes. Unlike last season, where the Johnstons entertained Joose Jeskanen, a Finnish student in an exchange program, the upcoming season will be a lot different. Season 12 will concentrate more on the individual lives of the Johnston children who are all in different stages of their lives, to explore how they are dealing with their feelings and the people around them.

7 Little Johnstons features the daily life of parents Trent and Amber Johnston and their five children, Anna, Jonah, Elizabeth, Alex, and Emma. They are a family suffering from achondroplasia, the world's most common form of dwarfism. Moreover, as a family, they refuse to be let down by the disorder and wish to live normally.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Earlier this year, Jonah moved out on his own. But when he starts experiencing debilitating anxiety, Trent and Amber wonder if he should move back home so they can help him get his life back on track."

The synopsis further reveals that,

"Meanwhile, Liz and Brice are ready to take their relationship to the next level by moving in together, despite concerns from their parents. Anna's last relationship was over before it even started, but she's ready to change her status for real this time."

What will season 12 of 7 Little Johnstons be all about?

The new season of 7 Little Johnstons will concentrate on the individual lives of children, Anna, Jonah, Elizabeth, Alex, and Emma. Episode one of the show, titled Eyebrows and Anxiety, will film Emma’s birthday celebration after which she decides, with her sibling Anna, to get a complete makeover since both of them are in their teenage years.

Furthermore, Liz and Brice are prepared to take their relationship to the next level and stay together forever. However, when they meet Trent and Amber, things become tough because the parents do not agree with their plan of staying together for conventional reasons. On the other hand, Jonah, who has been suffering from anxiety, will shift back to his parents' house and have a heart-to-heart conversation with them.

Is this the final season of 7 Little Johnstons?

After most of the long-running shows got canceled last year, fans were worried about the fate of their much-loved show, 7 Little Johnstons. The speculation became even more believable when cast member Emma posted a QnA session on her social media and a fan asked about updates regarding the return of the show. Emma's response to the fan's query was vague and inconclusive.

However, during that time, it was reported that the family is shooting 20 more episodes. Since most of the episodes per season of the show are limited to 10, fans have concluded that beside the upcoming season 12, they can expect the show to also release season 13 next year. There are no reports to confirm if there will be a season 14 for the show.

Viewers can watch the premiere episode of 7 Little Johnstons on August 16 at 9 p.m. EST on TLC and also on Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV.

