How many kids do Amber and Trent Johnston have? Family explored ahead of 7 Little Johnstons Season 12 premiere

Season 12 of 7 Little Johnstons is set to return on August 12 with its returning cast comprising parents Trent and Amber Johnston and their five children, Anna, Jonah, Elizabeth, Alex, and Emma. While the couple had conceived Elizabeth and Jonah, they adopted Anna, Alex, and Emma. The upcoming season will feature a roller-coaster of events in the lives of the Johnstons and their children.

7 Little Johnstons, which debuted in 2015, has gained massive viewership for filming the lives of a family of seven. Over the years, the family's equation interestingly gripped the audience and made them look forward to more seasons ahead.

The official synopsis of 7 Little Johnstons reads,

"Earlier this year, Jonah moved out on his own. But when he starts experiencing debilitating anxiety, Trent and Amber wonder if he should move back home so they can help him get his life back on track," an official synopsis reads.

It further reads,

"Meanwhile, Liz and Brice are ready to take their relationship to the next level by moving in together, despite concerns from their parents. Anna's last relationship was over before it even started, but she's ready to change her status for real this time."

Family life explored in 7 Little Johnstons season 12

On the show, all the Johnston members have achondroplasia, the world's most common form of dwarfism. As a family, they refuse to be let down by the disorder and wish to live normally. By appearing on television, they hope to spread awareness about their condition. Moreover, they also want to show the world that they are no different from people who do not experience any kind of dwarfism.

Moreover, the Johnstons family has a diverse group of members. After the birth of their biological children, Elizabeth and Jonah, they adopted three more children: Anna from Russia, Alex from South Korea, and Emma from China.

The main reason behind adopting was that Amber suffered complications during both of her deliveries. The couple traveled to Russia and lived there for 16 days to adopt Anna. Similarly, the couple had to visit China to adopt Emma. However, unlike these two countries, they adopted Alex without visiting South Korea.

In a YouTube video, Amber expressed how she and her husband feel about adopting and creating a family;

"Adoption is not necessarily for everybody. However, everybody can be a part of adoption — whe,her it's making donations to a specific family that's adopting or a specific organization, "

She further explained;

"Our family was created not only by birth, but also by adoption, and Trent and I are extremely proud of that."

Moreover, the net worth of the Johnstons family is not widely known. However, going by TLC's budget of $250,000 to $400,000 per episode, it can be assumed that the family earns anywhere from $25,000 to $40,000 per episode.

Viewers can watch 7 Little Johnstons premiere on August 12 at 10.00 p.m. (ET) on TLC.

