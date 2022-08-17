Why are fans calling Amber and Trent “parents from hell” in 7 Little Johnstons Season 12 Episode 1?

Season 12 of 7 Little Johnstons premiered on Tuesday, August 16, on TLC. It featured Amber and Trent bonding with their five children, while one of them is set to move back home with their parents.

The latest season deals with Amber and Trent coping with their kids — Jonah, Elizabeth, Alex, Anna, and Emma. Episode 1 showed the parents still paranoid about Jonah's Delta-8 story, where he gave everyone a scare in the previous season.

Amber and Trent admitted going through PTSD when Jonah does not pick up calls or respond to text messages. The parents also had strong opinions on Elizabeth's decision to move in with her boyfriend, Brice.

The show's fans did not appreciate the Johnston couple's super involvement in their kids' lives as they called Amber and Trent "parents from hell."

7 Little Johnstons fans slam Amber and Trent for controlling their kids' lives

While Trent and Amber eventually supported Elizabeth's (aka Liz) decision, they were constantly reminding her to be safe. They didn't want their daughter to make the same mistake they made, which was getting pregnant soon.

Viewers wished the parents could have left Elizabeth alone to make her own plans. Fans were more frustrated at Amber and Trent for controlling Jonah's life. Jonah confessed that he was going through anxiety and depression, affecting his work and relationships. The parents asked him to move back home and set up a GPS tracker on his mobile phone.

Things get worse as Trent and Amber read text messages sent to Jonah from his girlfriend, Ashley. Their interference in their children's life has not been appreciated by fans, who slammed Amber and Trent on Twitter.

Take a look at 7 Little Johnstons fans' reactions:

Katrina, RN @SoKattastic I get that it was scary for them as parents but they’re going overboard. #7LittleJohnstons I get that it was scary for them as parents but they’re going overboard. #7LittleJohnstons

Mandy 🇺🇸🐶 @mrhyne68 Amber and Trent couldn’t wait until Anna, Jonah and Elizabeth were out if the house. Now they want to meet with their adult children to say the childrens plan isn’t working for them? 🙄 #7littlejohnstons Amber and Trent couldn’t wait until Anna, Jonah and Elizabeth were out if the house. Now they want to meet with their adult children to say the childrens plan isn’t working for them? 🙄 #7littlejohnstons

Lish @lishalishious Amber and Trent are insane. They pushed Jonah so hard to get out & even set a hard date he had to move by and now then try to control his life now that he’s on he own. 🙄 #7littlejohnstons Amber and Trent are insane. They pushed Jonah so hard to get out & even set a hard date he had to move by and now then try to control his life now that he’s on he own. 🙄 #7littlejohnstons

Taneah @tdineroo old enough to move out but not old enough to make other decisions 🤔 #7LittleJohnstons old enough to move out but not old enough to make other decisions 🤔#7LittleJohnstons

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Trent and Amber monitoring the children shows they have no sense of privacy!! #7LittleJohnstons Trent and Amber monitoring the children shows they have no sense of privacy!! #7LittleJohnstons

Tymmerie "Record profits are unpaid wages!" @Tymmerie Raising adults is very difficult because you're not supposed to raise adults!!!! You raise children! Your kids have left the house; you can offer advice and support but you're not raising them anymore. #7LittleJohnstons Raising adults is very difficult because you're not supposed to raise adults!!!! You raise children! Your kids have left the house; you can offer advice and support but you're not raising them anymore. #7LittleJohnstons

Veronica. @generalleiax They went through his phone?! Ugh I really hope their relationship doesn’t suffer because of his parents. #7LittleJohnstons They went through his phone?! Ugh I really hope their relationship doesn’t suffer because of his parents. #7LittleJohnstons

Tee @TeeTee54713831 If my boyfriends parents read our texts I would break up with him immediately shame on them #7littlejohnstons If my boyfriends parents read our texts I would break up with him immediately shame on them #7littlejohnstons

7 Little Johnstons Season 12 premiere recap

The premiere episode of 7 Little Johnstons started with Anna and Amber planning to go for micro blading for their eyebrows. Before visiting the tattoo artist, Amber had fun with Anna, Emma, and Alex by drawing eyebrows on each other. They even involved Trent by waxing his back.

The parents were then concerned about Liz's live-in relationship decision and Jonah's current condition. All the kids gathered at their parents' house for Amber's 43rd birthday. The celebration turned slightly sour after Jonah didn't respond to Trent's messages and calls. But he arrived at the party during dessert time.

Trent appeared strict with Jonah as he made his son realize that his behavior was not appreciated. The episode ended with Amber and Trent telling Jonah to move back home. The parents wanted to help their son through his anxiety, but their methods might not go down well with Jonah and his girlfriend, Ashley.

The official synopsis of 7 Little Johnstons Season 12 Episode 1, titled "Eyebrows and Anxiety," read:

“After the family celebrates Amber's birthday, she and Anna decide to upgrade their looks. Brice and Liz are ready to take the next step in their relationship, and Trent and Amber have a heart-to-heart with Jonah about his recent behavioural issues.”

The upcoming episode will focus on Jonah and how his parents' interference will affect his dating life.

7 Little Johnstons Season 12 airs a new episode every Tuesday on TLC at 9.00 PM ET.

