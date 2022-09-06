What time will 7 Little Johnstons Season 12 Episode 4 air on TLC? Elizabeth x Brice move in together and more

7 Little Johnstons will be back with another episode this week on Tuesday, September 6, at 9 pm ET. The show has already aired 11 seasons and is now in its 12th year on TLC. Like the previous episodes, the upcoming episode will explore family dynamics and other issues.

The latest episode of 7 Little Johnstons, titled Adventures in PR, will feature Elizabeth and Brice moving forward with their relationship and a series of other events. The synopsis reads,

"After the family enjoys a local strawberry festival, Elizabeth and Brice begin to move his things into her home. Emma starts an internship, and Jonah's girlfriend, Ashley, visits, but Trent and Amber have questions for the couple."

All about 7 Little Johnstons Season 12 Episode 4

Previously, viewers saw that Trent and Amber were strictly against the idea of Elizabeth moving in with her boyfriend, Brice. When the four of them sat down to plan the move's details, Brice was evidently scared. In a confessional, Liz said:

"Little man, big scary."

Trent and Amber were worried that by moving in together, Elizabeth would get distracted from her goals and school. The former did not approve of his daughter living with a man prior to marriage back in the 11th season.

Episode 4 will be filled with excitement as family members reach new milestones. Emma, who recently celebrated her 17th birthday, will start a new internship. Viewers will also see Elizabeth shift all her belongings into her new house with the help of her parents.

While all is well and exciting for the girls, when Jonah’s girlfriend Ashley comes to visit, the parents will have a few questions for the couple.

The 7 Little Johnstons' parents don’t truly trust their son. The two previously confessed to Ashley that they had gone through Jonah’s phone and read their conversations and disapproved of their relationship.

Amber said:

"It's just not going to work."

Ashley was upset when she found out and said that one little thing can trigger situations. She further added:

"The fact that they went through his phone has scared me."

Previously on 7 Little Johnstons

Last week’s episode, titled Sleepless in Forsyth, showcased Liz on a girls’ weekend in Nashville, but it wasn’t all fun and games. The girls were having a blast until they started receiving unwanted attention from strangers asking them for pictures. Despite the constant interruptions, the girls continued to have fun and did not let this hiccup ruin their night.

Earlier, Amber was on a mission to fix Trent’s snoring problem. She bought hollo sticks to help free up the airway. Amber went as far as to enact what he had to do, and she explained to him that he had to make a "motorboating noise."

More about the show

7 Little Johnstons revolves around the Johnston family as they navigate the daily challenges of life. It features Amber and Trent and their family, which consists of their five children. Three of the five children, Anna, Emma, and Alex, were adopted, and all seven of them suffer from Achondroplasia dwarfism. The family likes to refer to themselves as "the real life seven dwarfs."

The synopsis of the show reads:

“The Johnstons are an average American family of seven pursuing the American dream. However, this is no ordinary family: All seven Johnstons are little people. Dad Trent and mom Amber have five kids, all with Achondroplasia Dwarfism. Jonah and Elizabeth are their biological kids, and they have adopted Anna, Alex, and Emma.”

Tune in every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on TLC to keep up with the big little family.

