3 new TLC shows releasing in April 2023

TLC is famous for bringing in interesting shows with unique concepts. From 90-Day Fiancé spin-offs to relationship series, including Sister Wives and Seeking Brother Husband, the network has continuously broken social norms with the concept of its shows. In April, viewers will be served with new seasons of such shows.

Earlier in the month, TLC premiered a new season of Dr. Pimple Popper, which revolves around renowned dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Sandra Lee and her patients.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Dermatologist Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, helps patients with unique skin conditions reclaim a life free of disguise and embarrassment.”

Aired on April 5, 2023, Dr. Pimple Popper Season 9 was April’s first new arrival on TLC. In the coming days, the latest month will premiere three more new seasons of the network’s popular shows.

New TLC shows to air in mid-April

TLC will not launch a new show this month but will premiere the new season of the popular series. Take a look at three reality TV shows that will have their new seasons released this April.

1) 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3

TLC’s most-talked-about show, 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, is all set to return with its third season this month. The franchise’s spinoff will feature a familiar face's love story. Lidia, mother of TLC star Pedro Jimeno, will star in Love in Paradise alongside her love interest Scott.

In addition to Lidia and her man, season 3 will also welcome one returning couple and four new pairs. While VaLentine and Carlos are returning, the new couples include:

Jordan and Everton

Jessica and Juan

April and Valentine

Matthew and Ana

The official synopsis of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3 reads:

“It’s an all-new season of 90 Day Fiance love stories set in and around the Caribbean, as Americans who fall in love in paradise wonder if it can last once the suntan fades away.”

The latest installment will air on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on TLC.

2) You, Me & My Ex Season 2

Season 2 of You, Me & My Ex is all set to introduce five couples and blended families who have found a new way to live together. The show's trailer first featured the dynamic relationship between ex-couple Josh and Jennifer. The two had a child together but are now separated and married to others. The series will feature how the exes and their respective partners manage the closeness between the former couple. While the concept may seem similar to a reality TV show like Seeking Brother Husband, the new series has its uniqueness with the addition of ex-flames.

The TLC’s press release released an official description of the show. It reads:

“How do you manage your relationship when your partner is uncomfortably close with their ex? This season, two new groups join the lineup of relationship narratives that give new meaning to the phrase “three’s a crowd.” From venturing off to an all-expenses paid couples retreat to sponge baths, living together and co-parenting, nothing is off limits for these once romantic, ex-couple, best friends.”

It continued:

“However, when these bizarrely close friendships begin threatening the NOW relationship, are they able to give each other up? Can any of these relationships find a compromise or will it ultimately end in having to choose one or the other?”

You, Me & My Ex Season 2 will air on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET, just after 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise.

3) 7 Little Johnstons Season 13

7 Little Johnstons have been part of the network for a long time, as the family is reportedly known as "the world's largest known family of achondroplasia dwarfs."

The show started when lead stars Trent and Amber Johnston’s kids were young, and now they have all grown up.

Jonah, Anna, and Elizabeth have become adults and are living away from home, while Alex and Emma are staying with their parents.

As per the press release, the official description of 7 Little Johnstons Season 13 reads:

“Relationships and major life events take center stage this season. Determined to make sense of her last failed relationship, Anna undergoes therapy to gain a better understanding of herself and to overcome some of the difficulties she’s been encountering in both love and life. After moving back home, Jonah gets back on track with big plans for his future, committed to finance school and his girlfriend despite Amber’s concerns about their relationship.”

It continued:

“Meanwhile, Alex is head over heels in love with his new girlfriend and plans a special birthday trip to Ohio to visit her. Emma shifts focus towards her career and growing her own business with a little help from the family. Liz and Brice can't wait to finally move in together, but Trent and Amber put the brakes on their dream home. Finally, Amber, Trent, Alex and Emma head to Finland for an epic family vacation to visit their former exchange student, Joose.”

Season 3 will air on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET.

Viewers can catch up on old episodes and seasons of the aforementioned reality TV shows on TLC’s online site.

