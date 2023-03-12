Return to Amish season 7 release date and air time on TLC

Return to Amish season 7 will premiere on TLC on Tuesday, March 14 at 10 pm ET. Fans can stream the show on Peacock, Vudu, Discovery+, and Fubo TV.

The cast members coming back on Return to Amish season 7 are Sabrina Burkholder, Rosanna Miller, Jeremiah Raber, Carmela Raber, and Johnny Detweiler. Fanny Schmucker, Daniel Miller, and Kenneth Detweiler are among the new cast members.

The first episode of the season, titled Karma Carmela Chameleon, will feature Sabrina announcing that she is pregnant with her former partner Jethro’s third child. Elsewhere, Rosanna will face the tough choice of leaving her community or staying with her boyfriend Johnny.

Return to Amish season 7: Trailer shows cast enjoying a fun beach day

In an exclusive US Weekly trailer of Return to Amish season 7, Johnny Detweiler can be seen worried that his partner Rosanna Miller wants to join the English world. He says in the video:

"I just hope that she’s willing to stay Amish for me. The Amish, they don’t want us to see the outside world, they don’t want us to get a taste of it."

Meanwhile, Kenneth Detweiler will tell viewers about his dream of becoming the first Amish college basketball player. He will have to accept the English world for the same as the game is forbidden in their culture.

Jeremiah Raber will deal with some ghosts of the past as he realizes that his father was murdered because of him. Raber was then adopted and left the Amish community after realizing that he wasn’t meant to be a community member.

In a Facebook post, Jeremiah said:

"Don’t get me wrong they do have good things going on. Then just because I didn’t live up to their expectations my adopted mom looked me straight in the eyes and told me 3 different times she doesn’t know why she adopted me. I haven’t talked to them for more then 10 min in the last 2 1/2 years now nor do I want to."

Sabrina will make the big announcement that she is pregnant, which makes Carmela a little bit jealous because she too is trying to have a kid with Jeremiah.

The trailer of Return to Amish also showcases the cast enjoying a fun beach day, skating, and clubbing together in Florida as they decide whether to return to their Amish community or join the English world.

Meanwhile, Rosanna's decision to date somebody will lead to chaos in her family.

Why did Mama Mary Schmucker not appear in the season 7 trailer of Return to Amish?

Matriarch Mama Mary Schmucker will not join the cast in season 7 as she is “done” with the show. She slammed TLC in an Instagram live stream for not fulfilling their promise of giving her a cooking show.

In another video, Mama Mary states that the network did not pay her enough. She said:

"They did pay us, but not enough for what we had to go through. If I have to go through that garbage and do that stuff there, you’re paying me to do it."

Now, the season 7 cast members of Return to Amish will decide whether they want to join the English world or go back to their Amish roots. The show will air on TLC every Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

