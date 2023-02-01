“He was very jealous”: Pamela Anderson French Soccer player relationship explored amid release of Netflix doc

Netflix recently released Pamela Anderson’s documentary titled Pamela: A Love Story highlighting the life of the former model, including her childhood, personal life and her rise to popularity in the entertainment industry.

In the series, Anderson opened up about her marriage to Tommy Lee, a relationship that has often made headlines in numerous tabloids over the years. She also spoke about her marriage to Kid Rock and two weddings with poker player Rick Salomon.

Although the Baywatch star did not mention her 12-day marriage to producer Jon Peters in the documentary, she did hint towards a relationship she had with “a professional athlete” prior to the wedding.

While Anderson avoided mentioning any names in the series, she said that the athlete was “strong and jealous”:

“He was very strong. And he was very jealous.”

Shortly after, several media reports claimed that Pamela Anderson hinted towards her relationship with French soccer player Adil Rami in the documentary.

Pamela Anderson also said that she was attracted to “hetero, masculine men,” whose initial attraction towards her was related to her role as a model, but she said that she is not a “damsel in distress” and “very capable.”

The actress added that some men hate women for “being something else” and eventually become violent towards them.

A closer look into Pamela Anderson’s relationship with Adil Rami

Pamela Anderson and Adil Rami started dating in 2017 (Image via Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson reportedly started dating footballer Adil Rami in 2017. At the time, the former was 49 years old while Rami was aged 31. The couple reportedly met at the Monaco Grand Prix and Anderson moved to Marseille from Malibu to live with the athlete.

Back in 2018, Anderson opened up about her relationship with Rami during a Daily Mail interview. The model spoke about their dynamic and also praised her partner at the time:

“He cares about me deeply. We have a very healthy, simple, wonderful life without all the bells and whistles. We both have our children to try to squeeze into the equation, but he is amazing. He is a good guy, a really good guy.”

The former Playboy star added that the duo had a deep communication level despite having a linguistic barrier:

“He doesn’t speak very good English, I don’t speak very good French, but we have the body language, the language of love, another communication level that is deeper than words.”

Pamela Anderson was also photographed supporting Rami and the French national team at the 2018 World Cup. Unfortunately, their relationship came to an end a year later and the actress announced their break-up on Instagram.

She also accused Rami of cheating and alleged that he was abusive towards her during the relationship. As per The Independent, Anderson wrote in 2019 that she was “scammed” into thinking the pair were in love for two years:

“It’s hard to accept. The last (more than) 2 years of my life have been a big lie. I was scammed, led to believe… we were in big love.”

The model continued:

“I’m devastated to find out in the last few days that he was living a double life. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters. But this is worse. He lied to all.”

Pamela Anderson also tagged the National Domestic Violence Hotline’s official Instagram account in her post and shared a video claiming that Rami allegedly crushed her hand. The latter denied the accusation during an interview with The Sun:

“I wish to tell you that these accusations of violence are completely false and I can’t let them run. I hallucinate because it is so bad. Those who know me know who I am and what are my principles. They know that this is impossible and that I'm incapable of doing such things.”

Rami further said that Anderson knew of his commitment to the cause of violence against women and chose the means to hurt him “very well”:

"If she wanted to hurt me, she chose very well. She knows that my commitment to the cause of violence against women is something very important for me. I respect the people at Solidarité Femmes [a domestic violence charity that Rami represented] that I have met, and their fight, too much. It is really disgusting.”

He alleged that Pamela Anderson lied about the violence to “hurt” him and said that the situation was “unjust”:

“It's one thing to lie to keep a good relationship with her ex and her children, but lying about violence in order to hurt me, that's going too far and it's unjust. Once again, I won't allow these false accusations on me and my family to remain unanswered. All of this is too bad.”

In a video posted by Pamela Anderson, the latter was seen treating her hand in a hospital. In the now-deleted post, the model wrote on her website:

“When he crushed my hands especially my right one till they cracked. It took me 6 months to go to Dr.”

Adil Rami denied the accusations further in 2020 and said that Pamela Anderson wanted to “crush him” but “never filed a complaint because none of that ever happened.” He also claimed that he had videos and photos that disprove Anderson’s claims but said he “no longer want to be related to her.”

