''Hope she roasts Pam & Tommy show'': Pamela Anderson fans go berserk as Netflix drops new documentary trailer

Netflix recently released a trailer for Pamela, a love story and netizens are showing nothing but love towards the 55-year-old Pamela Anderson, who has lived a tremulous life.

The Baywatch actor married Tommy Lee, the drummer of band Mötley Crüe, on February 19, 1995. A year later, in 1996, the couple's home was broken into and a private video of theirs was made public, which turned Anderson's life and career upside down.

The scandal resurfaced recently and the actor commented on it by saying:

“I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive, and now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick. I want to take control of the narrative for the first time."

Fans are pumped to watch the upcoming documentary, with one fan calling out the Hulu series Pam & Tommy by saying:

"Hope she roasts Pam & Tommy show."

A fan's reaction to the trailer for Pamela, a love story (Image via Twitter/shivmcavoy)

For those unaversed, Hulu released a miniseries titled Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, in February 2022, and Anderson wasn't too excited to watch it. She had stated at the time:

"I do know she’ll never, never watch this. Not even years from now. Not even the trailer."

"She looks so good": Netizens overjoyed that Pamela Anderson will be able to narrate her own story in Pamela, a love story

Pamela Anderson will be narrating her own experiences of being famous in the 90s for both right and wrong reasons. After her intimate clip was leaked, the media and paparazzi swarmed the actor with questions, getting constantly humiliated in the process for something that happened without her consent. Anderson was even once infamously questioned if she was a serious actress or not.

After Netflix released the trailer for Pamela Anderson's upcoming documentary, internet users took to Twitter to share their joy, wishing joy and good wishes to the Barb Wire actor. Check out some of these tweets below:

Clearly, netizens are delighted that their teenage heartthrob is coming back and are excited to watch the documentary. The Hulu mini-series didn't seem to have gotten her story right and this is the reason many fans turned a blind eye to the show. Many are happy that she has gotten this opportunity and will certainly be tuning in.

Anderson is now a mother and has two children, both fathered by Lee. Her supporters claim that they will support her even harder after Pamela, a love story hits Netflix.

What can be expected from Pamela, a love story?

The documentary will feature Canadian-American model/actress Pamela Anderson explaining the highs and lows of her life in her own words. She will also speak about the infamous s*x tape with her ex-husband Tommy Lee and how it affected her life and career.

The documentary trailer description on YouTube simply reads as:

"Pamela Anderson defined a decade. Now she will define herself."

Pamela, a love story is directed by Ryan White and will be released alongside her upcoming Harper Collins memoir, Love, Pamela, on Netflix on January 31.

