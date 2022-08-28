''Had a lot of potential'': Twitter disappointed as Netflix cancels Resident Evil series

Netflix has canceled Resident Evil series a month after its release. The first season premiered on the streaming platform on July 14, 2022, to mixed reviews from critics, with criticism mostly directed towards the script. Still, the series continues to enjoy massive viewership. However, fans on Twitter have expressed their disappointment after Netflix announced its cancelation after one show.

A screenshot of the tweet stating the show's cancellations (Image via @jacob69/Twitter)

Fans heartbroken after Netflix cancels Resident Evil series

Several fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment and frustration after the streaming giant decided to cancel Resident Evil series. Some mentioned that they enjoyed the show and that it had a lot of potential. Others said that while the show wasn't great, it was still decent and that they'd have loved to see season 2. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Shagohodd @shagohodd1 @lancereddick To b honest I’m disappointed that @netflix cancelled it. I truly enjoyed this show and it’s a shame that we won’t get 2nd season. I don’t know the reason behind this decision but thank u @lancereddick and #ResidentEvilNetflix cast for your hard work. @lancereddick To b honest I’m disappointed that @netflix cancelled it. I truly enjoyed this show and it’s a shame that we won’t get 2nd season. I don’t know the reason behind this decision but thank u @lancereddick and #ResidentEvilNetflix cast for your hard work.

turns old on the 29th ♿🚷 @judacris



I still say if the show wasn't a Resident Evil, and instead an original-type thing, it might have worked. The cancellation of #ResidentEvilNetflix is regrettable. Yes, it wasn't great and took plenty of liberties with the source material. But everything else was pretty okay.I still say if the show wasn't a Resident Evil, and instead an original-type thing, it might have worked. The cancellation of #ResidentEvilNetflix is regrettable. Yes, it wasn't great and took plenty of liberties with the source material. But everything else was pretty okay.I still say if the show wasn't a Resident Evil, and instead an original-type thing, it might have worked.

Tyler Dowdell @TylerDowdell Late to the party when it comes to the news about the cancellation of #ResidentEvilNetflix . There were definite issues with the show but I would have liked the show’s creators learn from season 1 and make a better second season. And maybe wrap up any cliff hangers. Late to the party when it comes to the news about the cancellation of #ResidentEvilNetflix. There were definite issues with the show but I would have liked the show’s creators learn from season 1 and make a better second season. And maybe wrap up any cliff hangers.

RazorDak streams #SOCOM @RazorDak @lancereddick I enjoyed #ResidentEvilNetflix I felt it was entertaining, I'm sorry some people are so impossible to please, good luck on your future endeavors! Also I love you as the voice actor in Destiny as Commander Zevala @lancereddick I enjoyed #ResidentEvilNetflix I felt it was entertaining, I'm sorry some people are so impossible to please, good luck on your future endeavors! Also I love you as the voice actor in Destiny as Commander Zevala

🔥👼HopeHavoc👼🔥 @HopeHavoc The characters were seriously some of my favorites in the RE universe & I’ve been a huge fan since the first game released. I’m just grateful we at least have season 1 @lancereddick I loved the series so much, I’ve already rewatched the entire thing several times & will continue to do so. 🥺The characters were seriously some of my favorites in the RE universe & I’ve been a huge fan since the first game released. I’m just grateful we at least have season 1 @lancereddick I loved the series so much, I’ve already rewatched the entire thing several times & will continue to do so. 🥺❤️ The characters were seriously some of my favorites in the RE universe & I’ve been a huge fan since the first game released. I’m just grateful we at least have season 1

۞Moi Renee Stan Account۞ @AsToldByTunde Okay. So I finally finished #ResidentEvilNetflix and it was bad but it wasn’t terrible. I would have watched a season 2. Okay. So I finally finished #ResidentEvilNetflix and it was bad but it wasn’t terrible. I would have watched a season 2.

Earlier, actor Lance Reddick, who plays the role of Albert Wesker in the series, posted a video on his Twitter account wherein he expressed his gratitude to the showrunners and his costars. He addressed the numerous fans who loved the series and mentioned that it was a ''hell of a show.'' Here's the clip:

Lance Reddick @lancereddick A special thank you to all the fans who watched #ResidentEvilNetflix , the showrunners, my castmates, executives and more. We worked our asses off and had a great time. A special thank you to all the fans who watched #ResidentEvilNetflix, the showrunners, my castmates, executives and more. We worked our asses off and had a great time. https://t.co/A98aQVuA7t

A quick look at Resident Evil series trailer, plot, and cast

Resident Evil revolves around Albert Wesker and his family who move to the New Raccoon City. The show also focuses on another timeline, more than a decade later, where Wesker's daughter, Jade, desperately struggles to survive the apocalypse. According to Netflix, the official synopsis of the series reads:

''Years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to suvive against the Infected.''

On June 6, 2022, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the show, which offers a peek into the numerous exciting events that unfold in the series. The visuals look stunning, and overall, the trailer has a frightening tone that fans of the iconic horror franchise would certainly love. The trailer also shows Lance Reddick in terrific form.

The series features Reddick in the lead role as Albert Wesker, associated with an organization called the Umbrella Corporation, which seeks to destroy the human race. Reddick's portrayal of Wesker has received high praise from critics and viewers. Apart from Resident Evil, Reddick is best known for his performance as Cedrick Daniels in HBO's iconic crime drama series, The Wire. His other film and TV credits include Fringe, the John Wick franchise, and Lost, to name a few.

Resident Evil also stars Ella Balinska as Jade Wesker, Albert's daughter. The actress is widely known for her role as Jane Kano in Elizabeth Banks' action-comedy flick, Charlie's Angels. She has also appeared in Run Sweetheart Run, The Athena, and many more. Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also features several others in important supporting roles, including:

Tamara Smart as young Jade Wesker

Adeline Rudolph as Billie Wesker

Paola Núñez as Evelyn Marcus

Anthony Oseyemi as Roth

The series is helmed by noted writer Andrew Dabb.

Resident Evil series is available for streaming on Netflix.

