''Had a lot of potential'': Twitter disappointed as Netflix cancels Resident Evil series

Netflix has canceled Resident Evil series a month after its release. The first season premiered on the streaming platform on July 14, 2022, to mixed reviews from critics, with criticism mostly directed towards the script. Still, the series continues to enjoy massive viewership. However, fans on Twitter have expressed their disappointment after Netflix announced its cancelation after one show.
Without further ado, keep reading to find out what fans had to say about Resident Evil's cancelation.
Fans heartbroken after Netflix cancels Resident Evil series
Several fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment and frustration after the streaming giant decided to cancel Resident Evil series. Some mentioned that they enjoyed the show and that it had a lot of potential. Others said that while the show wasn't great, it was still decent and that they'd have loved to see season 2. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
Earlier, actor Lance Reddick, who plays the role of Albert Wesker in the series, posted a video on his Twitter account wherein he expressed his gratitude to the showrunners and his costars. He addressed the numerous fans who loved the series and mentioned that it was a ''hell of a show.'' Here's the clip:
A quick look at Resident Evil series trailer, plot, and cast
Resident Evil revolves around Albert Wesker and his family who move to the New Raccoon City. The show also focuses on another timeline, more than a decade later, where Wesker's daughter, Jade, desperately struggles to survive the apocalypse. According to Netflix, the official synopsis of the series reads:
''Years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to suvive against the Infected.''
On June 6, 2022, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the show, which offers a peek into the numerous exciting events that unfold in the series. The visuals look stunning, and overall, the trailer has a frightening tone that fans of the iconic horror franchise would certainly love. The trailer also shows Lance Reddick in terrific form.
The series features Reddick in the lead role as Albert Wesker, associated with an organization called the Umbrella Corporation, which seeks to destroy the human race. Reddick's portrayal of Wesker has received high praise from critics and viewers. Apart from Resident Evil, Reddick is best known for his performance as Cedrick Daniels in HBO's iconic crime drama series, The Wire. His other film and TV credits include Fringe, the John Wick franchise, and Lost, to name a few.
Resident Evil also stars Ella Balinska as Jade Wesker, Albert's daughter. The actress is widely known for her role as Jane Kano in Elizabeth Banks' action-comedy flick, Charlie's Angels. She has also appeared in Run Sweetheart Run, The Athena, and many more. Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also features several others in important supporting roles, including:
- Tamara Smart as young Jade Wesker
- Adeline Rudolph as Billie Wesker
- Paola Núñez as Evelyn Marcus
- Anthony Oseyemi as Roth
The series is helmed by noted writer Andrew Dabb.
Resident Evil series is available for streaming on Netflix.