A blast from the past: Song Hye-kyo's middle school photos take the internet by storm

Actress Song Hye-kyo is known for her hit Netflix series, Descendants of the Sun and Glory, and has gained much international attention, becoming a viral sensation. But it’s not just her in the series who's going viral.

On January 25, photos of the star as a middle school student were uploaded to an online community and quickly made headlines. The internet was ablaze as fans and curious onlookers got a glimpse of the actress in her younger years, revealing a side of her that fans have never seen before.

A fan on Twitter says that Song Hye-kyo's timeless beauty shines through in each shot, proving that she was destined for the spotlight. These photos show a fresh-faced and innocent young girl, on her photo shoot.

“Goddess since birth”: Song Hye-kyo’s middle school pictures take over the internet

The middle school pictures, part of a magazine photoshoot, showcase a 16 year old Song Hye-kyo as an actress just as she was making her debut. Despite her young age, Song Hye-kyo's star quality shines through in each shot, ever present.

Netizens were in awe at the photos, expressing amazement on Twitter that the actress was already so beautiful at such a young age.

In 1996, the fourteen-year-old Song, won first place in the SunKyung Smart Model Contest, and made her entertainment debut as a model for the school uniform company. This led to her being cast in a small role in her first television drama, First Love.

The release of these middle school photos has sparked a newfound appreciation for the actress, and has left fans eager to see what she'll do next. Despite her celebrity status, Song Hye-kyo remains a mystery to many, but these photos offer a small window into her life before fame.

In an era where images can be manipulated and distorted, fans claimed that it's refreshing to see real and raw photos that offer a glimpse into a celebrity's past and called these pictures “a natural beauty”

🐿️ @nggasemangat Song Hye Kyo will forever be famous and irreplaceable Song Hye Kyo will forever be famous and irreplaceable ❤️ https://t.co/YkikuJTsai

Farah @fnir87 “This is the class of a natural beauty. She’s so pretty.”



Then and now.. “This is the class of a natural beauty. She’s so pretty.”Then and now.. https://t.co/FxwplRuZbZ

It's a rare glimpse into the past that has fans clamoring for more. She has captivated audiences for over two decades, appearing in numerous popular dramas, movies and advertisements and the middle school photos have only gathered more fans.

On the work front, all the drama fans are intensely waiting for The Glory Part 2 release on Netflix on March 10.

Poll : 0 votes