Song Hye-kyo reportedly earned a staggering $163,000 USD for The Glory

Song Hye-Kyo reportedly earned a staggering USD 163,000 for The Glory, according to reputed Entertainment journalist Ahn Jin-young, who works with the news outlet Moon Hwa Ilbo.

Ahn Jin-young revealed that another top actress, Jun Ji-hyun, earns the same amount as The Glory star.

The talented Hallyu star most recently starred in Netflix's super popular drama The Glory, a revenge series that follows Moon Dong-Eun (younger: Jung Ji-so and older Song Hye-kyo) as she plots her revenge against Park Yeon-jin, the gang's leader (younger: Shin Ye-Eun and older: Lim Ji-yeon), and the other bullies.

The show also stars Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, and Jung Sung-il, amongst others. The series is penned by star writer Kim Eun-sook and directed by PD Ahn Gil-ho.

Song Hye-kyo is expected to increase her fees post the success of The Glory

Song Hye-kyo is expected to increase her fees following the phenomenal success of The Glory, according to journalist Ahn Jin-young. The show premiered its first installment on December 30, and the second part will go live on March 10 on Netflix, bringing Moon Dong-eun’s plan to fruition.

“Jun Ji Hyun and Song Hye Kyo receive ₩200 million KRW (about $163,000 USD) per episode. Recently, thanks to Song Hye Kyo’s achievements on Netflix’s The Glory, Song Hye Kyo’s salary will rise even more.”

Fans may be impressed with The Glory star's staggering salary figure. However, journalist Ahn Jin-young revealed that female actors earn less compared to male actors like Song Joong-ki, Lee Jong-suk, and Ji Chang-wook.

dilf enthusiast @dongtaecs how am i supposed to watch the glory knowing the romance isn’t between them this is sick how am i supposed to watch the glory knowing the romance isn’t between them this is sick https://t.co/rGmgD5m37w

Ahn Jin-young revealed that top male actors typically receive a salary of ₩300 million KRW (about $244,000 USD) per episode. So for a standard 16-episode series, the top actors take home close to ₩5.00 billion KRW (about $4.06 million USD).

This is a lot more as compared to The Glory star's ₩200 million KRW (about $163,000 USD) salary, which would typically amount to $ 2.60800 million USD for the 16-episode series.

Journalist Ahn Jin-young argued that male actors earn more money because they are more well-known abroad and have a larger female fan base than female performers. However, fans have argued that Song Hye-kyo and Jun Ji-hyun are Korea’s top actresses and can headline a big production on their shoulders without needing a big actor opposite them.

Case in point: Her career-defining performance in The Glory, where she is the lone superstar cast member. Hence, top female actors deserve equal pay as their male counterparts, if not more.

#TheGlory 💪🏼 @chantilly_dream 🏼 The journalist does mention that due to the success of Netflix’s #TheGlory , she expects Song Hye Kyo’s salary to rise. Hopefully, #SongHyeKyo will get her just due and be compensated like the best actors in the industry, regardless of gender. The journalist does mention that due to the success of Netflix’s #TheGlory, she expects Song Hye Kyo’s salary to rise. Hopefully, #SongHyeKyo will get her just due and be compensated like the best actors in the industry, regardless of gender. 🙏💪🏼

jia @ilyhyekyo crazy how THEEEE SONG HYE KYO AND JUN JI HYUN get paid LESSER than 2nd and probably even 3rd tier actors



they’ve been top stars WAY longer than the all the highest paid male actors mentioned in these salary articles, but are still paid less 🥴 crazy how THEEEE SONG HYE KYO AND JUN JI HYUN get paid LESSER than 2nd and probably even 3rd tier actors they’ve been top stars WAY longer than the all the highest paid male actors mentioned in these salary articles, but are still paid less 🥴

ً @hndmaidenonfire



#송혜교 #전지현 #songhyekyo #junjihyun #nowwearebreakingup #jirisan It’s been reported that Song Hye-kyo and Jun Ji-hyun are currently getting paid over 200M won per episode on their current dramas, which is the highest salary for women in TV! It’s been reported that Song Hye-kyo and Jun Ji-hyun are currently getting paid over 200M won per episode on their current dramas, which is the highest salary for women in TV! 🔥 #송혜교 #전지현 #songhyekyo #junjihyun #nowwearebreakingup #jirisan https://t.co/rqfdYMHqci

Song Hye-kyo's salary as compared to her male counterpart sparks online debate (Image via Twitter)

Song Hye-kyo revealed that she started to find acting more fun after The Glory

In her recent exclusive interview with Elle magazine, the talented star revealed that starring in The Glory as Moon Dong-eun made her fall in love with acting even more than before.

The thrilling-revenge drama has been getting credit for bringing more awareness to school bullying, a social issue rampant in South Korea for decades.

The talented actress revealed she challenged herself to get out of her comfort zone to attempt something different with The Glory, which helped her get out of her slump of self-doubt and anxiety.

However, The Glory gave her a renewed sense of confidence in her acting career as she craved to go back to work each day and was satisfied when she did a good job.

