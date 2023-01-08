“I didn't know the level of how crazy I should act”: Song Hye-kyo dishes on The Glory and more

Internationally beloved Korean superstar Song Hye-kyo recently gave insights into her character in Netflix’s latest blockbuster K-drama, The Glory.

Netflix recently dropped a Commentary and Reaction YouTube video, in which the actress revealed intriguing features about her character and also dished on her experience with the show.

Discussing her experience with the portrayal of protagonist Moon Dong-eun on the show, the Descendants of the Sun star stated that given the script, she was initially unsure about the degree of madness that had to be depicted by her character, but as the plot progressed, so did the intensity of the craziness. She said:

"When I read the script about the scene when Moon Dong Eun first appears in front of Park Yeon Jin and the perpetrators again, I didn't know the level (of how crazy) I should act because the script just said 'like a crazy b***h.' So, I acted with the degree I had in mind, but the director asked me to 'act more like a crazy b***h.' That's when the intensity kept increasing."

The Glory is Netflix’s latest revenge-thriller K-drama, which revolves around the story of Moon Dong-eun, who is driven to take revenge against the group of bullies who scarred her forever.

“I wanted to really express how the scars in her heart weren't healed”: Kim Eun-sook on the epistolary narration of The Glory

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas



THIS REVENGE THRILLER DRAMA IS SO GOOD OKAY just finished watching The Glory and how can we wait until March for Part 2?THIS REVENGE THRILLER DRAMA IS SO GOOD OKAY just finished watching The Glory and how can we wait until March for Part 2? 😭THIS REVENGE THRILLER DRAMA IS SO GOOD https://t.co/QXThT3XPmf

The renowned screenplay writer of The Glory, Kim Eun-sook revealed the idea behind the first person narration of the show.

According to the scribe of Guardian: The Great and Lonely God, the reason why she chose to make the narration of the show in first person via letters written by Moon Dong-eun to her tormentor was because that would increase the viewers' resonance with the protagonist and make them perceive her scars and trauma better. She opined:

"I wanted to really express how the scars in her heart weren't healed. Also, it's a record of the 17 years of preparing for revenge so I chose to tell the story in a letter format."

Song Hye-kyo has been receiving widespread acclamation for her stunning performance in The Glory, especially since she is a side of the actress who has never been seen before on either the small screen or the big screen.

Giving her opinion on this, the actress said that the praise for her transformation in acting made her feel bad as she did not know that she had never revealed that side of herself before. She further promised to work harder to be more versatile with her acting. The actress said:

"I felt a little bad. I wondered what I had been doing until now. I realized I hadn't been showing the viewers this side of me until now, and that I should work harder."

The first part of The Glory premiered on December 30 and part 2 of the show is scheduled to premiere sometime in March.

Poll : 0 votes