“I have gotten old”: Song Hye-kyo gives a befitting response to viewers making ageist statements about her

Song Hye-kyo has hit back at netizens making ageist statements about her. In an interview with Elle Korea, The Glory star responded to ongoing internet chatter about her appearance in the drama.

K-drama fans have pointed out that the actress, known and renowned for her beauty and grace, is suddenly looking much older. Responding to the comments, Song Hye-kyo stated that her character Moon Dong-eun has been through a lot in the drama and has led a difficult life, which makes it only natural for her to not look prim and proper, given the circumstances she has had to navigate in her life.

Owing to this, and the fact that the actress herself has also aged, Song Hye-kyo has pointed out that it should not come as a surprise that she now looks older:

"The character Dong Eun has led a difficult life all her life. I didn't think it would make sense at all if she appears as if she has received a lot of care and treatment. People say that 'Song Hye Kyo' has also suddenly aged a lot, but that is because I, too, of course, I have gotten old."

Song Hye-kyo’s fans praise her for her thoughtful response to ageist comment in Elle interview

In the same interview, the actress revealed that Moon Dong-eun from The Glory is her favorite character till date because she is close to her heart and can empathize with Moon Dong-eun’s pain and hardships.

She also confessed that the drama helped her get out of her prolonged slump of self-doubt and anxiety and boosted her confidence that she is still a fine actor. Song Hye-kyo also confessed that she was creatively satisfied during the filming process for The Glory and went to sleep content each night, knowing that she had given her best.

Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo’s fans took to social media to praise her for her thoughtful response to ageist comments made by K-drama fans about suddenly looking older in The Glory.

Farah @fnir87 "Some say that Song Hye Kyo suddenly got old, but of course I also got older." - #SongHyeKyo "Some say that Song Hye Kyo suddenly got old, but of course I also got older." - #SongHyeKyo https://t.co/aaaz14HxqW

Farah @fnir87

After her debut, it was a look she had never shown. However, she was successful in this challenge as well. Dong-eun's appearance in ' #TheGlory ' was quite different from #SongHyeKyo , the 'representative classic beauty' we usually know.After her debut, it was a look she had never shown. However, she was successful in this challenge as well. Dong-eun's appearance in '#TheGlory' was quite different from #SongHyeKyo, the 'representative classic beauty' we usually know.After her debut, it was a look she had never shown. However, she was successful in this challenge as well. https://t.co/FTw1KPc1p4

sekyung @sekyung666 probably just envious as, they are already looking old and haggard. Like a fine wine, Song Hye Kyo just gets better with time @fnir87 These people seem fixated by age, sad losersprobably just envious as, they are already looking old and haggard. Like a fine wine, Song Hye Kyo just gets better with time @fnir87 These people seem fixated by age, sad losers 😡 probably just envious as, they are already looking old and haggard. Like a fine wine, Song Hye Kyo just gets better with time ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

🌸✨️ @MidnightHope_ Song hye kyo look so gorgeous in the glory omfg will never understand how some people called her ugly and "old". Of course she wont look like in her 20s anymore, she is just a human so she will get older (like all of us!) but she still look gorgeous af. Song hye kyo look so gorgeous in the glory omfg will never understand how some people called her ugly and "old". Of course she wont look like in her 20s anymore, she is just a human so she will get older (like all of us!) but she still look gorgeous af.

🌸✨️ @MidnightHope_ Like yall wish you can look as goregous as her in your 40s. I do wish i can look like her in 40s. Like yall wish you can look as goregous as her in your 40s. I do wish i can look like her in 40s.

ϲӀɑɾҽɑղղҽ⸆⸉ @ClareAngels



#SongHyeKyo #TheGlory twitter.com/songhyekyo_PH/… 𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗵𝘆𝗲𝗸𝘆𝗼_𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 🇵🇭 @songhyekyo_PH



Real beauty has no fear of getting old 🥰 Trending article :Real beauty has no fear of getting old 🥰 #SongHyeKyo talked about hardly putting any make up on for #TheGlory Trending article :Real beauty has no fear of getting old 🥰 #SongHyeKyo talked about hardly putting any make up on for #TheGlory https://t.co/lDtH9m8iyP the antis thought she's too shallow that pointing out her looking old in some photos is a drag and she's just so mother with no qualms saying "of course I'm getting older" the antis thought she's too shallow that pointing out her looking old in some photos is a drag and she's just so mother with no qualms saying "of course I'm getting older" 😎#SongHyeKyo #TheGlory twitter.com/songhyekyo_PH/…

‏۟ @hyekyosgf



noooooooooo song hye kyo come here and let me protect you “But now, as I get older and gain experience, the emotions in the fourth stage shake my heart. The sadness and pain that I was unaware of when I was young has become a feeling ai can clearly feel over time.”noooooooooo song hye kyo come here and let me protect you “But now, as I get older and gain experience, the emotions in the fourth stage shake my heart. The sadness and pain that I was unaware of when I was young has become a feeling ai can clearly feel over time.”noooooooooo song hye kyo come here and let me protect you 😭💔 https://t.co/4ZFLqzdpHh

ladyyy ≧◡≦ @mushroomsabaw



and then to joongki's new relationship: awwww 🥰🥰🥰 𓍯 @kyoilys it took 3 years for y’all to realize how unfairly hye kyo was treated by everyone and the media… y’all even turned your backs on her which is sad but now the time has come 🥺 hye kyo you are finally free! it took 3 years for y’all to realize how unfairly hye kyo was treated by everyone and the media… y’all even turned your backs on her which is sad but now the time has come 🥺 hye kyo you are finally free! media outlets be like: oh look, song hye kyo looks old in this presscon event! (when she's in 40s of course she will look older)and then to joongki's new relationship: awwww 🥰🥰🥰 twitter.com/kyoilys/status… media outlets be like: oh look, song hye kyo looks old in this presscon event! (when she's in 40s of course she will look older)and then to joongki's new relationship: awwww 🥰🥰🥰 twitter.com/kyoilys/status…

qurt🇰🇿rest @kokoro_882 the way people don’t care when the actor is older than the actress but will cry about “lil boy” and “old woman” who play together 🫠🫠🫠

lee do hyun is entering his 30s and song hye kyo is only 40 wtf stop babying him the way people don’t care when the actor is older than the actress but will cry about “lil boy” and “old woman” who play together 🫠🫠🫠lee do hyun is entering his 30s and song hye kyo is only 40 wtf stop babying him

APRIL_0410 @itsapril19971

#SongJoongKi

#SongHyeKyo Genuine Happiness for both of my songsong couple. I'm a fan, it hurts, but seeing them being happy for their chosen career and lovelife I realize that its okay and their happiness is also mine🥰. Love for my Song hye Kyo please Genuine Happiness for both of my songsong couple. I'm a fan, it hurts, but seeing them being happy for their chosen career and lovelife I realize that its okay and their happiness is also mine🥰. Love for my Song hye Kyo please😇#SongJoongKi#SongHyeKyo https://t.co/x6KiqKkR4O

The actress revealed that she is excited to step into Moon Dong-eun’s shoes again who is prepping to execute her grand revenge plan. The protagonist's goal is to bring down her ultimate rival Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon) and her gang of bullies who harassed and brutally tortured her throughout her high school years.

The final episode of the first season ended with Park Yeon-jin discovering Moon Dong-eun’s apartment, opposite to her luxurious home. She finds out about Moon Dong-eun’s revenge plan, and the two women get into a fistfight at Moon Dong-eun’s apartment.

Penned by Kim Eun-sook and directed by PD Ahn Gil-ho, the series also stars Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Park Sung-hoon, and Jung Sung-il in pivotal roles.

Fans defend the actress amidst news of ex-husband Song Joong-ki’s marriage and pregnancy with Katy Louise Saunders

🍂🤍melody🤍🕊 @Melody1122Mel 🏻



#SongHyeKyo She’s a Queen because she knows how to govern herself She’s a Queen because she knows how to govern herself 👸🏻 #SongHyeKyo https://t.co/hatxrVOHxi

On January 30, Song Joong-ki took to his official fancafe to announce that he has married his British-Italian girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders, and the couple is expecting their first child.

Shortly after the news broke, some fans began dragging Song Hye-kyo’s name and ridiculing her. For those unaware of their relationship dynamic, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, previously known as the “Song Song” couple, had gotten married after successfully completing their hit drama Descendants of the Sun.

However, almost a year later, the couple divorced due to personal reasons and since then have not worked or made appearances together.

Fans mocked the actress for still being single, while her ex-husband is now married to someone else and will be embracing fatherhood soon.

However, Song Hye-kyo’s fans have defended her, stating that it is unfair to drag the actress’ name into her ex-husband’s life, now that they have both moved on in their personal lives.

nara🧸(semi-ia📚) @kdramagalaxxy Not fan of both but for God's sake stop dragging Song Hye Kyo every single time we get news about Song Joongki's personal life. She has a drama that does pretty well on Netflix and focused on her life. So leave this woman alone and focus on your faves Not fan of both but for God's sake stop dragging Song Hye Kyo every single time we get news about Song Joongki's personal life. She has a drama that does pretty well on Netflix and focused on her life. So leave this woman alone and focus on your faves https://t.co/COfkeU2z1Z

🍀 (fan account) @bluejeanbirkin

anyway #songhyekyo remaining unbothered, well hydrated, moisturised, in her lane, drinking champagne, enjoying her wine, glowing, in demand, successful, confident, well rested, basking in the glory of the glory, focused and flourishing anyway #songhyekyo remaining unbothered, well hydrated, moisturised, in her lane, drinking champagne, enjoying her wine, glowing, in demand, successful, confident, well rested, basking in the glory of the glory, focused and flourishinghttps://t.co/Uxi1OQmhNi

The Glory season 2 will air on March 10, 2023, on Netflix.

