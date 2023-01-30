“I have gotten old”: Song Hye-kyo gives a befitting response to viewers making ageist statements about her

Song Hye-kyo has hit back at netizens making ageist statements about her. In an interview with Elle Korea, The Glory star responded to ongoing internet chatter about her appearance in the drama.
K-drama fans have pointed out that the actress, known and renowned for her beauty and grace, is suddenly looking much older. Responding to the comments, Song Hye-kyo stated that her character Moon Dong-eun has been through a lot in the drama and has led a difficult life, which makes it only natural for her to not look prim and proper, given the circumstances she has had to navigate in her life.
Owing to this, and the fact that the actress herself has also aged, Song Hye-kyo has pointed out that it should not come as a surprise that she now looks older:
"The character Dong Eun has led a difficult life all her life. I didn't think it would make sense at all if she appears as if she has received a lot of care and treatment. People say that 'Song Hye Kyo' has also suddenly aged a lot, but that is because I, too, of course, I have gotten old."
Song Hye-kyo’s fans praise her for her thoughtful response to ageist comment in Elle interview
In the same interview, the actress revealed that Moon Dong-eun from The Glory is her favorite character till date because she is close to her heart and can empathize with Moon Dong-eun’s pain and hardships.
She also confessed that the drama helped her get out of her prolonged slump of self-doubt and anxiety and boosted her confidence that she is still a fine actor. Song Hye-kyo also confessed that she was creatively satisfied during the filming process for The Glory and went to sleep content each night, knowing that she had given her best.
Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo’s fans took to social media to praise her for her thoughtful response to ageist comments made by K-drama fans about suddenly looking older in The Glory.
The actress revealed that she is excited to step into Moon Dong-eun’s shoes again who is prepping to execute her grand revenge plan. The protagonist's goal is to bring down her ultimate rival Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon) and her gang of bullies who harassed and brutally tortured her throughout her high school years.
The final episode of the first season ended with Park Yeon-jin discovering Moon Dong-eun’s apartment, opposite to her luxurious home. She finds out about Moon Dong-eun’s revenge plan, and the two women get into a fistfight at Moon Dong-eun’s apartment.
Penned by Kim Eun-sook and directed by PD Ahn Gil-ho, the series also stars Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Park Sung-hoon, and Jung Sung-il in pivotal roles.
Fans defend the actress amidst news of ex-husband Song Joong-ki’s marriage and pregnancy with Katy Louise Saunders
On January 30, Song Joong-ki took to his official fancafe to announce that he has married his British-Italian girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders, and the couple is expecting their first child.
Shortly after the news broke, some fans began dragging Song Hye-kyo’s name and ridiculing her. For those unaware of their relationship dynamic, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, previously known as the “Song Song” couple, had gotten married after successfully completing their hit drama Descendants of the Sun.
However, almost a year later, the couple divorced due to personal reasons and since then have not worked or made appearances together.
Fans mocked the actress for still being single, while her ex-husband is now married to someone else and will be embracing fatherhood soon.
However, Song Hye-kyo’s fans have defended her, stating that it is unfair to drag the actress’ name into her ex-husband’s life, now that they have both moved on in their personal lives.
The Glory season 2 will air on March 10, 2023, on Netflix.