"Unbothered and thriving": Song Hye-kyo’s fans react to Song Joong-ki's marriage to Katy Louise Saunders

Song Hye-kyo’s fans are both happy and disgruntled after Song Joong-ki announced marriage to Katy Louise Saunders along with her pregnancy on January 30, 2023.
Fans are happy because they believe the The Glory actress is finally free from all the slander she received from Vincenzo actor’s fans and disgruntled because she is always “dragged” whenever her ex-husband trends on the internet.
However, Song Hye-kyo’s fans are all-in congratulating the Vincenzo actor and expressing their opinion on how the actress remains “unbothered” from the negative comments targeting her.
Song Joong-ki’s marriage and pregnancy news with Katy Louise Saunders brings Song hye-kyo to the spotlight
Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki were married for a brief amount of time for nearly two years from October 2017 to June 2019. They were known as one of the most powerful celebrity couples of the time, named the Song-Song couple. However, both actors have often faced the brunt of the internet multiple times whenever there’s an update on the other person.
On January 30, Song Joong-ki announced that he was married to Katy Louise Saunders, a former British actress who has been seen at the actor’s side multiple times in the past. He also mentioned that she was pregnant. The news apparently seemed to tick off a certain section of netizens who began dragging the Vincenzo actor’s ex-wife.
Taking to the internet, Song Hye-kyo’s fans made sure to filter out negative comments and fill social media with positive, supportive ones. They called out the bashful tweets and continued sharing multiple edits of the actress from her powerful character portrayal of Moon Dong-eun from The Glory, among other shows.
Take a look at some of the fans' reactions and support for the actress below:
“Dreamed of creating a happy family together”: Song Joong-ki pens a letter announcing wife Katy Louise Sanders’ pregnancy
January 30 came off as an exciting surprise for the K-drama fandom as the renowned Vincenzo actor announced his marriage. On his official fan cafe, the 37-year-old wrote a letter to his fans, sharing the good news. He informed about his marriage to Katy Louise Saunders, their pregnancy, and thanked fans for supporting him.
Excerpts from his letter reads,
“I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other. She has a kind heart, and she has lived her life passionately. She is a sensible and amazing person to the point that I revere her. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person.”
“And today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple. As we are now, the two of us will walk our days ahead beautifully while facing the same direction.”
In other news, Song Hye-kyo’s revenge thriller The Glory Part 1 has achieved incredible viewership and continues to trend on social media. Part 2 of the series will be released on March 10.