"Unbothered and thriving": Song Hye-kyo’s fans react to Song Joong-ki's marriage to Katy Louise Saunders

Song Hye-kyo’s fans are both happy and disgruntled after Song Joong-ki announced marriage to Katy Louise Saunders along with her pregnancy on January 30, 2023.

Fans are happy because they believe the The Glory actress is finally free from all the slander she received from Vincenzo actor’s fans and disgruntled because she is always “dragged” whenever her ex-husband trends on the internet.

However, Song Hye-kyo’s fans are all-in congratulating the Vincenzo actor and expressing their opinion on how the actress remains “unbothered” from the negative comments targeting her.

ً @SUNGBORAS song hye kyo unbothered and thriving song hye kyo unbothered and thriving https://t.co/zOncEzj1Is

Song Joong-ki’s marriage and pregnancy news with Katy Louise Saunders brings Song hye-kyo to the spotlight

anney앤 | blondie band ni debbie @countessgucci anyways song hye kyo strong independent woman. thriving and not affected by the harsh societal expectations among women in asia! anyways song hye kyo strong independent woman. thriving and not affected by the harsh societal expectations among women in asia! https://t.co/3ENGl7aOpZ

Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki were married for a brief amount of time for nearly two years from October 2017 to June 2019. They were known as one of the most powerful celebrity couples of the time, named the Song-Song couple. However, both actors have often faced the brunt of the internet multiple times whenever there’s an update on the other person.

On January 30, Song Joong-ki announced that he was married to Katy Louise Saunders, a former British actress who has been seen at the actor’s side multiple times in the past. He also mentioned that she was pregnant. The news apparently seemed to tick off a certain section of netizens who began dragging the Vincenzo actor’s ex-wife.

sunshine_dahyun @Iam_rose4Uxx @soompi Maybe one of the reasons why he and shk divorced is because he already want a child but shk is not ready yet. Still happy for sjk, since I used to ba a fan. But I am more rooting for the happiness of shk. Being divorce is okay but the procedure he does it is not acceptable. @soompi Maybe one of the reasons why he and shk divorced is because he already want a child but shk is not ready yet. Still happy for sjk, since I used to ba a fan. But I am more rooting for the happiness of shk. Being divorce is okay but the procedure he does it is not acceptable.

Ven/#TheGloryOnNetflix @iam_loveee



Based on her new Elle Interview, she has yet to meet her ideal guy the one who is like her.



She is living very happily now, great career, plenty of loyal bestfriends. Stop mentioning #SongHyeKyo with regards to her ex. She has left him more than 4 years ago long b4 you knew.Based on her new Elle Interview, she has yet to meet her ideal guy the one who is like her.She is living very happily now, great career, plenty of loyal bestfriends. Stop mentioning #SongHyeKyo with regards to her ex. She has left him more than 4 years ago long b4 you knew.Based on her new Elle Interview, she has yet to meet her ideal guy the one who is like her.She is living very happily now, great career, plenty of loyal bestfriends. 😜 https://t.co/Ju7NmhCAJZ

Taking to the internet, Song Hye-kyo’s fans made sure to filter out negative comments and fill social media with positive, supportive ones. They called out the bashful tweets and continued sharing multiple edits of the actress from her powerful character portrayal of Moon Dong-eun from The Glory, among other shows.

Take a look at some of the fans' reactions and support for the actress below:

jona 🥝 @chanjna why are people still dragging song hye kyo's name in song joong ki's marriage? leave the woman alone! why are people still dragging song hye kyo's name in song joong ki's marriage? leave the woman alone! 😠

artsren @artren_323 every damn time that man is trending y'all will bring up this jaw dropping gorgeous woman. what makes u think song hye kyo isn't happy with her life just bcs she doesn't announce being w someone? she can be happy alone and being w someone doesn't mean happiness. every damn time that man is trending y'all will bring up this jaw dropping gorgeous woman. what makes u think song hye kyo isn't happy with her life just bcs she doesn't announce being w someone? she can be happy alone and being w someone doesn't mean happiness. https://t.co/JUVeaWW56d

͏ ✰ @fearmoza now i hope people will leave queen Song Hye Kyo alone and just focus hyping up her projects. stop dragging her in every Song Joong Ki related news now i hope people will leave queen Song Hye Kyo alone and just focus hyping up her projects. stop dragging her in every Song Joong Ki related news‼️

FL⁷ @trusfratedayla song hye kyo, u will always be famous <3

song hye kyo, u will always be famous <3https://t.co/uoUuFKk46f

Farah @fnir87 Just congratulate Song Joong Ki without feeling sorry for Song Hye Kyo. She's doing well in her life, her career's doing well..there rly is nothing to be sorry for tbh. Just congratulate Song Joong Ki without feeling sorry for Song Hye Kyo. She's doing well in her life, her career's doing well..there rly is nothing to be sorry for tbh. 😌

hobiyoongi @taenamjunjinmin I hope fans/shippers definitely stop associating song hye kyo to joong ki now. She deserves to be free and be happy. She went through a lot from bashing when SJK divorced her!!! I hope fans/shippers definitely stop associating song hye kyo to joong ki now. She deserves to be free and be happy. She went through a lot from bashing when SJK divorced her!!!

#TheGlory Is The Best @hyekyoforever HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA THANK YOU LORD. SONG HYE KYO IS TOTALLY FREE FROM DELUSIONAL SHIPPERS. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA THANK YOU LORD. SONG HYE KYO IS TOTALLY FREE FROM DELUSIONAL SHIPPERS.

sasa is seeing enha! @forupalways song hye kyo finally free from that ship, my girl deserves the best song hye kyo finally free from that ship, my girl deserves the best

“Dreamed of creating a happy family together”: Song Joong-ki pens a letter announcing wife Katy Louise Sanders’ pregnancy

January 30 came off as an exciting surprise for the K-drama fandom as the renowned Vincenzo actor announced his marriage. On his official fan cafe, the 37-year-old wrote a letter to his fans, sharing the good news. He informed about his marriage to Katy Louise Saunders, their pregnancy, and thanked fans for supporting him.

𝒶𝓂𝒶𝓎 𝒹𝑒𝒶𝓇🍃🐾 ˢᵗᵃⁿ ᵃᶜᶜᵒᵘⁿᵗ @amaytwlve Mr. Joong Ki Song and his beautiful beloved wife, Mrs. Katy Louise Saunders-Song 🥰🫶🏻

Mr. Joong Ki Song and his beautiful beloved wife, Mrs. Katy Louise Saunders-Song 🥰🫶🏻 https://t.co/uFJdD35RPJ

Excerpts from his letter reads,

“I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other. She has a kind heart, and she has lived her life passionately. She is a sensible and amazing person to the point that I revere her. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person.”

“And today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple. As we are now, the two of us will walk our days ahead beautifully while facing the same direction.”

In other news, Song Hye-kyo’s revenge thriller The Glory Part 1 has achieved incredible viewership and continues to trend on social media. Part 2 of the series will be released on March 10.

