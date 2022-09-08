Zac Efron jaw injury explored as Baywatch star opens up on what caused his face transformation and new look

American actor Zac Efron has finally addressed the rumors surrounding his plastic surgery. In an interview published by Men's Health on September 7, the 34-year-old star revealed that he broke his jaw in 2013 while running around the house in socks. During the incident, he slipped and crashed into a granite fountain and became unconscious.

When he came to his senses, he discovered that his masseter muscles and facial muscles were not operating. Eventually, he had to consult a physical therapist for his recovery.

Zac Efron halted his therapy briefly when he was in Australia shooting for season 2 of Netflix's Down to Earth series. During this break, his jaw started to grow again.

"The masseters just grew. They just got really, really big."

Zac Efron's mother informed him about rumors surrounding his jaw

Zac Efron, who is not very active on social media, was questioned by his mother if he had undergone any surgery for his jaw. The concerned mother was worried about the speculations surrounding his sudden change in appearance.

However, the High School Musical star defended himself by stating:

"If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do. I definitely wouldn't be able to do this work."

In the interview, Zac Efron pointed out some more injuries he had sustained over the years, including a dislocated shoulder, a broken wrist, a blown-out back, and even a torn ACL while training.

The 17 Again star also mentioned how he used to have a rigorous workout routine while shooting for Baywatch but has now switched to stretching, yoga, and self-massaging.

"That Baywatch look, I don't know if that's really attainable. There's just too little water in the skin. Like, it's fake; it looks CGI'd. And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don't need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat."

The training had some adverse effects on the star, which lasted six months after he had finished shooting the action film.

"I started to develop insomnia and I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time. Something about that experience burned me out. I had a really hard time recentering. Ultimately they chalked it up to taking way too many diuretics for way too long, and it messed something up."

Zac Efron began his acting career in 2002 when he appeared in the television series Firefly as young Simon. He then played roles in several films and series like ER, Melinda's World, The Guardian, CSI: Miami, Summerland, NCIS, etc.

He rose to prominence after starring in Disney's musical drama, High School Musical as Troy Bolton. Zac Efron became unstoppable after that, as he starred in the film's subsequent sequels and several other films, establishing him as a successful actor.

Some of his other credits include If You Lived Here, You'd Be Home Now, Hairspray, Me and Orson Welles, Charlie St. Cloud, Liberal Arts, The Paperboy, That Awkward Moment, Neighbors, Dirty Grandpa, The Greatest Showman, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Gold, etc.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das