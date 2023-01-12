 "All part of the woke agenda": Demi Lovato banned poster crucifix controversy explained as internet weighs in 

Posters promoting Demi Lovato’s latest album Holy Fvck have come under fire in the UK. They have been banned in the country after protestors deemed it to be possibly offensive to Christians. Netizens have since taken to social media opining that the artwork cannot be prohibited just because certain people are against it.

Netizen responds to the ban of Demi Lovato's Holy Fvck poster (Image via Twitter)

On January 11, the Great Britain’s Advertising Standards Authority released a statement announcing that they had launched an investigation into the posters that promoted Demi Lovato’s newest album in London. The ban came after four people complained to the board about the content of the art piece.

In their statement, the ASA revealed that the image of Demi Lovato wearing a bondage-styled outfit and lying on a mattress shaped like a crucifix, with the words “Holy Fvck” written on the poster can possibly cause “serious offense to Christians,” which led to it being banned. They said:

“We considered that the image of Ms. Lovato bound up in a bondage-style outfit whilst lying on a mattress shaped like a crucifix, in a position with her legs bound to one side which was reminiscent of Christ on the cross, together with the reference to ‘holy fvck’, which in that context was likely to be viewed as linking sexuality to the sacred symbol of the crucifix and the crucifixion, was likely to cause serious offense to Christians.”

They also revealed that protestors stated that the posters were placed in locations where children could see them.

Netizens react to Demi Lovato’s Huly Fvck posters being banned in the UK

Internet users were outraged by the ban. Many noted that the board could not entirely prohibit a poster because it offended a community. Some also noted that the complaints of four people were not enough to announce a ban over a piece of artwork. Other netizens who revealed that they were Christian wrote online that they did not find the poster problematic.

A few comments online read:

Devonne 🩸 @demifcknlovato BBC News (World) @BBCWorld Demi Lovato poster banned for being offensive to Christians bbc.in/3vU01uJ Demi Lovato poster banned for being offensive to Christians bbc.in/3vU01uJ christians turn a blind eye to thousands of ped0philia cases in church, can be openly homophobic and say disgusting things but then get offended over a harmless poster. anyways HOLY FVCK by Demi Lovato out now! twitter.com/BBCWorld/statu… christians turn a blind eye to thousands of ped0philia cases in church, can be openly homophobic and say disgusting things but then get offended over a harmless poster. anyways HOLY FVCK by Demi Lovato out now! twitter.com/BBCWorld/statu… https://t.co/m819mSY15V

JenBen @BurqueTwit England has banned Demi Lovato's album cover and poster for her new album because it may offend Christians. Wow! What happened to turn the other cheek? England has banned Demi Lovato's album cover and poster for her new album because it may offend Christians. Wow! What happened to turn the other cheek?

🌘 TENACIOUS TEAH 🌘 @TeahCartel Britain’s advertising regulator has banned a poster promoting Demi Lovato’s most recent album for being “likely to cause serious offense to Christians.”



I am banning Britain for being a bunch of bigots, and racists. Britain’s advertising regulator has banned a poster promoting Demi Lovato’s most recent album for being “likely to cause serious offense to Christians.”I am banning Britain for being a bunch of bigots, and racists.

Courtney Corboy @CourtneyCorboy

I'm not offended by Demi Lovato's "HOLY FVCK" album cover or the songs on the album. TalkTV @TalkTV



Commentator Alice Grant says the "demonic" poster should be banned.



Julia: "Just because you're offended by something, you don't have the right to take it down."



@JuliaHB1 A poster promoting Demi Lovato’s album has caused controversy for linking bondage sex to the crucifix.Commentator Alice Grant says the "demonic" poster should be banned.Julia: "Just because you're offended by something, you don't have the right to take it down." A poster promoting Demi Lovato’s album has caused controversy for linking bondage sex to the crucifix. Commentator Alice Grant says the "demonic" poster should be banned. Julia: "Just because you're offended by something, you don't have the right to take it down."@JuliaHB1 https://t.co/oVjuAolbzg If the album cover poster is so offensive... How did it get approval, to begin with?I'm not offended by Demi Lovato's "HOLY FVCK" album cover or the songs on the album. twitter.com/TalkTV/status/… If the album cover poster is so offensive... How did it get approval, to begin with? I'm not offended by Demi Lovato's "HOLY FVCK" album cover or the songs on the album. twitter.com/TalkTV/status/…

Television personality Sharon Osbourne also weighed in on the matter and stood against the ban. She said on The Talk:

“Those four people who are offended, don’t get the album! Don’t look at the poster and move on!”

The Talk @TheTalkUK



Sharon Osbourne has some strong words for people criticising Demi Lovato after her new album cover came under fire.



| @iromg | "Those four people who are offended, don't get the album! Don't look at the poster and move on!"Sharon Osbourne has some strong words for people criticising Demi Lovato after her new album cover came under fire. @MrsSOsbourne | @iromg | @ayeshahazarika "Those four people who are offended, don't get the album! Don't look at the poster and move on!"Sharon Osbourne has some strong words for people criticising Demi Lovato after her new album cover came under fire.@MrsSOsbourne | @iromg | @ayeshahazarika https://t.co/73Qy8c1l7r

JP French @JPFrench2 Banning @ddlovato album poster? Why? The PC brigade at it again! As bad as twitter now, all this control and restriction hiding under the guise of preventing hate and racism is disgusting and society as a whole are buying into it, not me, born and will forever stay a Rebel! Banning @ddlovato album poster? Why? The PC brigade at it again! As bad as twitter now, all this control and restriction hiding under the guise of preventing hate and racism is disgusting and society as a whole are buying into it, not me, born and will forever stay a Rebel!

GrumpyByName #2706 on the list @LessGrumpy So the posters for Demi lovato’s new album have been banned after 4 complaints to the ASA. Might offend christians apparently. Delicate little flowers. So the posters for Demi lovato’s new album have been banned after 4 complaints to the ASA. Might offend christians apparently. Delicate little flowers.

Stephen Knight 🎙️ @GSpellchecker



BBC News: Demi Lovato poster banned for being offensive to Christians.

bbc.co.uk/news/business-… Banning something for offending Christians is just another way of saying 'blasphemy law'. Art and expression should not need to be approved by easily offended infants.BBC News: Demi Lovato poster banned for being offensive to Christians. Banning something for offending Christians is just another way of saying 'blasphemy law'. Art and expression should not need to be approved by easily offended infants. BBC News: Demi Lovato poster banned for being offensive to Christians. bbc.co.uk/news/business-… https://t.co/0ka9RK12NV

🎸Demi Lovato News💜 (not the real Demi Lovato) @DevonnesMuse „Just because you are offended by something, you don’t have the right to take it down.“



~ British news reporter Julia Grant defending Demi over the banning of the poster with their album cover of „HOLY FVCK“: „Just because you are offended by something, you don’t have the right to take it down.“ ~ British news reporter Julia Grant defending Demi over the banning of the poster with their album cover of „HOLY FVCK“: https://t.co/u7HguajBLJ

“It’s f**king rock n’ roll”: Demi Lovato defends her album name in older interview

Demi Lovato has expressed concern over the name of the album in the past as well. In a July interview with SiriusXM, Lovato shared:

“I remember being the one asking questions like, “am I gonna be able to say this? And what do I say instead? And it’s just like, look, “it’s f**king rock n’ roll. They’ll bleed you if they need to and, like, if they don’t even better.”

Since the album’s release, it has ranked in the seventh spot on the Billboard 200 chart. Tracks including Skin of My Teeth, Substance and 29 nabbed the top places on several other music charts. The album also stood at the number one spot on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart.

This is not the first time a musician’s artwork has come under question. In 1989, Madonna’s Like a Prayer video was brutally condemned by religious organizations for being blasphemous. In 1992, the singer was also banned from the Vatican after the release of her Erotica music video.

Poll : 0 votes