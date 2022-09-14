"I can’t do this anymore": Demi Lovato says she plans to quit touring after Holy Fvck trek

American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato said that she will not tour after the ongoing Holy Fvck tour. In a series of now-deleted photos shared on Instagram, Lovato noted that she feels sick and cannot get out of her bed.

Lovato posted a series of photos with windows in the background and wrote:

“I’m so f—ing sick I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.”

Following her announcement, reports speculating that the artist’s Holy Fvck campaign would be their last started doing the rounds.

The singer followed up their posts with a separate set of stories noting that she would power through it for their fans:

“Gonna power thru it for you guys [sick emoji] [black heart emoji] I’ll need help singing so sing loud for me bb’s!!”

Lovato also posted a mirror selfie backstage at her show in Santiago, Chile and wrote:

“I barely have a voice, I’m gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight.”

Earlier in June, the artist announced their new album Holy Fvck as a follow-up to their previous album, Dancing With the Devil… the Art of Starting Over. Shortly after announcing their album, Lovato announced the tour in support. It has been over a month since Demi Lovato started touring. She hit the road on August 13 in Springfield, Illinois. Her last performance was in Santiago, Chile on September 13. Lovato will perform through November 6 in Irving, Texas.

Demi Lovato released their new album Holy Fvck earlier in August

Demi Lovato released their new album Holy Fvck on August 19 via Island. Lovato’s new album features 16 songs. The album was produced by Warren Oak Felder and written by Lovato along with Alex Niceforo, Keith Sorrells, Laura Veltz, and Aaron Puckett aka Lil Aaron.

The album's lead single, Skin of My Teeth, was released on June 10, 2022. Speaking about the album, Lovato in a statement said:

“The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me. Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you.”

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Demi noted that Kelly Clarkson’s music largely influenced her new album. Speaking about Clarkson’s record Since You’ve Been Gone, Demi said:

“It was a monster record. And I saw the transformation of her as an artist go from R&B soul pop to pop rock. And I was like, wait, that’s what I want to do.”

Demi Lovato is not the only artist to get exhausted from tour

Demi Lovato is not the only singer to experience sickness and exhaustion from touring. Earlier this month, Justin Bieber canceled the rest of his tour dates. Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome earlier this year, and said that the tour has left him exhausted. Ramsay Hunt Syndrome causes partial paralysis in the face. The singer has only performed six different shows since his recovery.

In July, Shawn Mendes canceled his remaining world tour dates. The Stitches singer had previously postponed several shows citing his mental health. He later canceled the tour, saying that he wanted time to heal.

