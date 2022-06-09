Demi Lovato 2022 tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

Demi Lovato has announced an upcoming tour in support of their recently announced album Holy Fvck. The tour will kick off in South America in Sao Paulo in August and will stretch through November 6 before wrapping up in Irving, Texas. The artist will be supported by Dead Sara and Royal & The Serpent on some dates.

In a statement, Demi Lovato said,

“I’m so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I’ve toured in South America. We’re working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans and I can’t wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale from June 10 at 1:00 am PT from the artist’s official website.

Demi Lovato Holy Fvck tour dates

Dates for South America

August 30 – São Paulo, Brazil at Espaço das Américas

September 2 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil at Esplanada do Mineirão

September 4 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at Rock in Rio (FESTIVAL)

September 7 – Bogotá, Colombia at Movistar Arena

September 9 – Buenos Aires, Argentina at Movistar Arena

September 13 – Santiago, Chile at Movistar Arena

Dates for North America

August 13 – Springfield, IL at Illinois State Fair

August 14 – Des Moines, IA at Iowa State Fair

September 22 – Wheatland, CA at Hard Rock Live Sacramento *

September 23 – Reno, NV at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

September 25 – Portland, OR at Theater of the Clouds *

September 27 – San Francisco, CA at The Masonic *

September 28 – Inglewood, CA at YouTube Theater ^

September 30 – Las Vegas, NV at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas ^

October 3 – Denver, CO at Fillmore Auditorium ^

October 5 – Rosemont, IL at Rosemont Theatre ^

October 7 – Detroit, MI at Fox Theatre Detroit ^

October 9 – Wallingford, CT at Toyota Oakdale Theatre ^

October 10 – Washington, DC at The Anthem ^

October 12 – Philadelphia, PA at The Met Philadelphia ^

October 13 – Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

October 15 – Toronto, ON at History ^

October 16 – Montreal, QC at L’Olympia ^

October 18 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre ^

October 21 – Charlotte, NC at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

October 23 – Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy *

October 25 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium *

October 28 – Tampa, FL at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

October 30 – Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Event Center *

November 1 – New Orleans, LA at Fillmore New Orleans *

November 3 – Houston, TX at 713 Music Hall *

November 6 – Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

* DEAD SARA

^ Royal & The Serpent

Demi Lovato announces new album Holy Fvck

Demi Lovato announced her sixth studio album earlier this month. Titled Holy Fvck, the album is slated to release on August 19. It is available for pre-order via Lovato's website.

In a press statement, Demi Lovato spoke about her experience while making the album:

“The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me. Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you.”

The singer will release the lead single from the new album, Skin of My Teeth, on June 10. The artist is scheduled to perform the new song on the June 9 episode of The Tonight Show, starring Jimmy Fallon.

