Demi Lovato announces new album: Title, release date and more

American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has announced their new album titled Holy Fvck as a follow-up to their previous album, Dancing With the Devil… the Art of Starting Over. The album is set to release on August 19, 2022, via Island.

In a statement, Lovato said:

“The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me. Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you.”

The lead single from the new album, Skin of My Teeth, will be released on June 10. Produced by Warren Oak Felder, it has been written by Lovato along with Alex Niceforo, Keith Sorrells, Laura Veltz, and Aaron Puckett aka Lil Aaron. The Too Cool for the Summer artist is scheduled to perform the new song on the June 9 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

How to pre-order Demi Lovato's new album Holy Fvck?

Demi Lovato’s new album Holy Fvck will feature 16 songs. The album can be pre-ordered from the artist’s official website, along with the merchandise of the album. It will highlight Lovato’s rock and pop-punk roots and deliver a retrospective of their life experiences.

Lovato has already shared a clip of the album’s lead single Skin of My Teeth, which is set to arrive this Friday, June 10, on their Instagram.

More about Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. As a child, Lovato appeared on children’s TV series Barney & Friends in 2002. They also played the lead in popular musical Camp Rock and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam in 2008 and 2010 respectively.

They released their debut album Don’t Forget in 2008 followed by Here We Go Again in 2009. Lovato’s third studio album Unbroken was released in 2011, and their fourth album stole the limelight in 2013. They won a Grammy for their fifth album, Confident, which released in 2015. Their last two album releases include Tell Me You Love Me (2017) and Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over (2021).

Lovato has won five People's Choice Awards, a Billboard award and fourteen Teen Choice Awards. They also have a Guinness World Record. They have received two Grammy Award nominations, four Billboard Music Awards nominations and three Brit Award nominations.

Last year, Demi Lovato appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where they said that they currently identify as pansexual, meaning that they are attracted to all genders. When Rogan asked Lovato if they want to have children, they replied:

“I used to. I think if anything I want to adopt. I was engaged to a man last year (actor Max Ehric). I totally thought I'd be married, maybe pregnant by now. And that's not the case."

They further added:

“I also don't know if I'm going to end up with a guy, so I can't really see myself maybe getting pregnant. I'm so fluid now — and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off."

If you want to get your hands on Lovato's album as early as possible, place your pre-order without any delay.

