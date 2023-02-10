Kitchen Commando season 1 release date and air time on Tubi

Kitchen Commando, Studio Ramsay Global, and Fox Alternative Entertainment’s latest unscripted cooking series will be hosted by US Army Master Sergeant and White House chef Andre Rush. In the show, the chef will visit multiple restaurants and help them by getting them back into shape.

Fox’s press release reads:

From award-winning chef, restaurateur and presenter Gordon Ramsay via his worldwide production venture, Studio Ramsay Global, and FOX Alternative Entertainment - the makers behind the smash hits "Next Level Chef" - KITCHEN COMMANDO will see former US Army Master Sergeant and White House Chef, Chef Andre Rush, take on a new mission to save struggling restaurants and reignite their passion for the service industry.

Kitchen Commando season 1 is set to premiere on Sunday, February 12, on Super Bowl LVII on Tubi.

All about Kitchen Commando ahead of its season premiere.

The latest unscripted cooking show will see Chef Andre Rush make the rounds to multiple restaurants around Washington, DC, and help them revamp themselves for the better. In the upcoming series, the White House chef will find restaurateurs who need discipline and could benefit from his resourcefulness to turn their businesses around.

The show will consist of ten episodes; in each episode, the chef will visit one establishment in only 48 hours. In the season premiere, the Kitchen Commando crew will make its way to a crab-themed restaurant that was once an internet sensation.

In the trailer of Kitchen Commando, Gordon Ramsay introduces chef Andre Rush as a dear friend, an amazing chef who has been in the US army. He further said that he can promise viewers that when it comes to standards, “you don’t get any higher than that.”

He said:

"He’s also got the biggest arms I’ve ever seen in the culinary world."

The Kitchen Commando states that he’s “seen some action” during his time in Iraq and has served four presidents. In the new show, he’s ready to take on his “toughest mission” yet by rescuing failing restaurants in America. In the trailer, he said, “boot camp” is about to begin. Chef Andre Rush is seen making restauranteurs do pushups, giving them tough love and also motivation when they need it.

In a press release, Gordon Ramsay said that he got to spend time with Chef Rush and that his dedication to the food world and his story inspire any chef.

Meet Chef Andre Rush

The American White House celebrity chef and veteran is a retired master sergeant in the US Army. He was a United States Culinary Arts Team member, winning 150 medals and trophies.

The "strongest chef" joined the military as a reservist and later went into active duty in July 1993 and spent time in Fort Stewart, 503 Infantry at Casey, Korea, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina,

Three years later, he became the Joint and Vice Chief of Staff for eight general officers and four Chiefs of Staff of the Army till 1999. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from TUI, an associate's degree from Culinary Stafford University, and Hotel Restaurant Management from Central Texas.

He is now set to appear in Kitchen Commando, which will premiere during Super Bowl LVII, starting at 6:30 pm ET on Tubi.

