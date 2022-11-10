Best in Snow 2022: Everything to know about Disney+’s new competition series

With Christmas just around the corner, Disney+ has released a new competition show, Best in Snow, that will make the viewer’s holiday season extra special. The new show promises to keep viewers glued to the screen.

In the new show, many teams will compete in a magical snowy village and transform blocks of snow into creations inspired by Walt Disney Studios and The Muppets Studio, among others.

The new competition show, Best in Snow, will stream in the United States on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Everything to know about Disney+’s Best in Snow 2022

Best in Snow is a festive holiday special, hosted by actor Tituss Burgess. Host Tituss will be featured as Mayor Frostifer von Fjord and Disney’s DCappella as Town Carolers.

The show will feature teams from around the world transported to the magical snowy village of Snowdome. These teams will be thrown into a spirited competition to compete for the title of Best in Snow. As per the official Disney+ website:

“With the help of Snowdome’s finest carvers, teams will transform their ten-foot, twenty-ton blocks of snow into beautiful creations inspired by Pixar, Marvel, Walt Disney Animation, Walt Disney Studios, and The Muppets Studios.”

The site also mentions:

“The teams will take family favorites such as Moana, Coco and The Lion King and bring the characters to life in a way you’ve never seen before – in snow!”

The show will comprise 5 teams each with six members, who will carve their favorite Disney characters on snow blocks. The teams who will participate in the show are:

Team Bah Humbugs!/Powder Ranger Team Snow Voyagers/Glassy Brrrg Team Coco’s Carvers/Olaf’s Officers Team Rocket Queens/Ice Queens Team Hakuna Matata/Southern Snow

The sculptures will be judged by renowned artist Sue McGrew, who is also known as “Dangerous Sue McGrew,” as per her Instagram profile. She travels the “world-making sculptures out of sand, snow, and ice.”

She will be joined by “Combat Veteran,” “Motivational Speaker,” and American celebrity Chef Andre Rush on the show to score the sculptures.

The show will not only have spectacular snow sculptures but will also have live musical performances from Kermit the Frog, DCappella, and Tituss, making Best in Snow an action-packed winter event for the entire family.

Directed by Sam Wrench, the show will surely entertain viewers during the holidays. The show is produced by Six West Media and Milojo Productions. Executive producers for the show include Albert Bianchini, Allie Breslin, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Steve Ascher, Jessica Conway, Josh Greenberg (and showrunner), and Tabitha Hanson-Obtulowicz. Michael Halpern is a producer.

Who is Best in Snow host Tituss Burgess

Born in 1979, Tituss Burgess is an actor and singer who was raised in Athens, Georgia.

He is best known for starring as Titus Andromedon on the Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. For the series, he has received five Primetime Emmy Award nominations. As an actor, he has starred in various movies like Catfight (2016), and Annie Live! Sing-Along! (2021) and more.

He graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in music. Known for his high-tenor voice, he has also appeared in numerous Broadway musicals.

The narrator of Kid's Favorite Teletubbies (2022), has also hosted various shows including Sing On! (2020), Bachelor in Paradise (2014), and Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration (2020).

Stream Disney + on Friday, November 18, to watch the new competition series Best in Snow.

