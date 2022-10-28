"Can we have a character whose arc is not focused on their weight": Disney's first plus-size heroine in 'Reflect' leaves internet divided

Disney's recent short film, Reflect, features its first plus-size protagonist in Bianca, a young plus-size girl who loves ballet. The six-minute film is advertised as a tale of overcoming body dysmorphia and low self-esteem.

Created by Walt Disney Animation Studios, Reflect is part of the Short Circuit Experimental Films lineup. The film was made available to stream on Disney+ from September 14.

Disney Animation @DisneyAnimation An all-new Short Circuit Experimental Film has arrived! Stream “Reflect” and all the Short Circuit Experimental Films by Walt Disney Animation Studios artists now on @DisneyPlus . 🩰 An all-new Short Circuit Experimental Film has arrived! Stream “Reflect” and all the Short Circuit Experimental Films by Walt Disney Animation Studios artists now on @DisneyPlus. 🩰 🎆 https://t.co/c0gw5U4ecc

Reflect is directed by Hillary Bradfield, the story artist behind Frozen 2 and Encanto, who has stated that she hopes people "can feel more positively about themselves and how they look" when they watch the short.

While there are voices appreciating Disney for the film, some believe that the film encourages an unhealthy lifestyle in kids. Netizens also shared that this was a tokenist move on the company's part and there's a long way to go towards proper representation.

Reflect has left Disney fans polarized

Reflect tells the story of Bianca, a young ballerina who sees her reflection in the mirrors of her classroom and struggles to reconcile with her self-image.

Initially terrified and self-conscious while surrounded by cracked mirrors representing her inner struggle, Bianca begins dancing, breaks through the mirror, and triumphantly returns to class.

The film purports to send a message of body positivity and healthy self-image. Reception, however, has been mixed.

Positive reviews were found aplenty. Many wrote that Reflect resonated with them deeply and shared how the film was much-needed.

Fans lauded Bradfield under her Instagram post after the film's announcement (Image via @hillary_bradfield/Instagram).

Former ballet dancers were especially vocal about their support for the film.

16 year old me needed this Disney short before I quit ballet because I didn't want to be the fat girl in class anymore. I'm glad little ones will have this. 10/10 for Reflect!

Fans praised the film and called it "important" and "inspiring."

However, a significant number of viewers also tweeted that the film could come across as encouraging children to be overweight.

Daniel @Dancap_p @DisneyAnimation @DisneyPlus Please stop promote obesity 🫤 Obesity is a disease and you should show how to treat it. @DisneyAnimation @DisneyPlus Please stop promote obesity 🫤 Obesity is a disease and you should show how to treat it.

A Twitter user wrote that the company should not spread the message that "fat is good and healthy."

James @MediaLover12354 @PopBase I’m tired of people saying that being fat is good and healthy. I’m fat and I acknowledge that it’s very unhealthy and not good. We should encourage people to lose weight. If you can’t lose weight for any amounts of reasons then we shouldn’t shame them. @PopBase I’m tired of people saying that being fat is good and healthy. I’m fat and I acknowledge that it’s very unhealthy and not good. We should encourage people to lose weight. If you can’t lose weight for any amounts of reasons then we shouldn’t shame them.

Adam Bray, author of Marvel Studios Visual Dictionary, shared his discontent with the body positivity label and stated that it's used to appease "unhealthy people to sell them products."

Others also echoed his views and called out the move as a cash grab by Disney.

Author Adam Bray @authoradambray A problem arises though in Disney’s classification of #Reflect as a “body positivity” piece. The body positivity movement is designed to appease unhealthy people in order to win favor and sell them products. It’s anything but positive and entirely self-serving. A problem arises though in Disney’s classification of #Reflect as a “body positivity” piece. The body positivity movement is designed to appease unhealthy people in order to win favor and sell them products. It’s anything but positive and entirely self-serving.

☆ 𝕽𝖆𝖛𝖊𝖓 ☆ @copkiller1999 it only took 14 years for disney to go from warning about obesity (Wall-e) to celebrating it (Reflect) and yet people still think big corporations are being genuine and not using movements such as the body positivity movement to capitalise lol it only took 14 years for disney to go from warning about obesity (Wall-e) to celebrating it (Reflect) and yet people still think big corporations are being genuine and not using movements such as the body positivity movement to capitalise lol

Viewers also replied to comments about the company's supposed promotion of obesity, and shared that the film's messaging is simply that plus-sized people also matter and deserve representation.

Sonia Isabel ❄️ @sonasuhaila @PopBase Before anyone says anything, it’s not FAT ACCEPTANCE in the way of “fat is healthy”. NO! It’s fat acceptance in a way that fat people matter too. They can follow their dreams just like anyone and live just like anyone! It’s okay for fat kids to be represented too! @PopBase Before anyone says anything, it’s not FAT ACCEPTANCE in the way of “fat is healthy”. NO! It’s fat acceptance in a way that fat people matter too. They can follow their dreams just like anyone and live just like anyone! It’s okay for fat kids to be represented too!

Some fans were dissatisfied with the company's treatment of its first plus-sized heroine and wished that they would instead release a story that did not revolve around the character's body image or weight.

roddy @roddy_leek While it’s great tht Disney have their first plus size heroine in Reflect … does it have to be in a film where the entire thing is about her weight & ‘overcoming her reflection’. Can we not just have a film where the heroine happens to be plus size & it not be the only narrative While it’s great tht Disney have their first plus size heroine in Reflect … does it have to be in a film where the entire thing is about her weight & ‘overcoming her reflection’. Can we not just have a film where the heroine happens to be plus size & it not be the only narrative

bastard, orphan, son of a whore @hozierisahoe @PopBase That’s great and all but can we have a fat main character whose arc is not focused on her weight? Like can we just have a fat princess who everyone loves I assure you a lot of people, especially children, would be overjoyed. Tired of the super thin, almost all white princesses @PopBase That’s great and all but can we have a fat main character whose arc is not focused on her weight? Like can we just have a fat princess who everyone loves I assure you a lot of people, especially children, would be overjoyed. Tired of the super thin, almost all white princesses

People also felt that the movie would have had more impact had it been delivered as a longer film on the big screens.

𝑒𝓋𝓎𝓃 @c0mputrg1rl "disney reveals first ever plus sized heroine" yeah in a 15 min short film only available on streaming. put the fat girl on theatre screens for 2 hours, cowards. "disney reveals first ever plus sized heroine" yeah in a 15 min short film only available on streaming. put the fat girl on theatre screens for 2 hours, cowards.

With the release of more content featuring diverse characters and an acknowledgment of its past racism and sexism, Disney has recently tried to shift its public image in a more positive direction.

In 2020, the company launched the Stories Matter initiative, promising to be more inclusive and recognizing the company's responsibility to "consciously, purposefully, and relentlessly champion the spectrum of voices and perspectives in our world."

