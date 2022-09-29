How to watch Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial on Tubi? Release date, trailer, plot and more about Johnny Depp X Amber Heard's courtroom drama

A movie based on the recent Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, is all set to arrive on Friday, September 30, on Tubi.

The film, which is a dramatized version of the high-profile defamation suit that garnered worldwide media attention earlier this year, stars Mark Hapka and Megan Davis in the lead roles as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard respectively.

Keep on reading to find out more on how to watch Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial on Tubi, the film's plot, and more details.

How to watch Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial on Tubi, a brief look at the OTT platform and more

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is a Tubi original and users can watch the film for free on the platform, which is an ad-supported OTT platform owned by Fox.

Tubi does not require any subscription fees or credit cards. Viewers can watch other content as well from various prominent studios like Paramount, MGM, Lionsgate, and more. They can also access content streaming on Tubi across all devices. As per their official website:

''Tubi is the leading free, premium, on demand video streaming app. We have the largest library of content with thousands of movies and television shows, the best streaming technology, and a personalization engine to recommend the best content for you. Available on all of your devices, we give you the best way to discover new content, completely free.''

The platform also places emphasis on the fact that apart from being free, it is also legal. It includes ''ads, which monetize the content that our partners, such as MGM, Lionsgate, and Paramount, provide to us!''

More details about Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial trailer and plot

The trailer for Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial opens with beginning of the case in court as it introduces viewers to the two central characters. The trailer describes the trial as ''the most watched trial of the year.'' It briefly touches upon both sides of the cases, and viewers can look forward to a balanced depiction of the complicated and controversial trial.

Based on the trailer, viewers can also expect to get a more detailed look into ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous relationship and their complicated personalities. Overall, the trailer has a sensationalistic tone and fans who are interested to find out more about the case can give this film a shot.

Tubi describes the film as:

''Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is a Tubi Original Movie from FOX Entertainment’s indie studio MarVista Entertainment based on the controversial defamation trial that shook the world.''

Both lead actors, Hapka and Depp seem to be in a fine form, based on the trailer. The film is directed by Sara Lohman from a script penned by Guy Nicolucci. Lohman is a noted filmmaker who's best known for her work on Grace and Frankie, Good Satan, and The Blind Side.

So don't forget to watch Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial on Tubi on Friday, September 30, 2022, only on Tubi.

