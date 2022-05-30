Explained: What happens if Johnny Depp wins trial against Amber Heard?

After six weeks of trial, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's public defamation battle reached its end last week, with the judge handing over the case to the jury. The jury will meet again on Tuesday to continue their deliberations. Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million in damages over an article she penned in 2018 and published in The Washington Post, while Heard is countersuing for $100 million.

With the jury deliberation going on, the question on everyone's mind is: what would be the final verdict? Read further ahead to learn what happens if Johnny Depp wins the trial against Amber Heard.

What would happen to Amber Heard if Johnny Depp wins the trial?

If the jury finds that Amber Heard did defame Depp, then she could be ordered to pay the full $50 million or an amount smaller or larger than that. Since this is a civil trial and not a criminal case, neither party can go to prison if they lose as they are not subjected to criminal charges.

A civil case is a dispute between people or companies, wherein the plaintiff — the person or entity who brings the case against another in court — can find the defendant — the person or entity who's being sued — liable to pay money, or provide compensation for injury to personal rights.

A civil case is not about breaking the law. So, if the verdict goes against the defendant, they will only be required to compensate the person or entity who is harmed and will not face jail time. This means that if Johnny Depp wins the trial, Amber Heard will not go to prison.

Earlier, according to the New York Post, a source close to Amber Heard's legal team and a spokesperson for Depp said there is a possibility that the jury could also determine that neither party should be awarded damages.

Startling claims from witnesses in the trial

Earlier, several witnesses from both sides made shocking claims, including Depp's sister Christi Dembrowski, who claimed both she and Depp were victims of domestic violence at the hands of their mother. She further said that they swore to each other that they would never resort to domestic violence in their homes.

Another startling claim was made by Depp's security guard, Sean Bett, who said the former couple frequently got into heated arguments in 2014. He also said they would often reconcile in a few weeks or hours.

A clinical psychologist hired by Depp's legal team had testified that Amber Heard ''did not have PTSD'' and that she seemed to be ''grossly exaggerating'' its symptoms, while a forensic psychologist brought in by Heard's legal team had earlier claimed the actress endured PTSD based on ''intimate partner violence'' at the hands of Depp. She claimed Depp sexually abused his ex-wife during ''drug-fueled rages.''

With the jury set to meet on Tuesday to continue their deliberations, the final verdict is expected to be out by the end of this week.

