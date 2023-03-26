Meet the cast of Seeking Brother Husband

TLC's brand new reality series Seeking Brother Husband is all set to premiere on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 10 pm ET on the network. Drawing parallels with shows including Sister Wives and Seeking Sister Wives, TLC is shifting a few dynamics while keeping the crux of the theme of an individual having multiple partners in their lives.

Seeking Brother Husband will feature four polyandrous relationships, with each family's story being very different and diverse from the other. The cast members will navigate different dynamics, where the wives will try to add more potential husbands to the mix. They will also be seen dealing with the complexities and consequences that come with the partnership.

As per a press release from the network, the TLC series will feature four families adopting polyandry into their lives and who will navigate "the ups and downs of adding additional husbands into family life and everything that happens in between as couples navigate boundaries and life-changing decisions."

TLC's Seeking Brother Husband cast list explored

TLC is known for bringing unique and different varieties of shows to TV and has amassed a huge fan base over the years. Seeking Brother Husband is one such addition and will feature wives looking for multiple partners to navigate their emotional and physical needs while also navigating a new partner's relationship with their existing husbands.

Meet the cast of the brand new series.

1) Elisa and Mike from Los Angeles, California

Elisa and Mike are a couple from Los Angeles, California. They are newlyweds with a long dating history. While Elisa is open to finding love and another potential partner in the process of exploring polyandry, her husband admits to being jealous about the same. However, he wants to support his wife's desire to navigate a new lifestyle.

2) Kim, Dustin, and Vinson from Asheville, North Carolina

Kim and Dustin have been married for 11 years. Vinson is the first brother husband and not only shares a great bond with Kim but has also managed to build a great relationship with Dustin. While the wife tries her best to manage between the two and give equal importance to the two husbands, Vinson isn't sure if he wants to share the space with anyone besides them.

3) Chara, Patrick, and Noble from Atlanta, Georgia

TLC Network @TLC Share the love on the new series #SeekingBrotherHusband , premiering Sunday at 10/9c! Share the love on the new series #SeekingBrotherHusband, premiering Sunday at 10/9c! https://t.co/P6L7PaddBH

After being together for 13 years, Chara and Patrick have slowly drifted apart. It is only because of their emotional connection that they have decided to stay together. The Seeking Brother Husband cast members added Noble to their family so he could fulfill Chara's emotional needs.

While Noble chooses to live a "single-man lifestyle," Chara wishes to have a child. If she eventually decides on it, she has to decide who will be the biological father.

4) Kenya, Carl, and Tiger from Houston, Texas

Kenya and Carl have been married for over two decades and have three adult children. Tiger is another husband who fulfills his wife's physical and emotional needs. After the second husband's addition, the trio has spent ten years together.

The Seeking Brother Husband cast members are now searching for a third potential husband as Kenya is seeking "even more thrills, adventure, and attention." Viewers will have to wait and see if she finds one and how the other two men will feel about the new addition to the family.

Seeking Brother Husband will give viewers more glimpses into the concept of polyandry. As cast members navigate their lives, new issues and dynamics will keep popping up, challenging their relationships and creating a lot of drama. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere of Seeking Brother Husband on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

