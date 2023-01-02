"He is disgusting": Sister Wives fans slam Kody for blaming his marital problems on his multiple partners' interpersonal relationships

Sister Wives season 17 Tell-all part 2 aired on TLC this Sunday, January 1, at 10 pm ET.

In the episode, Kody told host Sukanya Krishnan that when he married Meri, they had a lot of marital troubles and used to live in her house. He later married Janelle, who also moved into Meri's house, but it caused more chaos in their relationship.

He blamed his problems on Meri, stating how she was jealous of Janelle, and then said that he had to marry Christine, who was the royalty of his church, to buffer "his" existing marriages.

He also said that as a polygamous husband, he married Christine "out of ego." Christine and Janelle revealed that Meri had a very direct approach to household work and how everything needed to be perfect, but the family also had a good time together.

Kody said that due to household issues, Janelle decided to move back to her mother's house and only returned after he bought another house for her. However, Janelle said that this was not the case and that she was just unwilling to move to Utah with Kody at the time because she had a good life in Wyoming.

Sister Wives fans called out Kody for blaming his problems on the other wives and creating a false narrative.

SasScales @SasScales

#SisterWives There it is Kody deflecting the situation to fit his narrative. Janelle confirmed it! "It's all ego baby." Kody is disgusting #SisterWives TLC There it is Kody deflecting the situation to fit his narrative. Janelle confirmed it! "It's all ego baby." Kody is disgusting#SisterWivesTLC #SisterWives https://t.co/QkvxFUOiL6

Sister Wives fans praise Janelle for calling out Kody on his lies

This is not the first time Kody has blamed his relationship problems on his wives. When Christine divorced Kody, he refused to accept his own faults and instead called her out for leaving without warning and manipulating his children.

Sister Wives fans felt that Kody was lying about the fights and slammed him for marrying other women just "out of ego."

Currently, Kody is separated from Janelle and Meri, and has divorced Christine.

[email protected] @kaypetti77 #SisterWives #SisterWives TLC How can Kody say that Christine did not try with the other wives if Christine and Janelle are best buds? #SisterWives #SisterWivesTLC How can Kody say that Christine did not try with the other wives if Christine and Janelle are best buds? https://t.co/EH06mwjhB7

Melissa Golden @Melissa29078327

#SisterWives @realkodybrown He's lying about Christine.He's trying to do damage control. He hates Meri. Meri is a fool staying with him. Kody favors Robin. Janelle made the right decision, leaving him. She deserves to be Happy. It's now Robin problem. He's ugly inside & out. @realkodybrown He's lying about Christine.He's trying to do damage control. He hates Meri. Meri is a fool staying with him. Kody favors Robin. Janelle made the right decision, leaving him. She deserves to be Happy. It's now Robin problem. He's ugly inside & out.#SisterWives

Ruth the Beloved @letGodjudge Wait, wait wait! Kody just said he got into polygamy because of his ego. He wasn't contented with his marriage with Meri, so he married Janelle, but they were butting heads. Then comes Christine, the "royalty" in their church, & he married her to look cool. WTH!?! #SisterWives Wait, wait wait! Kody just said he got into polygamy because of his ego. He wasn't contented with his marriage with Meri, so he married Janelle, but they were butting heads. Then comes Christine, the "royalty" in their church, & he married her to look cool. WTH!?! #SisterWives

imjustc @imjustcnic

Two: the way Janelle called Kody a liar is top notch One: Janelle is so prettyTwo: the way Janelle called Kody a liar is top notch #SisterWives TLC #SisterWives One: Janelle is so prettyTwo: the way Janelle called Kody a liar is top notch #SisterWivesTLC #SisterWives

Bmblbeeb🐝 @Bmblbeeb exactly janelle - kody remembers it in a way that works for him. kody doesn't see reality because that would poke his ego #SisterWives exactly janelle - kody remembers it in a way that works for him. kody doesn't see reality because that would poke his ego #SisterWives

Tammy Michele @tammymoran66 Kody couldn’t deal with Meri so he brought in Janelle to divert the laser beams. Then brought in Christine to reinforce Janelle. #SisterWives Kody couldn’t deal with Meri so he brought in Janelle to divert the laser beams. Then brought in Christine to reinforce Janelle. #SisterWives https://t.co/AtoYVzRZy6

Bonnie @Bonnie_says_

#sisterwives Can you blame Janelle for leaving? You probably acted like your relationships were great when you were courting and then they married you and found out the truth. #sisterwives tlc Can you blame Janelle for leaving? You probably acted like your relationships were great when you were courting and then they married you and found out the truth.#sisterwives #sisterwivestlc

Bmblbeeb🐝 @Bmblbeeb why didn't kody freak out when janelle left like he did when christine left? #SisterWives why didn't kody freak out when janelle left like he did when christine left? #SisterWives

What.Does.The.Nanny.Do. @jenm1015 Kody lies and everything & everyone. So I don’t believe his marriage to Meri was bad from the beginning. I think he pit her against Janelle and that caused jealousy #SisterWives Kody lies and everything & everyone. So I don’t believe his marriage to Meri was bad from the beginning. I think he pit her against Janelle and that caused jealousy #SisterWives

What happened on Sister Wives season 17 Tell-all part 2?

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"As the sit-downs continue, the Browns reveal difficulties that go back decades, including a short time where Janelle left the family; the family discusses Kody's meltdown, and Robyn shares anger over the lack of support from her sister wives."

This week on Sister Wives, Christine refused to accept Kody's blame that she interfered in his reconciliation with Meri. However, Robyn said that she did not know the entire conversation, but Christine was indeed "flipping out" after Kody announced his intentions of restarting a relationship with Meri.

Host Sukanya felt that the reconciliation might have changed the whole trajectory of Meri's life. Robyn was hurt that her years of hoping to have a "big polygamous family" was now broken, after Christine's divorce from Kody.

Janelle looked back at the sweet moments of her polygamous family and said that there were many hard moments of growth between their happy times.

While discussing their issues, Robyn said that she is just an easy target so all of the wives fight with her. Christine also accused Meri of being "controlling" and said that she always tried to handle household tasks in her own manner. She also felt that Meri brought a lot of "baggage" to the family.

Sister Wives airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET. The episodes are uploaded on Discovery+ and on the network's website one day after the television premiere.

