"Abusive and psychotic": Sister Wives fans slam Kody for wanting Janelle to act like Robyn

Sister Wives aired season 17, episode 13 on Sunday, December 4. This week, Janelle and Kody met each other at a restaurant to discuss where to celebrate Thanksgiving. Since their children are not very close, Janelle decided to visit her sons for the festival and return to Arizona for Christmas.

This upset Kody, and he compared his relationship with Janelle to his relationship with Robyn. He stated that Robyn was very loyal to him while Janelle made a lot of "single woman decisions" like buying an RV. Janelle revealed that Kody thought Robyn was a "saint" and was treated wrong by their family.

Janelle refused to victimize Robyn when Kody asked her why she was so attached to Christine and not to Robyn. Janelle explained that Christine was there for her when the kids were young. Kody felt that he lost respect for the wives who were not loyal to him and even refused to talk to his own kids who went against Robyn.

Sister Wives fans were shocked to see Kody compare Janelle to Robyn and felt that Kody was "delusional" about his relationship with Janelle.

cattie mercury @cattyrah #SisterWives Don’t even know where to start. Kody is absolutely delusional — his desire for “loyalty” is abusive and psychotic. #freejanelle Don’t even know where to start. Kody is absolutely delusional — his desire for “loyalty” is abusive and psychotic. #freejanelle #SisterWives

Sister Wives fans want Janelle to leave Kody

Kody married Janelle in 1993, while Robyn became his wife in 2014. Kody decided to adopt Robyn's kids from her previous marriage and even spent two years locked in a house with Robyn, due to Covid. He refused to visit his kids because of Covid and did not even call them.

Janelle did not want to divorce Kody and called him her "best friend and lover." She was, however, worried about her plans to stay in a plural marriage with Kody, given that Kody wanted to be with Robyn more than her.

Sister Wives fans took to Twitter to slam Kody for asking Janelle to become more "loyal" like Robyn and felt that he would leave Janelle for his youngest wife.

Cheryl Walton @MagBlueClouds You were never LOYAL Kody because if you were you would only have 1 wife not 4 were you have spread yourself way to thin. The only one getting your full time and loyalty is Robyn so STOP comparing the other ladies to her. You a so HEN pecked by her. #SisterWives You were never LOYAL Kody because if you were you would only have 1 wife not 4 were you have spread yourself way to thin. The only one getting your full time and loyalty is Robyn so STOP comparing the other ladies to her. You a so HEN pecked by her. #SisterWives

MMegan @MMegan79 @JENisJUICY But when he says loyalty, he really means obedience…. Janelle has been with him for 30 years!!! I’d say that’s loyalty!!! Robyn hasn’t even put in enough time to be loyal to him compared to the first 3!!! #sisterwives @JENisJUICY But when he says loyalty, he really means obedience…. Janelle has been with him for 30 years!!! I’d say that’s loyalty!!! Robyn hasn’t even put in enough time to be loyal to him compared to the first 3!!! #sisterwives

RainMan @rayfriend1967 @realkodybrown just wants robyn. Hes already drained the other ones for everything they could give #SisterWives @realkodybrown just wants robyn. Hes already drained the other ones for everything they could give #SisterWives

Rachel McChattypants @RASnyder7



It seems necessary when people either have different definitions or different expectations. And Kody's expectations are unreasonable.



TLC #TLC I am confident my husband and I have never had a convo about loyalty.It seems necessary when people either have different definitions or different expectations. And Kody's expectations are unreasonable. #SisterWives TLC #SisterWives I am confident my husband and I have never had a convo about loyalty.It seems necessary when people either have different definitions or different expectations. And Kody's expectations are unreasonable.#SisterWivesTLC #SisterWives #TLC

reali_tea @Realinikki #sisterwives Janelle has been the breadwinner for years yet Robyn lives in a mansion and Janelle lives in a trailer. Kody adopted Robyn’s kids and let the the relationships die with his real kids. #sisterwives Janelle has been the breadwinner for years yet Robyn lives in a mansion and Janelle lives in a trailer. Kody adopted Robyn’s kids and let the the relationships die with his real kids.

Flying Pigs @PigsBFlying



Instead, here's a live look at Robyn watching and reading Twitter:



#sisterwives I'm willing to bet $10 that Kody and Robyn really thought that people were going to watch this and see that those other broads really did them dirty...Instead, here's a live look at Robyn watching and reading Twitter: I'm willing to bet $10 that Kody and Robyn really thought that people were going to watch this and see that those other broads really did them dirty...Instead, here's a live look at Robyn watching and reading Twitter: #sisterwives https://t.co/fICUYqdfxv

ChoCho @ChoCho21734895 @TLC Kody wants all those wives gone, except for Robyn. This is painful to watch. #SisterWives @TLC Kody wants all those wives gone, except for Robyn. This is painful to watch. #SisterWives

Recap of Sister Wives season 17 episode 12

The description of the previous episode read:

"Christine and Kody have a final battle about a snowblower on her way out the door to move to Utah; when Christine's house sale falls through, Kody wants Janelle to buy it, much to her dismay."

Last week on Sister Wives, Kody's 3 wives talked about how Christine leaving the family had an impact on them. Robyn said that Christine blew up her hopes of having a big family and that "the collateral damage will last for generations."

Kody felt that the divorce had poisoned his relationship with Robyn and Janelle. He added,

"I’m out of my frame and I’m out of my purpose. I’m spiritually off course. I’m a mess."

Christine, who had previously said that she would often return to Arizona after moving, revealed that she was done with Kody and her previous life, implying that she would not visit the sister wives ever again. Christine said that if she returned, she would once again become a wife stuck in a loveless marriage.

Janelle said that there were no rules for a plural marriage so no one knew what to do after the separation. Kody asked Janelle to buy Christine’s old house but Janelle said that she could not afford the property, given her plans to build another house on the coyote pass. Kody told her that she would not be stuck in such a financial situation if she had listened to him about not buying an RV.

Sister Wives airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET.

