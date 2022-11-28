"So TOXIC": Sister Wives fans claim Janelle should leave Kody after he urges her to buy Christine's house

Sister Wives returned for an all-new episode on Sunday night, November 27, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT only on TLC.
Viewers finally got to see Christine move out of her house and into a rental home in Utah beside her eldest daughter after a lot of drama. Sadly, her house that was almost sold fell through and the reality star had to worry about finding a new buyer as she moved out.
Meanwhile, Kody wasn't a fan of getting rid of Christine's house from the start. So much so that when he found out about Christine's house deal falling through, he suggested that Janelle forgo the idea of building her house in Coyote Pass and buy Christine's house from her.
Kody added that this way he wouldn't have to stay with the Sister Wives star in the RV either.
Janelle, on the other hand, didn't want to move into Christine's house. She claimed that she wanted to build her own house in Coyote Pass and if she did move into Christine's house, she wouldn't be approved for a construction loan. But Kody wasn't happy with the Sister Wives star's decision.
Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share their opinions, condemning Kody for wanting Janelle to move into Christine's house.
Fans slam Kody after he urges Janelle to buy Christine's old house in Sister Wives
Taking to Twitter, fans condemned Kody for forcing Janelle. Many also added that it was time she followed Christine and left Kody.
Several also urged Janelle to keep her income separate and not let Kody have it.
Here's a recap of what happened this week on Sister Wives episode 12
After Kody told Janelle that she should buy Christine's house, she stood her ground and told him that she was going to continue with her plan of building her house in Coyote pass.
During her confessional, the Sister Wives star shared:
"It sort of felt like he was using me and my buying power to save a house that he loves. He’s not listening at all."
Meanwhile, Kody told the cameras that he didn't want to live with Janelle in her RV, adding:
"If she can’t work with me to solve the problems then she gets to solve the problems on her own."
Prior to that, Kody whinned and blamed Christine for everything bad that was happening to him. He added that the divorce was creating a rift between him and the other wives.
Kody stated:
"I’m struggling so much with this divorce. It’s probably poisoning my relationship with Janelle a little bit and definitely poisoning my relationship with Robyn. I think that’s because I haven’t figured out what I am when we’re not this family. I’m out of my frame and I’m out of my purpose. I’m spiritually off course. I’m a mess."
Kody also added that he has been having problems with Janelle lately:
"I feel like Janelle struggles to respect me. Or show me respect. It might be an unfair statement, I don’t know. Maybe it’s just the way that we argue. If you don’t respect me, don’t bother with the love. It just doesn’t work in my world."
Sister Wives airs every Sunday at 10 pm ET on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.