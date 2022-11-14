"Desperate and thirsty": Sister Wives fans wonder why Meri does not leave Kody

This week’s episode of Sister Wives aired on TLC on Sunday, November 13, 2022. The episode was quite dramatic as Kody shouted at Christine for never getting along with the other sister wives, especially Robyn, and for divorcing him after all of, what he called, his sacrifices.

Despite his anger at Christine, he could not stop himself from insulting his first wife Meri. He had declared in the previous episode that he did not consider Meri his wife anymore. In the latest episode, Kody began by thanking Christine for coming into his life. However, he later began screaming at her.

Kody and Christine got married in 1994, but their polygamous relationship wasn't going well. This was because Meri, Kody's first wife, was jealous of Janelle, Kody's second wife.

Although having another sister wife, Christine, did take away some of Meri's concerns about Kody leaving her for Janelle, her relationship with Christine was quite rocky in the beginning. Meri, however, reminded viewers that she was quite young when all of this was happening.

During the episode, Kody targeted Meri again and insulted her to seek validation for his arguments as she had seen everything between him and Christine. He also felt that Meri had something to say to Christine that the former refused to open up about.

Meri wanted to leave in the middle of the conversation, especially when she heard that Christine didn't want to work on the marriage or her bond with the other sister wives. She wanted to leave as she had also made up her mind to leave the door ajar for Kody to enter into a marital relationship with his first wife any time again.

Meri was happy to see Kody's real emotions come out, even though he was completely blaming Chistine for the divorce. The former followed Kody's fourth wife, Robyn as she left the house and hugged her as she cried. Sister Wives fans were shocked to see that Meri was still trying to be a part of the family after what Kody had said, and asked her to move on. One fan even called her "desperate and thirsty."

LibGirl 🇺🇦 @MrsShawnDa Why is Meri still there she should’ve been the first to leave the family I know why she says she stays but it gives off desperate and thirsty and she can have a happy healthy relationship she deserves like honestly what family is she trying to be a part of? #SisterWives Why is Meri still there she should’ve been the first to leave the family I know why she says she stays but it gives off desperate and thirsty and she can have a happy healthy relationship she deserves like honestly what family is she trying to be a part of? #SisterWives

Sister Wives fans feel Kody is using Meri, making her more vulnerable

Meri and Kody got married in Aprill 1992 and have one son together named Leon. The pair haven't been intimate for years and Kody even admitted that he would be happy if his first wife married someone else.

Kody said that he couldn't forgive Meri for her 2015 cheating scandal. The 51-year-old was catfished by a woman online pretending to be a businessman in his 40s.

Meri and Kody were legally married in 2014, when Kody had to divorce Meri to adopt his fourth wife, Robyn's children. Since then, Kody seems to be more inclined to spend more time with Robyn than his other wives.

Hence, fans were surprised to see Meri validate Kody's feelings in the recent argument. They felt that no one in the family would have noticed if she weren't a part of the discussion.

Karoline Costa @mom2leo I completely forgot Meri was in the meeting until Kody mentioned her. What a waste. #SisterWives I completely forgot Meri was in the meeting until Kody mentioned her. What a waste. #SisterWives

kristen @kristeng1129 So wait Kody has treated Meri horribly for years, didn’t go with her when her mother died, and told her to leave but now he wants her to validate his feelings and opinion. WTF? #SisterWives TLC #SisterWives So wait Kody has treated Meri horribly for years, didn’t go with her when her mother died, and told her to leave but now he wants her to validate his feelings and opinion. WTF? #SisterWivesTLC #SisterWives

MichelleVee @LoveAll84 Kody using Meri's vulnerability to say something to Christine is disgusting. Even for him. #SisterWives #SisterWives TLC Kody using Meri's vulnerability to say something to Christine is disgusting. Even for him. #SisterWives #SisterWivesTLC

LoveEffortlessly @EJanuary25



Her siding with Robyn and Cody won’t grant her any favor.



Cody still doesn’t want her.



#SisterWives

TLC I can’t believe Meri lolHer siding with Robyn and Cody won’t grant her any favor.Cody still doesn’t want her. #SisterWives TLC I can’t believe Meri lolHer siding with Robyn and Cody won’t grant her any favor. Cody still doesn’t want her.#SisterWives #SisterWivesTLC

Love, Camisha. @_Camisha



#sisterwives Kody is use to women sticking around after he dismisses them (Meri). He cannot handle that Christine is handing her business and getting away. Kody is use to women sticking around after he dismisses them (Meri). He cannot handle that Christine is handing her business and getting away.#sisterwives

Halph Pint 🍺 @halph_pint #SisterWives The way Meri lit up when Kody actually acknowledged her during the conversation at Christine’s and how fast she jumped to defend him was sad af. Clearly she thinks this is some kind of opening to get back on his radar 🙄 The way Meri lit up when Kody actually acknowledged her during the conversation at Christine’s and how fast she jumped to defend him was sad af. Clearly she thinks this is some kind of opening to get back on his radar 🙄😂 #SisterWives https://t.co/opJ2GVRdzh

Linus @linusvpelt Does Meri even realize if she left there wouldn’t even be a conversation. Actually if Meri left it would be months before anyone noticed. #SisterWives Does Meri even realize if she left there wouldn’t even be a conversation. Actually if Meri left it would be months before anyone noticed. #SisterWives

Co Brady @Cobrady1955 Really Meri?? You agree with Kody? Maybe you like being in a very loveless marriage. He doesn’t love anyone but himself really. You be happy Christine. #SisterWives Really Meri?? You agree with Kody? Maybe you like being in a very loveless marriage. He doesn’t love anyone but himself really. You be happy Christine. #SisterWives

What happened on Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 10?

Kody was seen getting angry about his divorce and decided to give Christine a piece of his mind before she left for Utah. Christine told Robyn that she wanted to take a break from other relationships and just wanted to work with people she loved, like Janelle.

This hurt Meri and Robyn as there would be no reconciliation between the sister wives. Kody called out Christine for treating Robyn badly and for ignoring, what he believed were, his sacrifices to save the marriage. Christine chose not to answer him as their marriage was already over.

The next episode of Sister Wives will air on TLC on Sunday, November 20 at 10 pm ET. Fans will finally see Christine leaving for Utah with Truely in the upcoming episode.

