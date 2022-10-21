"I'm dating just for fun”: Sister Wives star Christine Brown shares details on her love life post split with husband Kody Brown

Sister Wives Season 17 revolves around the aftermath of Kody and Christine's divorce. In the trailer, viewers sensed that the current season was going to be an emotional rollercoaster, and the show has so far lived up to that expectation.

The couple married in 1994, and Christine voiced her desire to separate in November 2021. The season finale of the 16th season set the tone for the divorce when Kody suggested that their relationship should be romance-free. The sister wife subsequently kicked him out of the bedroom.

In the episode, she said:

"The intimate part of our marriage is over. And to be honest, I’m not okay with that. I’m not okay with staying in a marriage where there’s no intimacy. That’s not a real marriage. I’m not interested in a half marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have."

The Sister Wives star is currently living in Utah. In a conversation with People, she said she's keeping things "super light." She further said:

"I’m just dating for fun."

Sister Wives star Christine Brown no longer believes in polygamy

The end of one major relationship on Sister Wives has predominantly been featured in the show's latest season. Towards the end of last year, Christine decided that the polyamorous setup would no longer work out for her since her husband, Kody, no longer wanted a romantic relationship. Another reason that may have led to the split was Kody's favoritism towards his newest wife, Robyn, who the Sister Wives star legally married in 2014.

Christine said:

"I feel like to Kody, Robyn's more important, certainly, than I am. And I've been a third wheel for years now. And I know it and everybody knows it. It's sad and it sucks, but my relationship with Kody isn't as important. It's not. No matter what he says it isn't."

Christine further claims that issues between the two started years ago and intensified when she was pregnant with Truely in 2010. However, her husband denies these claims and states that he stopped trying to fix their marriage when he started hearing his children talk about how Christine threatened to leave the household.

Christine has since then moved to Utah with their youngest daughter, Truely, and is enjoying the single life. In an interview with People, she said she's dating very casually. The star, who is just dating for fun now, does not currently wish to enter a serious relationship but would eventually like a companion.

In a conversation with ET, she said:

"I'm single now, right? So I kind of just decide what I want to do and then do it. It's been just very, very simple. Everything's just a lot easier as far as just planning and day-to-day life."

She further told the publication that she no longer believes in polygamy and that any relationship she pursues will be monogamous.

She further stated:

"I want a partnership. I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately."

The Sister Wives star wants someone who will pay attention to her and with whom she has mutual chemistry. Christine would eventually love the idea of a romantic relationship with someone willing to try new things.

New episodes of Sister Wives air weekly on Sundays at 10 pm ET on TLC.

Poll : 0 votes