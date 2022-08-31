Sister Wives Season 17 on TLC: Everything we know so far

TLC's Sister Wives is set to premiere in a few weeks with season 17. The famed reality TV series teases that the dynamic in the Brown family seems to have taken a sudden change. Things took a turn after Kody and Christine split at the end of season 16.

During the previous season finale, Christine revealed that she decided to split from Kody after being with him for 25 years. She decided to leave him because there was a lack of intimacy in their relationship. The Sister Wives star shared that she had no reason to stay in a marriage where there wasn't any intimacy.

Now with the series returning for season 17, viewers will get to know what happened to Kody and Christine. Whether or not they mended their relationship or separated for good, viewers will have to wait and see when the series premieres.

With barely a few weeks left for season 17 of Sister Wives to premiere, here's everything we know.

When will Sister Wives Season 17 premiere?

The 17th Season of the famed reality TV series is slated to premiere on September 11 only on TLC. Viewers can also catch up on the series and stream it via fuboTV, Discovery+ Amazon Channel, DIRECTV, Discovery Plus, TLC, Spectrum On Demand, or for free with ads on TLC.

Here's the trailer for Sister Wives Season 17

Before the series release, TLC released a sneak peek, teasing viewers about what they can expect from the series this season. When the trailer kicked off, Kody and Robyn got into a heated argument because Christine kicked him out.

Kody confided in Robyn and told her that he couldn't understand anything happening. Robyn is Kody's fourth wife. The Sister Wives star told his fourth wife that Christine put all his belongings in a box and told him to move out. Kody continued to tell Robyn that he didn't know what was happening.

Robyn explained that Kody should put in more effort regarding Christine. During her confessional, Robyn shared:

“Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break. He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around. He should be there, present.”

On the other hand, Kody seemed irritated that he had to sleep on the couch. But Robyn was on Christine's team and didn't let her down. During his confessional, Kody shared that his first, second, and fourth wives have tried to kick him out before, and according to him, it always meant they had a battle to win.

Viewers will get to witness more drama when Sister Wives premieres.

Who are Kody Brown's wives?

Kody married his first wife, Merri, in 1990. The couple has a son named Leon together. Later in 1993, he spiritually wed Janelle and had six kids named Logan, Hunter, Robert, Gabriel, Maddy, and Savanna. In 1994, he married Christine spiritually. In 2010, Kody got married to Robyn.

Sister Wives premieres on September 11 only on TLC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

