How many times did Sister Wives star Kody Brown get married? Meet his wives and children

Sister Wives fame Kody Brown is famous for his polygamous marriage to four sister wives. The husband of four never settles when it comes to finding love. This is why today, along with being the husband of four women, he is a father to 18 children. Brown has been managing his huge family for more than 25 years and wishes to find happiness in the life that he has set up for himself.

Season 17 of Sister Wives is set to return on September 11 featuring the much-anticipated split-up between Kody and his third wife, Christine Brown. Moreover, with the separation between the 25-year-old couple, the entire family, including the sister wives, will be seen as tearful and hurt by the unfortunate event.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"At first glance, the Browns are a typical big American family, but as Kody, father and husband explains; ‘I fell in love, fell in love again, and fell in love again.' Kody Brown is a polygamist with three wives (Wife #1, Meri; Wife #2 Janelle; Wife #3 Christine) and 13 rambunctious kids."

It further reads:

"This documentary series presents a fresh look at a lifestyle that has been mired in secrecy and misunderstanding. Shattering stereotypes, the Browns show the viewer a type of polygamy that has never been seen before - a lifestyle so close to mainstream America and a family so seemingly well adjusted."

Meet Kody Brown’s ‘Sister Wives’

1) Meri Brown

Meri is Kody’s first wife who has had a very “estranged” relationship with him. Kody met her through Meri’s sister in 1990. The couple felt the spark and married within a year. They also have a 26-year-old daughter, Mariah. However, after a few years of their marriage, they faced great emotional torture together which led them to file for divorce. Even though they are legally separated, they share an amiable and spiritual relationship.

In fact, Meri stated how she felt about her relationship with Kody in an Instagram post:

“I know where my relationship is, I’m not oblivious to that. I will always look for the best in people and situations, and hope they see it too.”

2) Janelle Brown

Kody’s second wife, Janelle, was introduced to him through Meri. Janelle was previously married to Meri’s brother Adam Barber. However, after meeting Kody, she married him in 1993 and shares six children with him.

Bound by spiritual marriage, Janelle had to face certain tough situations due to Kody’s strict Covid rules. Moreover, she does feel that her relationship with Kody has become ‘strained,’ but she realizes the benefits of being in a plural marriage and would not want to give up on it.

In the show’s trailer, Janelle admitted that:

“What I hope polygamy to be when I was younger ended up being something very different from what I actually lived.”

She continued:

“But..I need to be present and be grateful for the family that I have. I am who I am today because of polygamy. Because I lived it.”

3) Christine Brown

Kody met Christine in 1990 and the couple got married in 1994. Unlike, Kody’s other marriages, Christine has officially separated from him after 25 years. The couple faced immense setbacks in their relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Christine complained about being treated unequally compared to Kody’s other wives.

The couple separated in November 2021 and their separation will be the main focus of the upcoming season of Sister Wives. Despite being separated as a couple, they are co-parenting their six children, son Paedon and girls Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.

4) Robyn Brown

Before meeting Kody Brown, Robyn was a divorced mom of three. She met him at a church in 2009 and spiritually married him the following year. The couple married each other legally in 2014 which also gave Kody the legal right to to adopt Robyn’s three children David, Aurora, and Breanna from her previous marriage. The couple also have a daughter together named Ariella, who was born in 2016.

Furthermore, amidst Kody’s marriage with Meri, Janelle, and Christine, he has been most involved and dedicated towards Robyn and is also close to her children.

Viewers can watch the new season of Sister Wives on September 11 at 10 pm ET on TLC.

