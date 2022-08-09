Where is Christine Brown now? Sister Wives Season 17 trailer shows her leaving Kody

Season 17 of Sister Wives is soon going to return on screen with a whirlpool of dramatic events. Premiering on September 11, the season’s biggest highlight will mostly be the split-up between Kody Brown and his third wife Christine Brown.

The latter announced their separation back in November 2021 and since then, the couple have grown more engaged in their respective lives.

The mother of six children has since moved to Utah to spend time with her older children. Christine has been filling her days with quality family time, starting with her first granddaughter Avalon.

The show's official synopsis says:

At first glance, the Browns are a typical big American family, but as Kody, father and husband explains; ‘I fell in love, fell in love again, and fell in love again.' Kody Brown is a polygamist with three wives (Wife #1, Meri; Wife #2 Janelle; Wife #3 Christine) and 13 rambunctious kids.

It adds:

This documentary series presents a fresh look at a lifestyle that has been mired in secrecy and misunderstanding. Shattering stereotypes, the Browns show the viewer a type of polygamy that has never been seen before - a lifestyle so close to mainstream America and a family so seemingly well adjusted.

What happened between Sister Wives celebrities Kody and Christine Brown?

Kody Brown has been in a plural marriage with four sister wives for the last 25 years. He married Christine spiritually in 1994 in a pompous ceremony at a time when he already had two sister wives, Meri and Janelle.

Throughout the previous seasons, there have been several events of jealousy, competition, and also sisterhood among the sister wives. However, with time, the equation between Kody and Christine started to tremble evidently in the previous season.

Christine's complaint with Kody was that she was being unequally treated by her husband amidst her other three sister wives. The previous season focused heavily on her unhappiness with Kody, which made their split up evident.

Moreover, things became more serious when Kody said he was "not interested in having an intimate marriage" with Christine anymore.

In the trailer for the upcoming season of the show, Christine confessed:

"I agreed to be a sister wife. But I agreed to be an equal wife."

Amidst all the drama, Kody has not been silent either and was quick to express the frustration over his marriage with Christine in the trailer. According to Kody, Christine never tried to have a cordial relationship with her other wives, which is why he is pissed at her.

In an Instagram post, Christian spoke up about her split up with Kody after moving to Utah and said:

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Viewers can watch the premiere of Season 17 of Sister Wives on September 11 at 10 pm ET on TLC.

