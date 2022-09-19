"Stop this crybaby act": Sister Wives fans condemn Robyn, claim that she's playing the victim 

TLC's Sister Wives Season 17 returned for an all-new episode on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Titled Is There a Favorite Wife?, episode 2 of the famed reality TV series featured Robyn opening up about how Kody wasn't himself amid the drama with Christine. She said that he was angry with her all the time.

This didn't sit well with fans who took to social media and slammed the Sister Wives star, claiming that she couldn't play the victim because she was Kody's favorite wife.

While the other wives all believed that Kody favored Robyn and spent more time with her and their kids, Robyn begged to differ. She shared that Kody spent more time with her kids because they were the youngest. But viewers weren't ready to listen to anything that the Sister Wives star had to say.

"I’m starting to feel really helpless": Robyn plays the victim in Sister Wives, Season 17, Episode 2

Opening up about how the drama between Christine and Kody had affected her, Robyn shared:

"I miss my husband. Anytime I try and talk to him I get the anger thrown at me. I have tried to speak with the sister wives, I’ve tried to talk to Kody but, you know, nobody’s willing. I’m starting to feel really helpless."

Meanwhile, Christine was nervous to tell Robyn and the other sister wives that she was leaving Arizona. She shared that she didn't want to be a sister wife with them, but she could be their friend.

Christine also opened up about how Kody was with Robyn's kids and why she thought he favored Robyn more than his other wives:

"It’s hard to see just such a contrast with Kody with how he is at Robyn’s house versus how he is at my house. He’s just disengaged at my house. My kids and I hike all the time. Kody came hiking with us once and he brought Robyn’s kids because he was babysitting them.”

Christine wasn't the only sister wife to complain that Kody's favorite wife was Robyn. Janelle also revealed that when Kody is at her place, he doesn't come home until 6 pm and said that he is often at Robyn's house.

During a confessional, Robyn denied these allegations:

"This isn’t a new complaint that Kody favors me. I’m not getting some preferential treatment even though that’s what they think. Kody’s been at my house a lot just by default because of the decisions the other wives are making.”

Robyn continued to play the victim, claiming that it wasn't any fun to have Kody around either way because he was always angry because of the drama and stress from his other wives:

"He’s an angry man right now. What’s going on with him and Christine … I’ve never seen him like this before.”

Fans slam Robyn for playing the victim in Sister Wives

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their displeasure at Robyn playing the victim. They called her out on social media:

Nola Readzzzz @hersheykiss0514 Robyn stop acting like you are so oblivious to the fact that you and your kids get everything from Kody while everyone else is alone #sisterwives Robyn stop acting like you are so oblivious to the fact that you and your kids get everything from Kody while everyone else is alone #sisterwives

RealityTeaTime🍵🍯 @dallasfan3434 Sobyn Robyn wants to be a victim. Boo Hoo! #SisterWives Sobyn Robyn wants to be a victim. Boo Hoo! #SisterWives

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 Robyn always playing th÷ innocent "I don't have any power" victim role is exhausting #sisterwives Robyn always playing th÷ innocent "I don't have any power" victim role is exhausting #sisterwives

Surviving Sister Wives Podcast @Surviving_Pod

#SisterWives #TLC Drink every time Robyn claims she only mettles to be "helpful" but no one listened to her so she's the victim Drink every time Robyn claims she only mettles to be "helpful" but no one listened to her so she's the victim#SisterWives #TLC https://t.co/ChGIP84LmQ

JMI @JasmineP7278 So sad that Robyn has the audacity of playing the clueless, innocent victim of unjust prosecution when she is the only legal wife and plays that hand well behind closed doors. 🙄 #sisterwives So sad that Robyn has the audacity of playing the clueless, innocent victim of unjust prosecution when she is the only legal wife and plays that hand well behind closed doors. 🙄#sisterwives https://t.co/jhoFoxnUEv

Angie @Angie03637961 Oh now Robyn’s playing the victim. “Kody’s here all the time but he’s angry all the time” #SisterWives Oh now Robyn’s playing the victim. “Kody’s here all the time but he’s angry all the time” #SisterWives https://t.co/kmjmPCgC0w

Laura D.C. @LauraDCalderon Robyn the kids blame you because they see their dad choosing YOU & YOUR kids over them! You’re not the victim they are #SisterWives Robyn the kids blame you because they see their dad choosing YOU & YOUR kids over them! You’re not the victim they are #SisterWives

Sister Wives airs every Sunday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far