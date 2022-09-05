Sister Wives 2022 (Season 17): Where to follow the cast members on Instagram?

TLC’s hit polygamous TV show Sister Wives is back for its 17th Season and the excitement among viewers is at an all-time high. The new season will premiere on TLC on Sunday, September 11, at 10 pm ET. Fresh episodes of the show will also be made available on TLC Go after the television premiere.

The upcoming season will feature Christine leaving Kody Brown 25 years after their spiritual marriage. Kody is legally married to Robyn, who is still spiritually married to Janelle.

Here, we take a brief look at all the cast members of Sister Wives.

Sister Wives Season 17: Follow Christine, Kody, Janelle and other cast members on Instagram

Christine Brown: @christine_brownsw

Kody Brown’s third wife Christine has six children and is divorcing her spiritual husband 25 years after their marriage. She is a full-time caregiver to the family.

Christine comes from a wealthy family and her grandfather founded the Apostolic United Brethren. According to Christine, both of her parents were "good" polygamists who never fought. Fans can follow her new journey as a singleton on her Instagram handle.

Janelle Brown: @janellebrown117

Kody married Janelle in 1993 via a spiritual marriage. The couple share six kids, namely Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, Savannah, Logan and Madison. Janelle is very close to Christine Brown.

The Sister Wives star used to be a real estate agent in Nevada and currently owns her own health coaching business by the name Strive with Janelle. She also sells her own merch-related products, including bottles, watches and bags.

Kody Brown: @kodywinnbrown

Kody Brown now has 2 wives (Image via kodywinnbrown/Instagram)

Kody is the patriarch of the family and married his first wife Meri in 1990. He then spiritually married Janelle in 1993 and Christine Brown in 1994. He had to divorce Meri legally in 2014 to marry Robyn and adopt her three children from her first marriage.

A father of 18 kids from his four wives, Kody professionally works in the online ad sales industry.

His father was also involved in polygamy, and he has nine siblings.

Kody's Instagram account currently has 130k followers on the popular social media application.

Meri Brown: @therealmeribrown

Meri was born in 1971 in California to a polygamist family. Her father had five wives and 26 children, including Meri. Professionally, she owns a bed and breakfast service, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, and her mother helps her run the operations of the four-bedroom hotel. She also owns her own clothing brand called LuLaRoe.

She met Kody in 1989 through his sister and married him within a year. The couple share a 28-year-old daughter named Mariah Lian. The Sister Wives star and Kody were legally married for 24 years before they separated and Kody married Robyn.

Robyn Brown: @robyn_browns_nest

Robyn and Kody legally married in 2014 and the couple share two children. Robyn was an actress and is now handling the family’s online clothing and jewelry brand called My Sister Wife's Closet. She has three kids from her previous marriage to David Jessop.

Fans will have to wait until September 11 to unravel the fall of Christine and Kody’s marriage as the former realizes that her husband only cares about Robyn. New episodes of Sister Wives will air every Sunday at 10 pm ET on TLC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal