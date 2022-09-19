"You are a bad person!": Kody receives backlash from fans as he continues to play the victim in Sister Wives

TLC's Sister Wives season 17 returned with episode 2 on Sunday, September 18, 2022, and featured Kody still struggling to accept the news of Christine wanting to leave him.
He continued to play the victim this week, but his attitude didn't sit well with fans. Many took to Twitter to say that they were shocked that Kody couldn't see the damage he had done.
Titled Is There a Favorite Wife?, episode 2 of Sister Wives, featured Kody and Christine having another confrontation about why she wanted to leave him. Although during his confessional, Kody claimed that his wives were free to leave if they wanted to, he still seemed to find it hard to accept that Christine was sure about wanting to end their marriage.
Sister Wives episode 2: Kody claims that Christine leaving him feels like a "major injustice"
At the start of their conversation, Kody apologized to Christine for getting angry and yelling at her. He also told her that he had to do a lot of introspection. During her confessional, Christine said that she was grateful that Kody was being real instead of getting angry. Meanwhile, during his confessional, Kody shared:
"It feels like this major injustice that is being done to me and it galls me. I've said it a couple times. If you're not happy here, you can leave. I didn't expect that you're not happy here with me and you're going to leave."
Later, when Kody asked Christine if she had told their daughter about them separating, the Sister Wives star shared that she was yet to do so.
During his confessional, Kody accused Christine of taking a decision about their marriage without "checking with" him. He claimed that he did not get any "fair representation" in their relationship.
Kody also shared that Christine had dropped a bomb on him the day she told him that she didn't want him to stay in the room with her anymore:
"I found that she had moved all my stuff from our bedroom into the garage. She just boxed it up and put it in the garage. I just went in and saw labels. I'm having a hard time not being frustrated by this."
Fans who witnessed Kody being utterly clueless about his behavior towards Christine and the impact it had on her, took to social media to slam him.
Fans condemn Kody, claim that he isn't the victim
Those who watched the latest episode called out Kody for not realizing the effects of his behavior. Many also added that he was "deluded."
Check out some of the reactions:
Sister Wives airs every Sunday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.