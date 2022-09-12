"You’re a gaslighting narcissist": Sister Wives fans slam Kody after he yells at Christine for wanting to breakup 

TLC's Sister Wives Season 17 premiered on Sunday, September 11, 2022, and the first episode was nothing short of being dramatic and intense.

Kody and Christine's marriage was in turmoil after she asked him to move out. While viewers expected him to try and convince her to give their marriage another shot, they didn't expect to see Kody burst out in anger and yell at Christine for her decision. Following the episode, many fans took to Twitter to slam Kody for his behavior.

E ✌🏽 @Einthe513 Kody, you’re a gaslighting narcissist and the gig is up. Christine, yesssss queen - go live your best life, you’re FREEEEE 🥳 #SisterWives Kody, you’re a gaslighting narcissist and the gig is up. Christine, yesssss queen - go live your best life, you’re FREEEEE 🥳 #SisterWives

In Episode 1 of Sister Wives, Christine admitted that Kody's presence gave her anxiety, but her breaking point was that there wasn't any intimacy between them. She also added that Kody claimed he wasn't attracted to her.

According to Kody, however, this was no reason for her to kick him out. He also denied telling Christine that he wasn't attracted to her. Although the latter claimed that he was very clear about what he said, Kody just shrugged his shoulders. By the end of the episode, he was seen yelling at her in front of his other wives.

Things escalate between Kody and Christine after she stands firm on her decision to leave him in Sister Wives

Courtnie Ann 💋 @courtnie_213 “You know what I learned in Covid? That I could do it alone. I could do it without you!” YESSSSSS CHRISTINE!!!!! #SisterWives “You know what I learned in Covid? That I could do it alone. I could do it without you!” YESSSSSS CHRISTINE!!!!! #SisterWives https://t.co/uN0HjGfbcm

In the premiere episode, Christine, who was Kody's third wife, claimed that their marriage started to go downhill about 10 or 12 years ago when she was pregnant with their daughter. The Sister Wives star added that she had asked Kody for help, and although they were staying in the same house, he didn't oblige.

Kody disputed these claims, saying that Christine wanted more than his other wives, and ultimately that was the problem. He started to yell at her about the things he had done for her, the money he had spent and the things he had bought for her, including their home.

Upon seeing him lash out, Christine shuddered behind the table and stated that she had made the right decision by leaving him. She added that Kody wasn't safe for her.

At one point, Kody also admitted that he didn't marry her for love. He accused her of having an anti-polygamy boyfriend and claimed that he had seen it happen to many other families before. Christine was too shocked for words.

Wanting to salvage their marriage, Kody even suggested that Christine go find another man, marry him and bring him into the family. But this just made Christine feel even more confident about her decision.

In the end, Kody began yelling at her in front of the other wives and claimed that she didn't try to connect with them enough. Kody said:

"You never tried to have a really good relationship with these other people. And that's the reason I'm pis*ed off. Man! Just the knife in the kidneys over all these years! The sacrifices that I made to love you!"

Fans who watched the episode felt that Kody cared more about the money he was going to lose than about his marriage.

Fans condemn Kody for yelling at Christine

Taking to Twitter, fans slammed Kody for his behavior. Check out some of the reactions below:

JasBrielle✨ @jas_brielle I’m so sick of Kody and it’s only the first episode of the new season! #sisterwives I’m so sick of Kody and it’s only the first episode of the new season! #sisterwives

Marilyn Carter @marilynpests @courtnie_213 Kody has got to be one of the worst humans on this planet for real #sisterwives @courtnie_213 Kody has got to be one of the worst humans on this planet for real #sisterwives

Snarkin Spades @SnarkInSpades I don’t usually watch #SisterWives anymore. Mainly because Kody drives me to rage, often. But I didn’t turn the channel after #90DayFianceHEA . So now I need to see my doctor about my high blood pressure after watching him be a child with Christine. I don’t usually watch #SisterWives anymore. Mainly because Kody drives me to rage, often. But I didn’t turn the channel after #90DayFianceHEA. So now I need to see my doctor about my high blood pressure after watching him be a child with Christine.

Jillettente @Jillettente #SisterWives psssst hey Kody. Love doesn't scream about the sacrifices it has made. Narcissism does. #SisterWives psssst hey Kody. Love doesn't scream about the sacrifices it has made. Narcissism does.

ThePheonix13 @Firewoman131 #SisterWives Holy dramatic Kody. If only you gave that much energy to the relationship you wouldn’t be getting divorced. Holy dramatic Kody. If only you gave that much energy to the relationship you wouldn’t be getting divorced. 😳 #SisterWives

#sisterwives Everyone watching Kody gaslight Christine and then finally admit that he's only worried about his money. Everyone watching Kody gaslight Christine and then finally admit that he's only worried about his money. #sisterwives https://t.co/g3L8NsxjTA

shellbell @shellybowell So many issues listening to Kody.he only cares about money. (I’ve never seen this guy work)he took Robyn’s kids away from their dad,he admits he never loved Christine too many than I’m allotted to type. He’s delusional. Plz #TLC make a playback for him #SisterWives So many issues listening to Kody.he only cares about money. (I’ve never seen this guy work)he took Robyn’s kids away from their dad,he admits he never loved Christine too many than I’m allotted to type. He’s delusional. Plz #TLC make a playback for him #SisterWives https://t.co/Sq7ocissJz

Mayra 🇵🇷 @mmgreyes7 What money? What the hell is he talking about? Kody is even gaslighting the viewers. #sisterwives What money? What the hell is he talking about? Kody is even gaslighting the viewers. #sisterwives

Sister Wives airs every Sunday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

