"You’re a gaslighting narcissist": Sister Wives fans slam Kody after he yells at Christine for wanting to breakup 

TLC's Sister Wives Season 17 premiered on Sunday, September 11, 2022, and the first episode was nothing short of being dramatic and intense.
Kody and Christine's marriage was in turmoil after she asked him to move out. While viewers expected him to try and convince her to give their marriage another shot, they didn't expect to see Kody burst out in anger and yell at Christine for her decision. Following the episode, many fans took to Twitter to slam Kody for his behavior.
In Episode 1 of Sister Wives, Christine admitted that Kody's presence gave her anxiety, but her breaking point was that there wasn't any intimacy between them. She also added that Kody claimed he wasn't attracted to her.
According to Kody, however, this was no reason for her to kick him out. He also denied telling Christine that he wasn't attracted to her. Although the latter claimed that he was very clear about what he said, Kody just shrugged his shoulders. By the end of the episode, he was seen yelling at her in front of his other wives.
Things escalate between Kody and Christine after she stands firm on her decision to leave him in Sister Wives
In the premiere episode, Christine, who was Kody's third wife, claimed that their marriage started to go downhill about 10 or 12 years ago when she was pregnant with their daughter. The Sister Wives star added that she had asked Kody for help, and although they were staying in the same house, he didn't oblige.
Kody disputed these claims, saying that Christine wanted more than his other wives, and ultimately that was the problem. He started to yell at her about the things he had done for her, the money he had spent and the things he had bought for her, including their home.
Upon seeing him lash out, Christine shuddered behind the table and stated that she had made the right decision by leaving him. She added that Kody wasn't safe for her.
At one point, Kody also admitted that he didn't marry her for love. He accused her of having an anti-polygamy boyfriend and claimed that he had seen it happen to many other families before. Christine was too shocked for words.
Wanting to salvage their marriage, Kody even suggested that Christine go find another man, marry him and bring him into the family. But this just made Christine feel even more confident about her decision.
In the end, Kody began yelling at her in front of the other wives and claimed that she didn't try to connect with them enough. Kody said:
"You never tried to have a really good relationship with these other people. And that's the reason I'm pis*ed off. Man! Just the knife in the kidneys over all these years! The sacrifices that I made to love you!"
Fans who watched the episode felt that Kody cared more about the money he was going to lose than about his marriage.
Fans condemn Kody for yelling at Christine
Taking to Twitter, fans slammed Kody for his behavior. Check out some of the reactions below:
